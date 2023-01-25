Game 21: South Alabama (5-15, 1-8 Sun Belt) at ULM (6-14, 2-7 Sun Belt) Fant-Ewing Coliseum (7,000) | Monroe, La. THE STORYLINE – — ULM (6-14, 2-7 Sun Belt) concludes its four-game Sun Belt Conference homestand on Saturday, Jan. 28 against South Alabama (5-15, 1-8) at 2 p.m. The Warhawks have lost five games in a row, including the first three games of the current homestand. ULM is 5-7 in games played in Fant-Ewing Coliseum this season. Graduate centerEmma Merriweather leads the Warhawks in scoring (9.7 ppg.), rebounding (9.5 rpg.) and blocks (2.8 pg.). Merriweather is averaging 13.4 points and 13.1 rebounds over her last seven games, including six double-doubles.

MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO