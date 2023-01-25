ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monument, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Brittany Anas

13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists

(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
OutThere Colorado

America's 'dirtiest' cities: Where Colorado places rank

Considering 23 different metrics across the categories of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction, LawnStarter ranked 152 of the largest American cities in terms of 'dirtiness'. With the data analysis including factors like percentage of local smokers, share homes with pests like mice and roaches, how many tons of waste are in nearby landfills, and residents dissatisfied with garbage collection, here's a look at how Colorado's cities ranked.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
5280.com

7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking

Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Something you can’t teach,’ family reflects on the life of world-renowned Colorado Springs violinist

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Violinist Michaela Paetsch was surrounded by music from the day she was born. While she was known around the world, she got her start here in Colorado Springs. Born into a family of musicians, it's no surprise she made music a lifelong career. After 61 years filled with music, Michaela The post ‘Something you can’t teach,’ family reflects on the life of world-renowned Colorado Springs violinist appeared first on KRDO.
95 Rock KKNN

Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
Colorado Newsline

Colorado should kick lawns to the curb

Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ESPN Western Colorado

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
OutThere Colorado

One of world's 'ugliest' buildings located in Colorado, data reveals

According to a recent data analysis published by Buildworld, one of the ugliest buildings in the United States is located in Colorado. In order to make the determination, the company curated a long list of buildings around the world. They then identified the design-themed tweets about each building and used a sentiment analysis tool to determine how many of those tweets expressed negativity.
1037theriver.com

2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives

The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
KRDO News Channel 13

Petition drive against upcoming changes to school hours starts in Colorado Springs Academy District 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A petition that started the day after Academy School District 20 approved new school start times despite widespread parental opposition, had collected nearly 1,200 signatures as of noon Friday. change,org Lindsey Jensen started the online petition Wednesday on the change.org website; the petition's title is "Stop D20 From Changing School The post Petition drive against upcoming changes to school hours starts in Colorado Springs Academy District 20 appeared first on KRDO.
Daily Record

New German cuisine restaurant set to open in Cañon City

The much-anticipated new German cuisine restaurant is set to open, by reservation only, on Wednesday. Anneliese, located at 512 Royal Gorge Blvd., will offer meals that can’t be found anywhere else in Fremont County. Owner and operator Tom Martinez grew up in Texas, but his mother, who came from...
