pasadenanow.com
Kathryn Ross Discusses ‘Black Was Not A Label’
Author Kathryn H. Ross will discuss her book, “Black Was Not A Label,” at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. “Black Was Not A Label” is a collection of essays that explores the intersection of faith and racial trauma and the attempt to come to terms with instances of otherness, isolation, racism, erasure, anger, and lost love.
pasadenanow.com
Fuller Theological Seminary Marks 75th Anniversary with Community Service
Fuller Theological Seminary undertook a Food Drive over the January 21 weekend in conjunction with the 75th Anniversary Celebration and the inauguration of President David Emmanuel Goatley. “Marking our 75th anniversary and my inauguration as President with a community service project is meaningful for this next chapter for Fuller,” said...
pasadenanow.com
San Gabriel Valley Megamix Scheduled for February 2
Existing and innovative new businesses in the San Gabriel Valley will be featured at the Second Annual San Gabriel Valley MegaMix Expo Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Los Angeles/San Gabriel Valley. “Following the success of our first event, we are pleased to...
KCET
How Los Angeles Remembers: These Fading SoCal Landmarks Capture the Region's Nuanced History
Forgetting is famously what Los Angeles does best. Urban historian Norman Klein called it erasure — the active scrubbing away of what must not be remembered. Despite erasure, memories do have a place in Los Angeles. Some are official monuments. Some are in ruins and need critical excavation. Some require the imagination to be seen.
pasadenanow.com
Huntington Health Launches Free Fentanyl Education Program, Covers What To Do If Someone Overdoses
Huntington Hospital has launched a free fentanyl education program to educate the community about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning. An outreach team headed by Huntington-affiliated emergency department physician Ted Peck and clinical pharmacist specialist Evan Adintori will be conducting free seminars for parents at local schools, and for the public at community centers and libraries.
shelterforce.org
Bordering Towns in LA County Clash Over Their Homeless Policies
In mid-December, Karen Bass was sworn in as mayor in Los Angeles, the first woman mayor in city history. Leaders across the region were quick to express support when Bass declared a state of emergency related to homelessness and launched the Inside Safe program, with the intention of moving people off the street and into temporary housing in city-leased properties. These actions, taken during the new mayor’s first week in office, signaled her intention to ensure a path to housing for the unhoused. In LA County, nearly 70,000 people experience homelessness.
pasadenanow.com
Landmark Theater Holds Grand Opening at Renovated Former Laemmle Playhouse 7 Location
First-run movies have returned to the former site of the Laemmle Playhouse 7, as Landmark Theatres, the California-based movie theater chain which signed a lease agreement to take over the Playhouse 7 movie theater venue in May of 2022, held its official grand opening Thursday evening. The original Laemmle Playhouse...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Federal Credit Union Opens New Branch
Sometime in 1934, as the Arroyo Seco Parkway was just opening up from Downtown LA into Pasadena, and after the passage of the Federal Credit Union Act, 12 “astute” Pasadena employees pooled their savings in order to take advantage of the new financial tool, an alternative to traditional banks, and form what was to become the Pasadena Federal Credit Union, known as PFCU.
Two New Eating Establishments Coming to LA’s Natural History Museum
The minds behind Post & Beam and South LA Cafe will bring two new concepts to the museum in 2023 and 2024
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
What makes Mount Baldy so dangerous?
After two fatalities and the disappearance of a British actor, we ask what makes Mount Baldy so dangerous, and look into why there are so many rescues on the mountain
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Heritage to Hold 2023 Annual Meeting at Historic Blinn House
Pasadena Heritage kicks off the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with its Annual Meeting at the historic Blinn House. In this public meeting, Pasadena Heritage will share some highlights from 2022, what made the year so special and what’s on the horizon in 2023 for preservation in Pasadena.
Eater
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
Man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer receives call from President Biden
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call today from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”
kion546.com
3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles
Three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, the city’s fire department said Saturday, California’s fourth mass shooting in a week. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for help at 2:35 a.m. on a residential street northwest of downtown, a spokesperson said.
pasadenanow.com
Frostig School Celebrates Lunar New Year
Happy Lunar New Year from Frostig! To celebrate Frostig School students learned about the history behind this celebration and created their own wishing tree! With this in mind, Asian Americans across the region are set to ring in the auspicious holiday, carrying forward their own cultural ties to their new homes in America. Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, signals the beginning of spring and a time of hope. Lunar New Year celebrations are steeped in cultural traditions. Even after your fellow American immigrants emigrated a world away to the U.S., families and other immigrant families continued their celebrations. It is what makes them who they are as Asian Americans and fellow immigrants like Irish Americans for example celebrating their St. Patrick Day events. It retains individuality, heritage and pride of where they came from.
pasadenanow.com
Huntington Middle School 6th Grader Wins SMUSD Spelling Bee
Huntington Middle School congratulates 6th grader Oliver Chow who won the San Marino Unified District Spelling Bee last night! The second place finisher was Ashlyn Leung, and 3rd place went to Valentine student Summer Chen. Also, big thanks to all the spellers who participated this year. It was a great competition! Special thanks to Mrs. Doan, Mrs. Moffat, Mrs. Blatchley, Mrs. Duncan and the elementary teachers who helped plan and manage the evening.
pasadenanow.com
Tonight! Caltech Jazz Band Concert with Guest Artist Bob Mintzer
The Caltech Jazz Band, under the direction of Barb Catlin, presents the annual Jazz Guest Artist Concert on Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring Grammy Award-winning saxophonist and composer Bob Mintzer at Beckman Auditorium, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Bob Mintzer is an internationally celebrated jazz musician and the recipient of the...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles homelessness figures severely undercounted, report finds
Los Angeles County appears to have severely shorted the number of homeless people on its streets in a 2022 study, according to a newly released survey by Rand Corp . A Sept. 8 report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said 69,144 people were homeless, a 4.1% increase over 2020. The yearly count conducted by volunteers is used as a benchmark for state and federal tax dollars to eradicate the constantly growing crisis.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Comic Con 2023 Comes to Town
Pasadena’s premiere Comic Book and celebrity event returns in person at the Pasadena Convention Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, opening at 9 a.m. Pasadena Comic Con 2023 is Pasadena’s only Comic book and toy convention, featuring special guests and artists, along with major comic book artists of all genres: digital, comic books, films, etc.
