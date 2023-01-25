ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman County, NE

BBPD Responds to Vehicle Accident on Airport Road

BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday, January 27 in the late morning hours on Airport Road across the street from Melham Park, near Laurel Drive. The accident occurred between a Cadillac Seville, driven by Mark Koch, 61 of Sargent and a Ranger UTV, driven by Tim Thomas, 70, of Broken Bow.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit

COZAD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a Cozad woman after a Wednesday night pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The NSP said that around 10:30 p.m. a trooper tried to stop a Hyundai Elantra, which was reportedly believed to be driven by a subject with multiple felony warrants.
COZAD, NE
Merrick County man exposes himself, engages in standoff with police, authorities say

ARCHER, NE — A Central Nebraska man is behind bars after authorities say he exposed himself to several people and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened on Monday in Archer, a small town about 10 miles northwest of Central City. A news release says 28-year-old Dustin Mack exposed himself to adults, children and the responding deputy. The Sheriff’s Office says he barricaded himself in a house and it took an hour of negotiations to get him to exit.
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
Pursuit Suspect Arrested In Merrick Co

On the evening of January 22nd. A Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of D Street and G Avenue in Central City. Upon the attempt to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle began to flee. The vehicle traveled throughout Central City and into...
CENTRAL CITY, NE
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. - If it didn't already feel like the dead of winter with all the snow on the ground, it certainly will over the next few days. The National Weather Service is warning of extreme wind chills taking over the area starting on Saturday. Wind chill values are expected to dip below zero at noon and could stay sub-zero until Wednesday afternoon.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Funeral Services for Elva Brammer

Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10:30 am at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow, NE. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at govierbrothers.com. Elva Florence Babcock was born in a farmhouse in...
BROKEN BOW, NE
Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island residents encouraged to complete Comprehensive Survey

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents of Grand Island are being asked to answer a community survey regarding the Grand Island Comprehensive Plan update. The survey can be found in English or Spanish. There are additional ways to participate in the comprehensive planning effort by going to the project website.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
In search of cheap power and land, crypto companies look to Nebraska

KEARNEY — On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations around the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a cornfield,...
KEARNEY, NE
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Broken Bow Girls Play in SWC Girls Basketball Tournament Semifinals Today on KCNI

The Broken Bow girls basketball team will face Minden today at Kearney High School in the semifinals of the Southwest Conference basketball tournament. Broken Bow is in search of its sixth consecutive Southwest Conference tournament title. Broken Bow advanced through the quarterfinals with a 52-43 win over Ainsworth while Minden advanced with a 48-37 win over McCook. It sets up to be a great semifinal. Minden is 14-3 on the season and is ranked #9 this week in Class C1 by the Omaha World Herald. Broken Bow was preseason ranked in the top ten and is now 9-4 on the season. The two met back on December 10th with Minden coming back from a 10 point second half deficit to win 50-45. Today’s game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on KCNI 1280 AM / 96.3 FM and on the web at kcni1280.com. The other girls semifinal features the top seed Gothenburg against the #4 seed Ogallala which tips off at 3:30 this afternoon.
BROKEN BOW, NE

