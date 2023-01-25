ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

delawarepublic.org

State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term

The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Chesco School District Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’

Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
aroundambler.com

Upper Dublin High School on lockdown this morning

Upper Dublin High School was on lockdown this morning due to an unauthorized visitor. Principal Bob Schultz announced the lockdown this morning, and said that staff and students were “safe, and with abundant caution, they are remaining in their first period classes. We will provide additional information shortly and expect a quick return to normal activity.”
DUBLIN, PA
FOX 43

Twelve Pa. schools accused of raising taxes unnecessarily

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A dozen Pennsylvania school districts, including three in Lancaster County, have been accused of raising school property taxes even when they had enough money to cover their budgets. A new report by the State Auditor General alleged 12 school districts were playing a “shell game”...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day

HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
chescotimes.com

County to take over operation of Rover transit service

From April 1, 2023, responsibility for the majority of paratransit services currently provided by Rover in Chester County will transition to a County-run operation, overseen by the Chester County Department of Human Services. The Rover community transportation service was introduced in 1984 to offer diversified transportation for Chester County residents,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

