Wayne, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Former Northeast ag dean, instructor named deputy director at NDA

LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Northeast Community College administrator and instructor has been named deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). Director Sherry Vinton announced the appointment of Hilary Maricle as deputy director recently. Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources, and...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Shock and anger': Norfolk mayor speaking out about NFAT

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The mayor of Norfolk is speaking out about a northeast Nebraska transit service that had to cease operations due to alleged theft within the organization. The North Fork Area Transit service had to shut down on Jan. 6 due to a lack of funds. Former general manager Jeffrey Stewart is being accused of embezzling over $740,000 for flights, purchases at casinos, meals at area restaurants, home goods and more, all for personal use, according to investigators.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Catholic announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class

NORFOLK - Six individuals, two families, and four teams are set to be induced in the Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame for the 2023 class at their ceremony set for April 15th. Hall of Fame Board President Jeff Bellar says this is a great way to celebrate those that had a great impact on both the school and the parish.
NORFOLK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area

There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk man has worked at same dealership for 68 years

NORFOLK - In 1955 Dwight D. Eisenhower was the president, the cost of a gallon of gas was 23 cents, and Larry Smalley started working at a car dealership in Norfolk now known as Cornhusker Auto Center. That man is still working at the same dealership today as he was...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
OMAHA, NE
waynedailynews.com

Week Three of the 2023 KTCH Quiz Bowl Results

WAYNE – A single elimination bracket featuring several high schools looking to be crowned KTCH Quiz Bowl champions continued with week 3. Week 3 had a few matches added from last weeks reschedules. Quiz Bowl 2023 will air on Big Red Country’s KTCH 104.9 and waynedailynews.com, with the most...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

WSC Softball Tied For 10th In NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll

WAYNE – With the Wayne State College softball program set to open their season in mid-February, NSIC preseason rankings were posted earlier in the week. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, Wildcat softball is tied for 10th in the 2023 NSIC Preseason Softball Coaches’ Poll. The...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Wildcat Men Drop OT Thriller, Women Fall At UMD

DULUTH, MN – Wildcat basketball started the weekend roughly eight hours north of Wayne America. From Romano Gymnasium in Duluth, Minnesota, WSC visited Minnesota Duluth Friday night. The Wayne State men suffered a 92-89 overtime loss with the Bulldogs while the Wildcat women dropped a 74-54 game against #10...
DULUTH, MN

