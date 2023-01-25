Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
realitytitbit.com
Dan Swygart confirms Shauna Rae isn’t his girlfriend in Instagram post
Dan Swygart took to Instagram to reveal he has not made Shauna Rae his girlfriend, and admitted they are “still just good friends getting to know each other.” Viewers have mixed opinions about her potential future boyfriend. As the I Am Shauna star went on a dating quest...
iheart.com
Man Crushed To Death By Pop-Up Urinal
A worker was crushed to death by a retractable urinal on Friday (January 27). The urinals have been installed across London's entertainment districts and are stored below ground during the day. At night, they are raised above the ground, giving people a place to use the restroom so they do not have to urinate on the streets.
realitytitbit.com
Are Chazz and Branwin from Love After Lockup still together? Rollercoaster relationship explored
Chazz Harbison and Branwin Jones appeared in the fourth season of Love After Lockup. Despite their ups and downs, the couple was committed to being with each other, but are they still together today?. Love After Lockup follows the life of couples in their day-to-day lives. The twist is one...
Rodney King's daughter on Tyre Nichols: 'People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where'
Rodney King's daughter weighed in on the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols earlier this month and the triggering parallels it draws to the brutality her father suffered at the hands of police officers more than 30 years ago. "People wonder where the anger comes from, this is where," Lora Dene...
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
realitytitbit.com
Which vibrator company does Spencer from Love Island own?
Love Island bombshell Spencer definitely dropped a bomb of his own when he entered the villa, revealing to viewers he owns a vibrator company. Of course this got fans racing over to Twitter and, if their reactions weren’t funny enough, newbie Spencer is going to reveal his occupation to the Islanders on tonight’s episode (January 26).
realitytitbit.com
Dorothy Wang shows no sign of ‘boyfriend’ Ari on social media despite Netflix romance
Dorothy Wang let viewers into her dating life on Bling Empire: New York and fans want to know if Ari officially became her boyfriend after filming. The pair met in The Bahamas and things seemed to be going swimmingly. The last we saw, Dorothy was gushing about him on the green screen after telling best friend Tina she thought it was time to have “that discussion.”
realitytitbit.com
Physical 100’s Seol Ki Kwan is a self-confessed ‘show off’ and bodybuilder
Seol Ki Kwan is one of the 100 contestants taking part in a unique Netflix show in 2023. He’s a bodybuilder with an impressive social media following. Physical 100 is a brand new Netflix series that aims to “study the most perfect physique, regardless of gender, age and race.”
I moved to New York from the UK to marry my partner using a K-1 visa. The process was so difficult that we had to sue the government.
Dan Gooding met his now-husband in Spain. They decided to marry to be together. The immigration process stalled their plans for over 18 months.
realitytitbit.com
Physical 100’s Jang Eun-Sil ready to show off after 20 years of working out
Meet Jang Eun-Sil Jang Eun-Sil was immediately complimented for her athletic physique when she entered the room during Physical 100 episode 1. Per her United World Wrestling profile, she wrestles in the ‘seniors’ category and her weight class is listed as 68kg. She placed 28th in the 2018...
Comments / 0