Read full article on original website
Related
geneva.il.us
Public Works Fixes Third Street Water Main Break; All Lanes Of Traffic Are Now Open
The Geneva Public Works Department is responding to a water main break Jan. 27 taking place on Third Street in between Cheever Avenue and the Union Pacific-West railway tracks. Both southbound traffic lanes will be closed as cars will be shifted to the middle turn lane. Motorists should expect delays,...
geneva.il.us
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Jan. 28; Be Prepared To Moved Parked Cars Off The Street
Geneva residents should be prepared to move their parked cars off the street Saturday, Jan. 28 in accordance with the City's winter parking regulations. On-street parking is prohibited when snowfall reaches 2 inches on designated snow routes (which are highways and main collector streets with higher speed limits) and 3 inches on residential streets.
Comments / 0