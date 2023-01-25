TONIGHT: Our area will experience winds of 12-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 as a cold front moves in. Along with this, Columbia could start seeing light showers late tonight, which will shift into freezing rain and snow later in the night. As for totals and affects, I'm not expecting much, as total freezing rain accumulation is less than 1/10th of an inch. If we see any snow, it'll be a light dusting, but still make sure to drive careful tomorrow morning.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO