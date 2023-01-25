It’s a Shakespearean Snowdown 2023 in Durango! From sipping wine and Bloody Mary’s to feasts fit for the Shakespearean King or Queen in you, Snowdown is never short on opportunities to mix the finest food-and-beverage experiences with costumes and general frivolity. Bring your appetite and a sense of humor to any of the following and leave a little happier and a lot more satiated. Also, as always, be sure to give us a follow on Facebook and Instagram and use the hashtag, #dodurango, to be featured on our page. We want to see all of the gloriously decadent things you enjoy during 2023 Snowdown week in Durango, Colorado!

DURANGO, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO