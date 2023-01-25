The assignment of district and charter school accreditation statuses is authorized by Texas Education Code (TEC), Chapter 39, Public School System Accountability, and 19 Texas Administrative Code (TAC), Chapter 97, Planning and Accountability, Subchapter EE, Accreditation Status, Standards, and Sanctions. The rules define the accreditation statuses of Accredited, Accredited-Warned, Accredited-Probation, and Not Accredited-Revoked and describe how accreditation statuses are determined and assigned. These rules may be viewed at the Texas Administrative Code link available at https://tea.texas.gov/sites/default/files/ch097ee.pdf, and additional information regarding the assignment of accreditation statuses to districts and charter schools can be found on the Accreditation Status homepage of the Texas Education Agency (TEA or agency) website at http://tea.texas.gov/accredstatus/.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO