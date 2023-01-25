ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Former foes collide as JSU hosts Austin Peay on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville State gets set to host former Ohio Valley Conference foe Austin Peay on Saturday afternoon at Pete Mathews Coliseum as the Gamecocks begin the second half of its ASUN Conference schedule. The Gamecocks (9-13, 2-7 ASUN) enter fresh of Thursday night's 72-67 victory over Lipscomb where...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Jax State Shuts Out Alcorn State

LORMAN, Miss. – Gamecock women's tennis stayed hot early in the Spring 2023 season with a shutout victory at Alcorn State on Thursday afternoon. That 7-0 win in the Magnolia State helps Jacksonville State their weekend road trip off on the right foot and serves as their second Division I road win.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
Now Hiring! CJIS Support Specialist

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position. Responsible for scheduling and performing audits in West, TN for TIES/NCIC, to ensure compliance with state and national audit standards in the West half of Tennessee. Prepares written reports after each review and ensures all required steps are completed for each agency’s audit. Work with agencies to ensure compliance with certification and validation processes. Works with new agencies to become a TIES Agency. May present at the TIES Conference and TIES Review Classes. Audits take place on site and involve frequent overnight travel.
TENNESSEE STATE
First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with a Few Flurries & Snow Showers

Colder weather builds in overnight. As a little more energy and moisture push in from the north, a few flurries and snow showers will slide through. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise. Watch out early in the morning on the Cumberland Plateau. It’s possible there will be a minor accumulation of snow there, so please drive with caution. That will not happen in Nashville. In Nashville and most of Middle Tennessee, it’ll just be cold with the chance for a few flurries.
NASHVILLE, TN
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say

Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Two Dead in Fatal DUI Accident This Past Saturday

(Bedford County, TN) Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against an alleged drunk driver after two people in the vehicle that the suspect was reportedly driving were killed. The wreck occurred this past Saturday afternoon in Bedford County on Warners Bridge Road, west of Shelbyville. Suspect Ezequiel Real Estrada of...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
Coosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 14. According to a press release posted on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office received a call to assist Goodwater Police Department on a shooting on Coosa County Road 52 at approximately 2:40 a.m., Jan. 14.
COOSA COUNTY, AL

