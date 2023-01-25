Read full article on original website
Exeter Township student named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar Candidate
The Pennsylvania Department of Education Thursday congratulated the 198 Pennsylvania students named as candidates for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program by the U.S. Department of Education. In Berks County, Alysabeth Rivera, student at Exeter Township Sr High School has been named a candidate for U.S Presidential Scholar in Career...
delawarepublic.org
State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term
The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
Chester County Home to 20 of the Top 100 Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania
Third-graders at Devon Elementary School are studying the Inuit people. Chester County is home to 20 of the Top 100 public elementary schools in Pennsylvania, according to new rankings recently released by Niche.com. To determine the rankings for its list of the 2023 Best Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche.com...
These Bucks County Elementary Schools are Considered to be Some of the Best in Pennsylvania
Considered to have some of the best schools in the state, Niche has released a list of several Bucks County schools widely renowned. The list ranked some of the best school in the state, with an emphasis on elementary schools. When it comes to early education, Bucks County has some of the best there is.
phillyvoice.com
New reform school gets approval for license to open at site of Glen Mills Schools
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will allow a new school to operate at the site of Glen Mills Schools in Delaware County after reaching a settlement. Clock Tower Schools was granted a provisional license to serve 20 court-order boys in a residential treatment program under DHS oversight, WHYY reported.
Working from a Windowless Basement, Nonprofit Exec to Make Kennett Square ‘Most Beautiful Town in America’
For Daniel Embree, visiting Kennett Square for the first time was love at first sight, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. The former New York City resident was on a birthday trip to Longwood Gardens. “Something I distinctly remember about that trip is how impressed I was with...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Villanova Changes Board of Trustees as It Steers 10-Year Strategic Plan
Villanova University has announced a new chairman, vice chairman, and six new members for its board of trustees to help guide a 10-year strategic plan for the university through 2030, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Chester County Appoints New Department of Emergency Services Director
Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline announced the appointment of Warren W. “Bill” Messerschmidt III as the County’s new Director of the Department of Emergency Services (DES).
‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester
A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel.
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Chesco School District Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’
Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
West Chester Pharmaceutical Company Seeks Fourth FDA Approval for Skin Treatment
West Chester’s Verrica Pharmaceuticals is seeking FDA approval to market the drug “Ycanth,” which treats a skin condition, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Verrica is reapplying for the fourth time after its proposal was rejected last May due to manufacturing issues. The condition, called...
DELCO Careers–Dunwoody Village is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.
Dunwoody Village is a five-star ranked not-for-profit continuing care retirement community in Newtown Square located in a picturesque wooded setting, combining comfort with award-winning high-quality healthcare and rehabilitation.
aroundambler.com
Upper Dublin High School on lockdown this morning
Upper Dublin High School was on lockdown this morning due to an unauthorized visitor. Principal Bob Schultz announced the lockdown this morning, and said that staff and students were “safe, and with abundant caution, they are remaining in their first period classes. We will provide additional information shortly and expect a quick return to normal activity.”
Man Boards School Bus, Touches Girl In Chester County: Officials
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man who boarded a Coatesville school bus and touched a student early Thursday, Jan. 26.The man got on the bus that had stopped to pick up students around 6:50 a.m. at E. Chestnut and N. 6th streets, sat next to a girl and inappropriately touch…
Parents express safety concerns after several school brawls in Delaware County
Four teens who just transferred to the school on Monday from Philadelphia reportedly jumped a student while staff scrambled to break it up.
Twelve Pa. schools accused of raising taxes unnecessarily
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A dozen Pennsylvania school districts, including three in Lancaster County, have been accused of raising school property taxes even when they had enough money to cover their budgets. A new report by the State Auditor General alleged 12 school districts were playing a “shell game”...
Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day
HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
chescotimes.com
County to take over operation of Rover transit service
From April 1, 2023, responsibility for the majority of paratransit services currently provided by Rover in Chester County will transition to a County-run operation, overseen by the Chester County Department of Human Services. The Rover community transportation service was introduced in 1984 to offer diversified transportation for Chester County residents,...
