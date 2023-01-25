Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Hills Express
BBPD Responds to Vehicle Accident on Airport Road
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday, January 27 in the late morning hours on Airport Road across the street from Melham Park, near Laurel Drive. The accident occurred between a Cadillac Seville, driven by Mark Koch, 61 of Sargent and a Ranger UTV, driven by Tim Thomas, 70, of Broken Bow.
KSNB Local4
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
News Channel Nebraska
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
COZAD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a Cozad woman after a Wednesday night pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The NSP said that around 10:30 p.m. a trooper tried to stop a Hyundai Elantra, which was reportedly believed to be driven by a subject with multiple felony warrants.
klkntv.com
Man accused of exposing himself to kids, adults and a Nebraska deputy before arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 28-year-old Archer man, who exposed himself multiple times. Authorities tell us this happened near Archer Road and McDonough Street on Monday. Dustin Mack is accused of exposing himself to children, adults and a deputy who...
etxview.com
Grand Island company's pink wrecker crashes cover of national magazine
GRAND ISLAND -- A truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service crashed the cover of a national magazine. The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner. The magazine...
News Channel Nebraska
Merrick County man exposes himself, engages in standoff with police, authorities say
ARCHER, NE — A Central Nebraska man is behind bars after authorities say he exposed himself to several people and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened on Monday in Archer, a small town about 10 miles northwest of Central City. A news release says 28-year-old Dustin Mack exposed himself to adults, children and the responding deputy. The Sheriff’s Office says he barricaded himself in a house and it took an hour of negotiations to get him to exit.
gifamilyradio.com
Pursuit Suspect Arrested In Merrick Co
On the evening of January 22nd. A Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of D Street and G Avenue in Central City. Upon the attempt to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle began to flee. The vehicle traveled throughout Central City and into...
News Channel Nebraska
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. - If it didn't already feel like the dead of winter with all the snow on the ground, it certainly will over the next few days. The National Weather Service is warning of extreme wind chills taking over the area starting on Saturday. Wind chill values are expected to dip below zero at noon and could stay sub-zero until Wednesday afternoon.
Sand Hills Express
Funeral Services for Elva Brammer
Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10:30 am at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow, NE. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at govierbrothers.com. Elva Florence Babcock was born in a farmhouse in...
fox42kptm.com
Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island residents encouraged to complete Comprehensive Survey
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents of Grand Island are being asked to answer a community survey regarding the Grand Island Comprehensive Plan update. The survey can be found in English or Spanish. There are additional ways to participate in the comprehensive planning effort by going to the project website.
Police provide update on missing elderly Aurora couple
A couple from Aurora, Nebraska have been missing since last week. Eighty-nine-year-old Robert and 92-year-old Veda Proctor were last seen on Friday in Aurora.
doniphanherald.com
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
NebraskaTV
11-year-old Hastings girl with a big voice is shocking people across the country
HASTINGS, Neb. — A little girl with a big voice and a mic is moving people across the world. A video of 11-year-old Ava Bonifas singing at an Adams Central basketball game has been shared on Facebook over 49, 000 times, reaching close to 13 million people and counting!
doniphanherald.com
In search of cheap power and land, crypto companies look to Nebraska
KEARNEY — On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations around the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a cornfield,...
WOWT
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Girls Play in SWC Girls Basketball Tournament Semifinals Today on KCNI
The Broken Bow girls basketball team will face Minden today at Kearney High School in the semifinals of the Southwest Conference basketball tournament. Broken Bow is in search of its sixth consecutive Southwest Conference tournament title. Broken Bow advanced through the quarterfinals with a 52-43 win over Ainsworth while Minden advanced with a 48-37 win over McCook. It sets up to be a great semifinal. Minden is 14-3 on the season and is ranked #9 this week in Class C1 by the Omaha World Herald. Broken Bow was preseason ranked in the top ten and is now 9-4 on the season. The two met back on December 10th with Minden coming back from a 10 point second half deficit to win 50-45. Today’s game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on KCNI 1280 AM / 96.3 FM and on the web at kcni1280.com. The other girls semifinal features the top seed Gothenburg against the #4 seed Ogallala which tips off at 3:30 this afternoon.
Sand Hills Express
Mid-Plains Broken Bow Announces First in Series of Photography Classes
The Mid-Plains Community College Broken Bow Campus will host a “Get to Know Your Camera” class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on February 4. The class is introductory and will serve as an exploration of a digital camera’s functions and capabilities. Instruction will cover the buttons...
Comments / 0