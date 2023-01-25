Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Former Northeast ag dean, instructor named deputy director at NDA
LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Northeast Community College administrator and instructor has been named deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). Director Sherry Vinton announced the appointment of Hilary Maricle as deputy director recently. Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources, and...
News Channel Nebraska
'Shock and anger': Norfolk mayor speaking out about NFAT
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The mayor of Norfolk is speaking out about a northeast Nebraska transit service that had to cease operations due to alleged theft within the organization. The North Fork Area Transit service had to shut down on Jan. 6 due to a lack of funds. Former general manager Jeffrey Stewart is being accused of embezzling over $740,000 for flights, purchases at casinos, meals at area restaurants, home goods and more, all for personal use, according to investigators.
Law enforcement still searching for former North Fork Area Transit director accused of misusing more than $740,000
Madison County law enforcement are searching for a Norfolk man accused with theft from a non-profit.
Sioux City officials reflect on impact of gang violence
After a gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center left two people dead on Monday, Sioux City officials said gang activity still happens in Siouxland too.
waynedailynews.com
Majestic Theatre Hosts Friday’s Chamber Coffee, Prepares For A Year Full of Good Movies With New Coordinator
WAYNE – The Majestic Theatre sits right on Main Street in Wayne and draws the Wayne Community in with a beautifully painted mural on the wall on the outside and an inviting old fashioned movie billboard just above the front entrance. The Majestic Theatre, renovated in 2010, has been...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
NORFOLK - Six individuals, two families, and four teams are set to be induced in the Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame for the 2023 class at their ceremony set for April 15th. Hall of Fame Board President Jeff Bellar says this is a great way to celebrate those that had a great impact on both the school and the parish.
thebestmix1055.com
Delayed license plate shipments to affect the area
There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer’s Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The Treasurer’s Office...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man has worked at same dealership for 68 years
NORFOLK - In 1955 Dwight D. Eisenhower was the president, the cost of a gallon of gas was 23 cents, and Larry Smalley started working at a car dealership in Norfolk now known as Cornhusker Auto Center. That man is still working at the same dealership today as he was...
1011now.com
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An affidavit and search warrant revealed new details on what led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Winside teacher for her alleged relationship with a 17-year-old male student. Earlier this month, law enforcement with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a call from the HHS hotline about...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
waynedailynews.com
Week Three of the 2023 KTCH Quiz Bowl Results
WAYNE – A single elimination bracket featuring several high schools looking to be crowned KTCH Quiz Bowl champions continued with week 3. Week 3 had a few matches added from last weeks reschedules. Quiz Bowl 2023 will air on Big Red Country’s KTCH 104.9 and waynedailynews.com, with the most...
Winter Storm Ahead: Heavy Snow and Breezy conditions expected Fri. Night & Sat.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
waynedailynews.com
WSC Softball Tied For 10th In NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll
WAYNE – With the Wayne State College softball program set to open their season in mid-February, NSIC preseason rankings were posted earlier in the week. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, Wildcat softball is tied for 10th in the 2023 NSIC Preseason Softball Coaches’ Poll. The...
waynedailynews.com
Wildcat Men Drop OT Thriller, Women Fall At UMD
DULUTH, MN – Wildcat basketball started the weekend roughly eight hours north of Wayne America. From Romano Gymnasium in Duluth, Minnesota, WSC visited Minnesota Duluth Friday night. The Wayne State men suffered a 92-89 overtime loss with the Bulldogs while the Wildcat women dropped a 74-54 game against #10...
