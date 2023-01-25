Read full article on original website
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Winter storm on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Our next weather maker is going to impact all of mid-Missouri starting Tuesday late in the evening. Mason Knotts posted an initial story Sunday night to get discussions started, read it here. Winter storm watches have been issued for Gasconade, Maries, Phelps, and Pulaski counties. This is where we have the highest potential for heavy snow.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Fire Department gets new arson dog, K-9 Tony
The Columbia Fire Department added a new member to its team. Tony is an accelerant detection canine, or an arson dog. Tony was teamed with Battalion Chief Jim Pasley. Pasley and Tony trained for four weeks in Concord, New Hampshire. Pasley has been a certified arson K-9 handler since 2017...
939theeagle.com
Crews from Columbia-based construction company working around-the-clock at massive Kansas battery plant site
A Columbia construction company is currently doing grading work at the future site of the multi-billion dollar Panasonic Energy EV battery plant in Kansas. The $4-billion factory will be located in De Soto, Kansas, near Lenexa. Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons has been awarded a major contract for site preparation.
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
kjluradio.com
Moberly woman sustains serious injuries in slide-off accident this morning
A Moberly woman suffers serious injuries when the pickup truck she’s riding in this morning wrecks just east of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Maya Stilwell, 22, suffered serious injuries when the driver lost control of the truck on a snow-covered Route M, causing the truck to slide off the road where it struck a tree, then came to rest in a creek.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man flips SUV after suffering medical emergency
A Jefferson City man suffers minor injuries when he flips his SUV onto it’s top on the city’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Thomas Nield, 54, was driving on West Edgewood Drive Thursday afternoon when he suffered an apparent medical emergency. Nield’s SUV struck the light pole in the center median, then continued into oncoming traffic where he struck a curb causing his vehicle to overturn where it came to rest upside down on its top.
KYTV
Missouri lawmakers hope to join the rest of the nation with proposed distracted driving laws for all ages
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri lawmakers are trying again to make distracted driving against the law. ”We only prohibit drivers 21 and younger from texting and driving, it really sends the wrong message to drivers that once you turn a certain age, you can safely multitask behind the wheel,” said Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA.
Missourinet
Missouri Senate leader meeting with Columbia school leaders about drag show controversy
Missouri’s Senate President Pro Tem said he planned to meet this week with the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools and President of the school board to discuss what led to students attending a drag queen performance at a Martin Luther King diversity event. The event was organized by the City of Columbia and included awards, student projects, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, church leaders, and former WNBA star Renee Montgomery.
myozarksonline.com
Lake Ozark woman charged with domestic assault
A Lake Ozark woman is facing multiple charges following an incident at her home on Ridgecrest Circle on January 18th. According to the report from Camden County, when they arrived on the scene they found Alexis Whitaker in the parking lot screaming and in a highly intoxicated state. Whitaker was reportedly combative and swung at the deputy. At the same time, the victim of an alleged assault came to the door of the apartment but said she was afraid of Whitaker and went back inside. When the officer spoke with the victim she said they got into an argument and Whitaker grabbed her by the neck, and also threatened her with a kitchen knife, before stabbing herself in the stomach, causing a laceration. While being subdued by law enforcement, Whitaker reportedly began striking her head against the pavement multiple times. After Whitaker was taken into custody she was transported to an area hospital and was sedated. Whitaker has since been charged with domestic assault, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest. She is being held without bond.
kwos.com
Columbia claw hammer murder suspect pleads not guilty
A Columbia man accused of killing a woman with a claw hammer last fall has pleaded not guilty. 37-year-old Adam Alfred Conner is charged with second degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He waived formal arraignment this week. Columbia Police say 59-year-old Patricia Kelly was beaten to death with...
kwos.com
Jefferson City’s original Daisy Delight restaurant is for sale
Multiple generations have enjoyed dining and getting ice cream at Jefferson City’s popular Daisy Delight since it opened on East McCarty in 1955. While the business is still thriving, owner Jerry Bartel tells 939 the Eagle that Daisy Delight is for sale, due to his age. He emphasizes that it’s not closing.
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s homeless population to benefit from today’s event at downtown church
Columbia-area homeless residents have an opportunity this afternoon to receive free medical and dental screenings and meet with more than 20 community health and human services providers. The Project Homeless Connect will take place from noon to 3 at Missouri United Methodist Church on 9th street. It’s a one-stop event...
Historic McKittrick Farmers Mercantile of Montgomery County, Missouri surpassed turning 100 years old
A general store served more than staples in a rural community. McKittrick Farmers Mercantile is a historic commercial building located at 500 Washington Street in McKittrick, Missouri. It was built around 1897. It's a two-story building with a concrete foundation and brick walls. In 2004, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Click here for more pictures.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS DURING ANNUAL MEETING
The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) showcased seven legislators and advocates for their steadfast leadership to the soybean industry during its annual meeting in Jefferson City. Several of the individuals recognized are from the KMMO listening area. Each of these individuals serve as a voice for the farmers MSA strives to protect.
933kwto.com
Drag Queen Controversy with Columbia Public Schools
Missouri’s GOP Attorney General has sent a second letter to Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood regarding last Thursday’s drag queen controversy. Attorney General Andrew Bailey says CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood cares more about indoctrination than about education. General Bailey writes, in part: “You have betrayed the...
