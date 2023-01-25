Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Snowdown Balloon Rally celebrates its 40th anniversary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Snowdown Balloon Rally is celebrating its 40th anniversary. A mid-winter celebration in Durango, CO. featuring hot air balloon baskets and burners. This year there will be 18 balloons warming up the town, during the parade. Doug Lenberg, Balloon Meister invites everyone to go up and...
coloradosprings.com
Bluegrass-flavored Durango band Stillhouse Junkies to perform in Colorado Springs
Novelist Thomas Wolfe said you can’t go home again. But two members of Stillhouse Junkies, a bluegrass-flavored, Durango-based trio, might disagree. After moving from their southwestern Colorado home, Alissa Wolf and Cody Tinnin returned to their roots and found success. Wolf, a fiddle player and singer, was tired of her job doing sales in Washington, D.C., while Tinnin, a double bassist, banjo player and singer, was done being a chef in Austin, Texas.
360durango.com
Pinkies Up: The Culinary Side of Snowdown in Durango
It’s a Shakespearean Snowdown 2023 in Durango! From sipping wine and Bloody Mary’s to feasts fit for the Shakespearean King or Queen in you, Snowdown is never short on opportunities to mix the finest food-and-beverage experiences with costumes and general frivolity. Bring your appetite and a sense of humor to any of the following and leave a little happier and a lot more satiated. Also, as always, be sure to give us a follow on Facebook and Instagram and use the hashtag, #dodurango, to be featured on our page. We want to see all of the gloriously decadent things you enjoy during 2023 Snowdown week in Durango, Colorado!
Historic Ouray building becomes hotel with saloon, general store and spa
The Western Hotel and Spa is now open in Ouray.Photo byThe Western Hotel and Spa. (Ouray, Colo) Old Wild West charm meets European luxury at a meticulously restored 16-room boutique hotel in Ouray, a favorite Colorado mountain town that’s nicknamed “Little Switzerland.”
"Whose tracks are these?": Public asked to help identify footprints in the snow
"Whose tracks are these?" wrote Visit Silverton on a recent Instagram post, challenging the public to help them identify several sets of tracks found around town. Think you can help them out? Check out the post below. Think you know what animal left any of these tracks behind?. You probably...
