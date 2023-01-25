ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

westernmassnews.com

HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police arrest breaking and entering suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Franklin County man has been arrested following a call for a break-in Thursday morning. West Springfield Police said that officers went to the area of City View Avenue and Gay Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of a man breaking into a shed.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting

HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page.  Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police looking for suspects in vandalism at Montague school field

MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in one Franklin County town are looking for your help with a recent vandalism case. Montague Police said they are looking for a woman, who was walking a small white dog, as well as the person who was driving a red Jeep in connection with “extensive damage” to Nancy Gifford softball field at Franklin County Technical School on Saturday.
MONTAGUE, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee School Committee postpones vote for next school superintendent

CHICOPEE — The School Committee postponed its vote to decide the next Chicopee school superintendent until Jan. 31. Mayor John L. Vieau said he recommended that the decision be postponed for further deliberation because the committee is considering three highly qualified candidates and it’s one of the biggest decisions a school committee member must make.
CHICOPEE, MA

