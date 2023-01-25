ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wild Orchid Media

It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again

As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Sand Hills Express

Alec Baldwin formally charged with involuntary manslaughter

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin was formally charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter in the deadly 2021 shooting on the set of his Western movie “Rust” in New Mexico, according to court documents. Similar charges were formally filed against the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Santa Fe District Attorney...
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy