Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
Meme Coin Update: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Bearish Pattern, While DOGE Price Forms Bullish Wedge
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have formed technical patterns that forecast opposing fortunes for the tokens. While DOGE price formed a bullish wedge pattern, SHIB price is moving inside a bearish descending triangle pattern. The strong crypto market recovery in 2023...
coinchapter.com
dYdX Price Doubled YTD — But Major Selloff Troubles Ahead
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – DYDX, the native token of the same-named decentralized crypto exchange, traded at $2.07 on Jan 26 after a 100% year-to-date rally triggered by the Bitcoin surge in the same period. dYdX traded within a flat channel that entails two parallel trendlines. They enclose the price action,...
coinchapter.com
Ethereum Price Saw Key Technical Correction, But Bullish Bias Is Still Strong
Ether price started a minor downside correction from the $1,680 zone. ETH/USD is trading inside a key contracting triangle with support at $1,535 on the 4-hours chart. The price rise further unless there is a downside break below $1,500 and $1,440. Ethereum’s ETH is eyeing more gains above the $1,600...
coinchapter.com
Pi Network coin price drops over 70% YTD despite incoming app wallet
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Pi Network coin traded at $70 on Jan 27, which constituted a 70% drop year-to-date, despite a ubiquitous recovery across the digital asset sector. Moreover, the Pi coin price also deviated from the fundamental news on the platform as Pi prepares to launch an App Wallet “soon.”
coinchapter.com
Crypto Sector Attracts Over $700M in Funding Entering 2023
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – 2022 wreaked havoc on the crypto market, as the digital assets shaved over 1.5 trillion off their total valuation. However, despite the crash, crypto funding recovered for the first time since September after raking in $709 million in Jan 2023. The most active funds included Multicoin...
coinchapter.com
Litecoin (LTC) Targets 52% Gains After Breaking Out Of Bullish Technical Pattern
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Litecoin (LTC), a cryptocurrency similar to Bitcoin, broke out of a bullish technical pattern. Traders remained bullish on LTC’s prospects in the short term. Crypto analyst Rekt Capital shared an LTC price chart on the monthly timeframe highlighting the Litecoin token’s breakout from the...
coinchapter.com
Interested in High-Performance Cryptocurrencies? EOS (EOS), Synthetix (SNX), and BudBlockz (BLUNT) Are the Tokens to Invest In
Knowing which tokens to invest in can be confusing with so many options. However, EOS (EOS) and Synthetix (SNX), and BudBlockz (BLUNT) have been reported by experts as three of the top cryptos to put your money in for 2023. For example, BudBlockz (BLUNT) is now in stage four of...
coinchapter.com
AAVE and MATIC near key resistance – a bullish break ahead?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Aave (AAVE) and Polygon (MATIC) started 2023 with a bang, surging 70%, and 45%, respectively. As a result of the Bitcoin-led rally, AAVE traded at $86.8 on Jan 27, while the MATIC price stood at $1.09. Moreover, both tokens arrived at crucial resistances that could set the expectations for the upcoming sessions.
coinchapter.com
GDCC Team Explain Their Tokenomics Before LBank Listing
The team detailed the GDCC tokenomics to allow users to understand and appreciate its value. The listing will allow the GDCC project to further its mission of providing a digital asset platform for all users. The GDCC Tokenomics. The GDCC team decided to implement a strongly deflationary tokenomics model in...
coinchapter.com
Cardano (ADA) Price Could Surge To $0.50 — Here Are Key Reasons
ADA price started a fresh increase above the $0.30 resistance. It broke a major declining channel with resistance near $0.338 on the daily chart. The bulls are now aiming a push towards the $0.480 and $0.500 resistance levels. Cardano’s ADA formed a base and climbed above $0.30. The price is...
coinchapter.com
Is Solana (SOL) On The Road to Recovery? Investors are Swarming Algorand (ALGO) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Solana (SOL) appears to be soaring again after the negative impact of FTX’s collapse, having rallied over 200% since hitting a bottom at $8. Investors are also looking at Algorand (ALGO) which appears to bring optimism to holders of the coin as well as any new potential investors in its price increases recently. The new coin on the market and the one everyone is curious about is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and investors are excited as it is tipped for massive gains.
coinchapter.com
GLOBIANCE and COMTECH GOLD (Dubai) to offer GOLD and SILVER BACKED TOKENS
Globiance CEO – OLIVER MARCO LA ROSA and NAVIN D’SOUSA – Comtech Gold CEO are pleased to announce they have signed a contract on January 7th, 2023 to issue and supply GOLD and SILVER BACKED TOKENS (GBEXG) & (GBEXS) on the GLOBIANCE PLATFORM (XDCNetwork) based on Comtech’s service and infrastructure. This partnership enables buyers to purchase GBEXG & GBEXS tokens that are backed by precious metals (Gold & Silver) – in digitized form. Thus eliminating the need for clients to store physical gold and silver while at the same time retaining the ability to withdraw their physical gold whenever they desire. These new Gold and Silver backed tokens will be listed and available for purchase on the Globiance Platform and others.
Comments / 0