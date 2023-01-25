Globiance CEO – OLIVER MARCO LA ROSA and NAVIN D’SOUSA – Comtech Gold CEO are pleased to announce they have signed a contract on January 7th, 2023 to issue and supply GOLD and SILVER BACKED TOKENS (GBEXG) & (GBEXS) on the GLOBIANCE PLATFORM (XDCNetwork) based on Comtech’s service and infrastructure. This partnership enables buyers to purchase GBEXG & GBEXS tokens that are backed by precious metals (Gold & Silver) – in digitized form. Thus eliminating the need for clients to store physical gold and silver while at the same time retaining the ability to withdraw their physical gold whenever they desire. These new Gold and Silver backed tokens will be listed and available for purchase on the Globiance Platform and others.

2 DAYS AGO