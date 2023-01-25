Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Deadly 3-Car Crash Near Downtown LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again
As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
Evangelicals to Franklin Graham: "You're Fired" if You Continue to Support Donald Trump.
Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for evangelical pastor Franklin Graham to be fired for his support of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol riot. The petition was drawn up by the Christian organization Faith America, which criticizes Graham’s “idolatry” of the former president.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Sand Hills Express
Biden administration plans to end COVID-19 emergency declarations May 11
Washington — The White House is planning to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, the most public signal yet that the Biden administration now believes the worst of the pandemic is over, the White House announced Monday. The announcement was in a formal statement of opposition to two...
Sand Hills Express
Alec Baldwin formally charged with involuntary manslaughter
Actor and producer Alec Baldwin was formally charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter in the deadly 2021 shooting on the set of his Western movie “Rust” in New Mexico, according to court documents. Similar charges were formally filed against the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Santa Fe District Attorney...
Comments / 0