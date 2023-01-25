Read full article on original website
ulmwarhawks.com
Warhawk Jumpers Set for Houston Invitational
MONROE, La. – A handful of jumpers will compete for the ULM men's and women's track teams at Friday's Houston Invitational. For the men, Ali Eren Unlu is set to compete in the high jump at 11 a.m. and Jay Louison-Roe is in the triple jump at 5 p.m.
ulmwarhawks.com
ULM Concludes 4-Game Homestand Against South Alabama
Game 21: South Alabama (5-15, 1-8 Sun Belt) at ULM (6-14, 2-7 Sun Belt) Fant-Ewing Coliseum (7,000) | Monroe, La. THE STORYLINE – — ULM (6-14, 2-7 Sun Belt) concludes its four-game Sun Belt Conference homestand on Saturday, Jan. 28 against South Alabama (5-15, 1-8) at 2 p.m. The Warhawks have lost five games in a row, including the first three games of the current homestand. ULM is 5-7 in games played in Fant-Ewing Coliseum this season. Graduate centerEmma Merriweather leads the Warhawks in scoring (9.7 ppg.), rebounding (9.5 rpg.) and blocks (2.8 pg.). Merriweather is averaging 13.4 points and 13.1 rebounds over her last seven games, including six double-doubles.
ulmwarhawks.com
Unlu Wins High Jump, Three Warhawk Jumpers in Top 3 at Houston Invitational
HOUSTON – Ali Eren Unlu won his second meet of the season in the men's high jump, while Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi was second in the women's triple jump and Olaia Becerril Alvarez was third in the long jump at Friday's Houston Invitational. Unlu won by 2 3/4 inches, clearing...
ulmwarhawks.com
Warhawks Wrap Up Four-Game Road Swing Saturday at JMU
ULM (10-12 overall, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference) at James Madison (14-8 overall, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference) 4 p.m. EST/3 p.m. CST Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 | Atlantic Union Bank Center | Harrisonburg, Va. WATCH: ESPN+ | LISTEN: 105.3 FM KLIP | LIVE STATS. MONROE, La. - ULM concludes a four-game...
