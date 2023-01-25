Read full article on original website
Girls Fall to Fort by Two, Host Youth Night Tonight
The Whippets fell two points short against Fort Atkinson Thursday night, January 26. Fort got a jump offensively early in the game up 11-2, but Danielle DePorter hit a 3 to kick start our offense. Calli Grosinske followed with 2 back to back 3’s to tie up the game at 11. From there it was a battle back and forth with the Whippets down at half 24-29.
Jefferson County Snowmobile Trails Opening on Sunday
Editor’s note: The following announcement was received from Jefferson County Parks. Future announcements this season regarding snowmobile trails will be posted in the sports section of the Banner. All Jefferson County Snowmobile Trails will open at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow Sunday, January 29, 2023. This includes all County Trails –...
Weather Service: 2-4″ more snow expected through Saturday night
According to a National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Weather Forecast Office release at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, “Snow continues to stream in from the south and west bringing with it another round of accumulations. Snowfall rates around 0.5 to 1.0 inches per hour are expected at times with visibility of a mile or less. Snow will gradually end from west to east late tonight into Sunday morning.” Snow in the Whitewater area is still expected to end between 6-8 a.m. on Sunday.
Sports Journalist Kevin Blackistone to Speak at UW-W Feb. 2 Regarding Documentary “Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting” Shown Feb. 1
Editor’s Note: The following was provided by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Arts and Communication. The College of Arts and Communication at UW-Whitewater announces the residency of sports journalist Kevin Blackistone to take place Feb. 1 and 2 with events open to the public. Blackistone is a longtime national sports columnist now at The Washington Post, a panelist on ESPN’s “Around the Horn,” and a contributor to National Public Radio.
Artist Inspired by Harlem Renaissance Exhibit at Roberta’s Art Gallery
Editor’s Note: The following was provided the Roberta’s Art Gallery at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Experience works of art inspired by the unsung artists of the Harlem Renaissance with Jerry Jordan’s exhibit “Life in Light and Shadow” through February 16, with the reception on February 7. His artwork, which consists of oil on canvas, gives a different perspective of African Americans, outside of constant struggle and pain. Most of Jordan’s paintings are about freedom to be who you want to be, and they express how life is full of endless possibilities. Jordan is changing the representation of African Americans with his artwork in the realm of Contemporary Realism.
Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder Program
Editor’s note: The following news release was received from the ADRC of Walworth County. ADRC of Walworth County Offers Mind over Matter Program Aimed at Reducing Incontinence in Women Over 50. Half of all women age 50 or older will experience incontinence at some point in. their lives. The...
This Week’s City & School Board Meetings
Whitewater Unified School District School Board – Special Meeting – Monday @ 7:00 p.m. Agenda (click on “meetings” in upper right corner): Create and Assign Members to WAC Negotiations Ad Hoc Committee, followed by closed session to discuss negotiations for Whitewater Aquatic & Fitness Center agreements.
