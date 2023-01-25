Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Related
Police search Holyoke schools after report of student possibly bringing in weapon
Students and staff at Holyoke Middle School and Peck School were told to shelter in place Friday morning after a report of a student possibly bringing a weapon to school.
2 arrested after meth, firearms seized in Monson
The Monson Police Department executed a search warrant at a suspect's address in Monson after receiving information that Methamphetamine was being distributed at the residence.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Freemasons organize program to provide medical equipment free of charge
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Westfield, the local Freemason chapter put together the Hospital Equipment Loan Program to help people find the equipment they need, free of charge. “We have transfer chairs, we have shower benches, we just have anything and everything you could possibly need in that category of...
Greenfield Mayor Wedegartner, Police Dept. agree on new overnight patrol schedule
A special city council meeting was held this evening. Nearly a week after the Greenfield Police Department proposed cuts to patrols in order to accommodate budget cuts.
Superintendent addresses inappropriate online behavior by former employee in Longmeadow school
The Superintendent of Longmeadow Public Schools sent an email to parents regarding "inappropriate online behavior" from a former employee.
Pittsfield woman found not guilty of lying to police
A Pittsfield woman was found not guilty of lying to police while they were investigating a murder from 2017.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating shooting at Holyoke Mall
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a shooting took place at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. Holyoke Police confirmed that two people are custody at this time. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia added in social media post that one person was injured and that “the area is secure.” He...
MassLive.com
Shooting at Holyoke Mall; One person in custody
UPDATE: DA says one person killed in shooting. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. Holyoke police confirmed to MassLive that a shooting had occurred and that one person was in custody. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia confirmed on Facebook that the shooter was in...
Bystander killed in shooting at Holyoke Mall, suspect in custody
The Hampden District Attorney's Office has confirmed that one person is dead Saturday night after a shooting inside the Holyoke Mall.
Greenfield officials to try to avert elimination of police night shift
Officials in Greenfield are meeting on Wednesday evening in an attempt to stop the police department’s intended policy of ending overnight patrols in the city starting on Feb. 1. Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh made the surprising announcement at last week’s City Council meeting and described his decision as...
State Police search Quaboag River in Palmer
Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter were called to Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.
Verdict for Springfield Officer Jose Diaz in Nathan Bill’s case
The verdict was announced Wednesday for a Springfield police officer charged in connection to a fight outside Nathan Bill's Bar and Restaurant back in 2015.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police arrest breaking and entering suspect
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Franklin County man has been arrested following a call for a break-in Thursday morning. West Springfield Police said that officers went to the area of City View Avenue and Gay Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of a man breaking into a shed.
One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting
HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page. Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
Clarence Carter granted parole after killing Springfield family 37 years ago
The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously voted that Clarence Carter, sentenced for killing five members of a Springfield family in 1985, is suitable for parole.
westernmassnews.com
Police looking for suspects in vandalism at Montague school field
MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in one Franklin County town are looking for your help with a recent vandalism case. Montague Police said they are looking for a woman, who was walking a small white dog, as well as the person who was driving a red Jeep in connection with “extensive damage” to Nancy Gifford softball field at Franklin County Technical School on Saturday.
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 12 people in less than 2 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 16 arrests and summons, including two domestic assault-related arrests in less than two weeks.
Nine local Latino-owned businesses to receive grant money
The Latino Economic Development Corporation is kicking off 2023 with a new round of grants for businesses in Hampden County. Nine Latino-owned enterprises will receive between $1,000 to $3,000.
Chicopee School Committee postpones vote for next school superintendent
CHICOPEE — The School Committee postponed its vote to decide the next Chicopee school superintendent until Jan. 31. Mayor John L. Vieau said he recommended that the decision be postponed for further deliberation because the committee is considering three highly qualified candidates and it’s one of the biggest decisions a school committee member must make.
Car drives through Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield, leaving a 4-foot hole
The Westfield Police and Fire Department was sent to the New England Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield for a report on Saturday that a car ran through the building.
Comments / 0