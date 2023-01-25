Read full article on original website
jsugamecocksports.com
Former foes collide as JSU hosts Austin Peay on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville State gets set to host former Ohio Valley Conference foe Austin Peay on Saturday afternoon at Pete Mathews Coliseum as the Gamecocks begin the second half of its ASUN Conference schedule. The Gamecocks (9-13, 2-7 ASUN) enter fresh of Thursday night's 72-67 victory over Lipscomb where...
jsugamecocksports.com
Jax State Shuts Out Alcorn State
LORMAN, Miss. – Gamecock women's tennis stayed hot early in the Spring 2023 season with a shutout victory at Alcorn State on Thursday afternoon. That 7-0 win in the Magnolia State helps Jacksonville State their weekend road trip off on the right foot and serves as their second Division I road win.
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
WSMV
Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! CJIS Support Specialist
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position. Responsible for scheduling and performing audits in West, TN for TIES/NCIC, to ensure compliance with state and national audit standards in the West half of Tennessee. Prepares written reports after each review and ensures all required steps are completed for each agency’s audit. Work with agencies to ensure compliance with certification and validation processes. Works with new agencies to become a TIES Agency. May present at the TIES Conference and TIES Review Classes. Audits take place on site and involve frequent overnight travel.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with a Few Flurries & Snow Showers
Colder weather builds in overnight. As a little more energy and moisture push in from the north, a few flurries and snow showers will slide through. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise. Watch out early in the morning on the Cumberland Plateau. It’s possible there will be a minor accumulation of snow there, so please drive with caution. That will not happen in Nashville. In Nashville and most of Middle Tennessee, it’ll just be cold with the chance for a few flurries.
altoday.com
Paul DeMarco: Current Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has put public safety first
Alabama has seen so much violent crime in the past couple of years that, unfortunately, the headlines are no longer shocking. And it was not too long ago that a triple murder by a violent parolee in Marshall County led to the Alabama Legislature enacting permanent reforms of the Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Centre Daily
Boys found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body is found in Alabama home, cops say
Two boys and their father were found dead in Tennessee after their mom’s body was found in Alabama, officials say. Madison County deputies said they found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore’s body inside a Huntsville, Alabama, home late on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after they were asked to do a wellness check. After finding her body, investigators learned that Jennifer Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two sons were missing.
Alabama school system raising money for headstones for 6-year-old, 18-month-old brothers killed in alleged abuse cases
The alleged beating death of an Alabama first grader, just several years after the similar slaying of his younger brother, has shaken his community and his school system. Jessie Taylor McCormack, a 6-year-old first grader at Alexandria Elementary School in Calhoun County, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
Thousands of rounds within a minute: ATF agent warns of new device being attached to guns
The Nashville Field Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is concerned about a device that can quickly turn a handgun into a machine gun.
wgnsradio.com
Two Dead in Fatal DUI Accident This Past Saturday
(Bedford County, TN) Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against an alleged drunk driver after two people in the vehicle that the suspect was reportedly driving were killed. The wreck occurred this past Saturday afternoon in Bedford County on Warners Bridge Road, west of Shelbyville. Suspect Ezequiel Real Estrada of...
Nashville woman sentenced to 70 months after receiving $2.8M through Ponzi scheme
A Nashville woman will spend nearly six years in federal prison after being accused of bilking investors by claiming that her sports marketing agency represented famous athletes, according to the Department of Justice.
September disappearance of Anniston man was ‘involuntary,’ police chief says; ‘We believe multiple people involved’
The search continues for an Anniston man missing four months and police now say his disappearance was “involuntary.”. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. Family members told authorities it’s unlike Allen, a father,...
etxview.com
Coosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 14. According to a press release posted on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office received a call to assist Goodwater Police Department on a shooting on Coosa County Road 52 at approximately 2:40 a.m., Jan. 14.
