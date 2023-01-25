Read full article on original website
Weather Service: Light wintry mix could arrive late Monday
The National Weather Service said there will be a potential for periods of a light wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and/or snow from late Monday through Thursday. The highest probability of wintry conditions will be over far southern Missouri.
Tracking a drastic shift in temperatures for the week
TONIGHT: Our area will experience winds of 12-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 as a cold front moves in. Along with this, Columbia could start seeing light showers late tonight, which will shift into freezing rain and snow later in the night. As for totals and affects, I'm not expecting much, as total freezing rain accumulation is less than 1/10th of an inch. If we see any snow, it'll be a light dusting, but still make sure to drive careful tomorrow morning.
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Tracking warm conditions early today ahead of evening precip
TODAY: Temperatures start near freezing and quickly rebound warmer than yesterday thanks to continued southerly winds. Highs climb into the mid-50s but expect mostly cloudy skies ahead of light evening precip. Spotty showers could begin as soon as the afternoon, transitioning to a mix of freezing rain overnight. Accumulations are expected to be low.
Forecast: Windy, warmer Friday & Saturday, snow flurries and colder Sunday
Get ready for warmer weather! Winds will usher in milder temps to start the weekend. Winds are still active this morning, but the direction of the wind is now out from the south - that means warmer weather!. Do be ready for frost and wind chills in the 10s this...
Snow Totals and Road Updates: Winter Storm Hits The Ozarks
Snow totals across the Ozarks range from one inch to 12 from a winter storm that hit Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As of 9:00 a.m., many highways in southwest Missouri have been cleared of snow. The exceptions are partly to mostly covered roads in the southeastern Ozarks where the most snow fell.
Gas Prices Jump Again
(Missourinet) Gas prices in Missouri are spiking again. The price for regular-unleaded jump 20 cents a gallon overnight Wednesday in some locations. The statewide average is now $3.18 a gallon – nearly 50 cents a gallon higher than it was a month ago when it was $2.69 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price is in Ripley County in southeastern Missouri at $2.99 a gallon. Joplin and St. Joseph also have relatively low gas at around $3.14 a gallon. The highest gas price in Missouri is in Jefferson City at $3.39 a gallon.
Missouri Highway Patrol warns drivers to not drive with heavy snow on top of their cars
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Snow is covering many cars and trucks after a snowstorm throughout the Ozarks on Tuesday. Terrence Hurn, a driver, said he thought the wild snow was something else. “I thought somebody threw a snowball at me,” said Hurn. “I’m like, hey, what’s going on here? But...
'That's when it all came down': Trees, power lines fall after Wednesday snowfall in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Farmington received up to 10 inches of snow Wednesday. Some other parts of St. Francois County also got nearly 10 inches of snow. Those were the highest totals in our area from the storm. According to the Farmington Fire Department, they received at least two dozen...
Over-the-road trucker from California state seriously injured in fiery crash near Rolla
A California state man is seriously injured when two semis collide in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gureet Singh, 24, of San Raymon, California, was driving on I-44 just northeast of Rolla on Friday afternoon when the accident occurred. The patrol says Singh struck the rear of another semi, causing his semi to catch on fire.
Winter storm causes power outages across southern Missouri, mid-Missouri linemen respond with assistance
Portions of Missouri are dealing with widespread power outages after the winter storm. Although the majority of outages are reported in southern Missouri, some have stretched into the central Missouri area. The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports the hardest hit areas in mid-Missouri are reported in Crawford, Dent, and Texas counties, with more than 1,000 customers without power in each county on Wednesday night. Power outages were also reported in Camden, Dallas, Franklin, Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski counties.
‘Never know what you’re going to come across’: Possible prehistoric bison fossil unearthed in Missouri
David Jamerson and Mike Ruth are just some good old boys, never meanin' no harm.
Did You Know There’s a Mini-Stonehenge in the Middle of Missouri?
I've heard it said that imitation is the purest form of flattery. If that's the case, the middle of Missouri is flattering the living daylights out of Stonehenge as there's a mini replica of those famous rocks standing more or less in the middle of the state. I stumbled across...
There’s Only 1 Place You’re Guaranteed to See Wolves in Missouri
There are many in Missouri that claim to have seen wolves. It does happen although many times it's a case of mistaken identity with coyotes. However, there is one place (and only one) in Missouri where you are guaranteed to see these fascinating animals. Over the years, there have been...
Stolen Missouri farm truck recovered in Mississippi leads to discovery of multi-state theft ring, recovery of multiple trucks
A multi-state investigation into a stolen farm truck from Missouri led to the recovery of multiple stolen trucks by the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. In Aug. 2022, a 2019 Ford F-350 farm truck was stolen from Missouri in a fraudulent...
Apply for Spring Turkey Hunts
(St. Francois County, MO) Missouri turkey hunters can apply online during February for 2023 spring turkey managed hunts through the Missouri Department of Conservation website at mdc.mo.gov Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15. The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be April 1 and 2 with the regular spring season running April 17 through May 7. Detailed information on spring turkey hunting will be available in the MDC 2023 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold beginning in March. To learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri, visit MDC's website mdc.mo.gov.
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 27th, 2023
(Farmington, MO) -- All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back behind bars. Four of the prisoners were captured late last week in Ohio. The fifth inmate was arrested in Poplar Bluff. All five are facing numerous additional charges because of their escape.
Officials Encouraging Missourians to Test for Radon
(KMAland) -- January is National Radon Action Month, and officials are getting the word out. Radon is a radioactive gas produced by the natural breakdown of uranium in the soil and rocks. After smoking, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., with the Environmental Protection Agency estimating it claims the lives of 21,000 Americans annually.
