Employee at Airport Stole from at Least 70 Passengers – Caught, Thanks to Stolen Headphones
A story about how an employee at an airport stole from at least 70 passengers and was finally caught thanks to a pair of headphones. Here is a story of a ground staff employee at an airport who stole from over 70 passengers and was finally caught, thanks to a modern feature of some headphones.
Flying Magazine
NASA Officials Detail High-Efficiency Experimental Jet Development
Two members of the team behind NASA’s partnership with Boeing to develop more efficient transport aircraft visited FreightWaves TV today to discuss some of the details of the transonic truss-braced wing, or TTBW, aircraft the agency and company are planning to build. The unusual design, which has caused a...
Flying Magazine
Verijet Adds 3 Cirrus SF50 G2+ Vision Jets to Fleet
Private air taxi Verijet has taken delivery of three Cirrus SF50 G2+ Vision Jets, the company announced. Verijet recently took delivery of two of the aircraft in Knoxville, Tennessee, while the third “was delivered on a frigid day in late December at the Cirrus Aircraft facility in Duluth, Minnesota,” the company said.
Flying Magazine
Covington Engines Keeps Status as P&WC Overhaul Facility
Covington services and supports some 59 models of Pratt & Whitney Canada’s legendary PT6A turbine engine, worldwide. [Credit: Covington Aircraft Engines]. Covington Aircraft Engines, based in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, has announced that it has been granted a certification renewal by Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) as a Designated Overhaul Facility (DOF). This designation gives Covington the authorization to perform maintenance, parts support, and warranty work on the P&WC PT6A turbine engine.
Flying Magazine
Gulfstream G700 Sets Speed Records During 20 Country Tour
Gulfstream announced Thursday that the G700 achieved 25 speed records on a recently-completed world tour. [Courtesy: Gulfstream]. In the aviation world, the name Gulfstream is synonymous with fast business travel. The Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is making sure that continues, as the company announced today that the Gulfstream G700 achieved 25 speed records on a recently-completed world tour.
