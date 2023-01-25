ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

FOX 2

Fire causes major traffic backups on I-64 near Ladue

LADUE, Mo. — Eastbound I-64 was closed past McKnight for a vehicle fire. Heavy smoke was rising from the scene. First responders have been able to put out the fire. There appear to be injuries in this fire. The fire broke out on one of St. Louis’ busiest commuter routes. Delaying traffic for over an […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday

WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Snowy, slick roads lead to accidents Weds. morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Slicks roads have led to accidents on St. Louis area roads Wednesday morning. A MoDOT truck overturned in Jefferson County on Route WW near Dittmer. The driver was not injured. Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Ballots Will See Recreational Use Sales Tax

(Farmington, MO) City Officials in Farmington area placing a proposition on the April Ballots to collect a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sold in the city. The City Administrator of Farmington, Greg Beavers, says the State of Missouri will impose a tax on the sale of recreational marijuana, but counties and cities will not get that money unless voters approve it.
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year

While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Farmington

(Farmington) All five of the inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back in the county jail. Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker and Dakota Pace were all captured late last week in Ohio and were awaiting the extradition process back to Missouri.
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX 2

What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 27th, 2023

(Farmington, MO) -- All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back behind bars. Four of the prisoners were captured late last week in Ohio. The fifth inmate was arrested in Poplar Bluff. All five are facing numerous additional charges because of their escape.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Two-vehicle accident in Arnold injures two

Two women were injured Thursday, Jan. 26, in an accident at Hwy. 141 and Hwy. 21 near Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:10 p.m., Lacey A. Snow, 25, of Park Hills was driving north in a 2014 Ford Taurus on Hwy. 141 in the left turn lane for Hwy. 21 and changed lanes to the right to continue north on Hwy. 141. However, when Snow got into the northbound lane, she pulled into the path of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old High Ridge girl, and the left front corner of the Jeep hit the back right corner of the Ford, the report said.
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Cash stolen from Cedar Hill arcade

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the Cedar Hill Game Room, 8150 S. Industrial Drive, where someone allegedly broke into an office and stole cash. The Sheriff’s Office would not say how much money was taken from the arcade. Surveillance video showed someone enter...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto officials plan to buy old shoe factory land

The city of De Soto is buying the property where a shoe factory used to operate. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Jan. 17 to buy the 1.7-acre property at 301 E. Clement St. from Jefferson County, which had taken over the property because of unpaid taxes. De...
DE SOTO, MO

