Busy end of this past week results in split for Waukon girls basketball team, including 51-38 win at New Hampton, 63-36 loss at Class 5A #3 Waterloo West

Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 26
Ice thickness is around 8 inches at the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Use a small hook with a minnow or a small piece of crawler or powerbait fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Chef Recognized as Among the Best in the Midwest
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids chef is being recognized as one of the best in the Midwest. Samuel Charles, a chef at Rodina in Cedar Rapids, is a semifinalist for the 2023 James Beard Award for best chef in the Midwest. Rodina is located in the Historic Czech Village in Cedar Rapids. The James Beard Foundation's Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 and include 23 different categories. The Best Chef Midwest Award includes chefs from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
Iowa Man Almost Has To Apologize To Wife After Huge Lottery Win
A man from northern Iowa just won a ton of money playing the Iowa lottery. Travis from Riceville, Iowa, was the winner of one of the top prizes in the Cash Blast scratch game. Travis won a massive prize of $100,000! I know this might sound like a pretty standard scratch-off lottery story and for the most part, it is. What makes this story pretty funny is what happened after he purchased his ticket.
WOWT
4 people die, ‘multiple’ injured in northern Iowa van crash
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
4 dead, multiple people injured in van rollover on Highway 20
homegrowniowan.com
City using eminent domain to acquire Cedar Rapids man’s home; more could follow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Matt Robinette’s home survived Iowa’s hurricane-strength derecho in 2020 and the devastating 2008 flood, but the city of Cedar Rapids has started the process of eminent domain to take his home and large double lot against his consent. The city intends to move...
KCRG.com
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company
1650thefan.com
Cedar Falls Co-op Manager Sentenced To Prison
A 39-year-old Cedar Falls man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan DeWall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain co-op, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall conducted a “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain co-op and the trucking company. DeWall was sentenced to a year and one day in prison. He must also pay over $217,000 in restitution to his partners in the trucking business and serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term. He is also facing trial next month in an unrelated hog farm operation neglect case in Black Hawk County.
weareiowa.com
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
KCRG.com
Teen arrested after leading deputies on car chase in Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old was arrested after leading law enforcement on a car chase around portions of Marion on Thursday morning. In a press release, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to pull over a 2002 Mercury Sable for going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on County Home Road, when the vehicle turned southbound onto Highway 13.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids shooting sends one person to the hospital
A shooting Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids sent one person to the hospital, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2010 Glass Road NE at 8:07pm. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident...
KCRG.com
Waterloo police investigating fatal stabbing
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being stabbed in Waterloo early Thursday morning. Police said they were called to the 500 block of Dawson Street at about 1:47 a.m. for a report of vandalism. That’s where they say they found a man who had been stabbed. The man...
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Purposeful Crash and Fight
A Waterloo man has been arrested after purposefully crashing another persons vehicle and getting into a fight at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old Eric Lang was arrested on Monday and charged with second degree Criminal Mischief, Interference Causing Injury and two counts of fourth degree Criminal Mischief. He was also charged with third degree Burglary in an unrelated incident. Lang allegedly crashed another person’s Jeep Patriot into a metal pole on purpose, causing more than $1,500 in damage. He then went to the courthouse where he got into a fight. He struggled with deputies as they attempted to take him into custody, breaking the glass in a door and breaking the handle to a squad car. Back on January 15th Lang allegedly broke into a home on College Street and stole $160 in cash, shoes, and an Apple watch.
Radio Iowa
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do see a shift or...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
