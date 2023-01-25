Read full article on original website
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escapedSan HeraldFarmington, MO
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903CJ CoombsFarmington, MO
Fire causes major traffic backups on I-64 near Ladue
LADUE, Mo. — Eastbound I-64 was closed past McKnight for a vehicle fire. Heavy smoke was rising from the scene. First responders have been able to put out the fire. There appear to be injuries in this fire. The fire broke out on one of St. Louis’ busiest commuter routes. Delaying traffic for over an […]
Cleanup efforts underway in Farmington after heavy snow
Farmington got several inches of snow overnight. Some residents woke up to a large amount of snow Wednesday morning.
edglentoday.com
Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday
WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
KMOV
Snowy, slick roads lead to accidents Weds. morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Slicks roads have led to accidents on St. Louis area roads Wednesday morning. A MoDOT truck overturned in Jefferson County on Route WW near Dittmer. The driver was not injured. Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car...
kfmo.com
Ballots Will See Recreational Use Sales Tax
(Farmington, MO) City Officials in Farmington area placing a proposition on the April Ballots to collect a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sold in the city. The City Administrator of Farmington, Greg Beavers, says the State of Missouri will impose a tax on the sale of recreational marijuana, but counties and cities will not get that money unless voters approve it.
Police respond head-on collision in parking lot of Pops in Sauget, IL
Police respond to a collision in the parking lot of Pops. There is a heavy police presence here. This is at 1403 Mississippi Ave., right near the Pops in Sauget, IL.
There’s Only 1 Place You’re Guaranteed to See Wolves in Missouri
There are many in Missouri that claim to have seen wolves. It does happen although many times it's a case of mistaken identity with coyotes. However, there is one place (and only one) in Missouri where you are guaranteed to see these fascinating animals. Over the years, there have been...
KFVS12
HVAC malfunction fills fast food restaurant with smoke in Fruitland
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews from four fire departments could be seen at the Dairy Queen in Fruitland Thursday night, January 27. They were not all of them were there to eat, but to battle a smoky problem. According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, an HVAC...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year
While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Farmington
(Farmington) All five of the inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back in the county jail. Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker and Dakota Pace were all captured late last week in Ohio and were awaiting the extradition process back to Missouri.
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 27th, 2023
(Farmington, MO) -- All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back behind bars. Four of the prisoners were captured late last week in Ohio. The fifth inmate was arrested in Poplar Bluff. All five are facing numerous additional charges because of their escape.
myleaderpaper.com
Two-vehicle accident in Arnold injures two
Two women were injured Thursday, Jan. 26, in an accident at Hwy. 141 and Hwy. 21 near Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:10 p.m., Lacey A. Snow, 25, of Park Hills was driving north in a 2014 Ford Taurus on Hwy. 141 in the left turn lane for Hwy. 21 and changed lanes to the right to continue north on Hwy. 141. However, when Snow got into the northbound lane, she pulled into the path of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old High Ridge girl, and the left front corner of the Jeep hit the back right corner of the Ford, the report said.
KMOV
One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
Agents can't find mountain lion that was struck by car in Missouri
A search for mountain lion is underway in Franklin County after a car slammed into the animal around 7 P.M. Monday night, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Where the mountain lion went still remains a mystery.
KSDK
10 inches of snow falls in Farmington County Wednesday
Counties across the state saw some heavy snowfall Wednesday. Farmington received up to 10 inches of snow.
Caught on camera: Teens carjack man near St. Louis church, quickly crash
Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man's minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church.
myleaderpaper.com
Cash stolen from Cedar Hill arcade
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the Cedar Hill Game Room, 8150 S. Industrial Drive, where someone allegedly broke into an office and stole cash. The Sheriff’s Office would not say how much money was taken from the arcade. Surveillance video showed someone enter...
Washington Missourian
County busy getting land acquisitions and easements ahead of upcoming road projects
Franklin County commissioners approved several agreements related to road projects at their Tuesday, Jan. 24, meeting. The county bought three pieces of land from property owners to be used for the new bridge on Huff Road, off Highway 47 near Luebbering in the southeastern part of the county. The purchases totaled $3,845.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto officials plan to buy old shoe factory land
The city of De Soto is buying the property where a shoe factory used to operate. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Jan. 17 to buy the 1.7-acre property at 301 E. Clement St. from Jefferson County, which had taken over the property because of unpaid taxes. De...
