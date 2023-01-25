ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

KRQE News 13

Snowdown Balloon Rally celebrates its 40th anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Snowdown Balloon Rally is celebrating its 40th anniversary. A mid-winter celebration in Durango, CO. featuring hot air balloon baskets and burners. This year there will be 18 balloons warming up the town, during the parade. Doug Lenberg, Balloon Meister invites everyone to go up and...
DURANGO, CO
coloradosprings.com

Bluegrass-flavored Durango band Stillhouse Junkies to perform in Colorado Springs

Novelist Thomas Wolfe said you can’t go home again. But two members of Stillhouse Junkies, a bluegrass-flavored, Durango-based trio, might disagree. After moving from their southwestern Colorado home, Alissa Wolf and Cody Tinnin returned to their roots and found success. Wolf, a fiddle player and singer, was tired of her job doing sales in Washington, D.C., while Tinnin, a double bassist, banjo player and singer, was done being a chef in Austin, Texas.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
360durango.com

Pinkies Up: The Culinary Side of Snowdown in Durango

It’s a Shakespearean Snowdown 2023 in Durango! From sipping wine and Bloody Mary’s to feasts fit for the Shakespearean King or Queen in you, Snowdown is never short on opportunities to mix the finest food-and-beverage experiences with costumes and general frivolity. Bring your appetite and a sense of humor to any of the following and leave a little happier and a lot more satiated. Also, as always, be sure to give us a follow on Facebook and Instagram and use the hashtag, #dodurango, to be featured on our page. We want to see all of the gloriously decadent things you enjoy during 2023 Snowdown week in Durango, Colorado!
DURANGO, CO

