Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri

State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Winter storm on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Our next weather maker is going to impact all of mid-Missouri starting Tuesday late in the evening. Mason Knotts posted an initial story Sunday night to get discussions started, read it here. Winter storm watches have been issued for Gasconade, Maries, Phelps, and Pulaski counties. This is where we have the highest potential for heavy snow.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Fire Department gets new arson dog, K-9 Tony

The Columbia Fire Department added a new member to its team. Tony is an accelerant detection canine, or an arson dog. Tony was teamed with Battalion Chief Jim Pasley. Pasley and Tony trained for four weeks in Concord, New Hampshire. Pasley has been a certified arson K-9 handler since 2017...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Moberly woman sustains serious injuries in slide-off accident this morning

A Moberly woman suffers serious injuries when the pickup truck she’s riding in this morning wrecks just east of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Maya Stilwell, 22, suffered serious injuries when the driver lost control of the truck on a snow-covered Route M, causing the truck to slide off the road where it struck a tree, then came to rest in a creek.
MOBERLY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man flips SUV after suffering medical emergency

A Jefferson City man suffers minor injuries when he flips his SUV onto it’s top on the city’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Thomas Nield, 54, was driving on West Edgewood Drive Thursday afternoon when he suffered an apparent medical emergency. Nield’s SUV struck the light pole in the center median, then continued into oncoming traffic where he struck a curb causing his vehicle to overturn where it came to rest upside down on its top.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missourinet

Missouri Senate leader meeting with Columbia school leaders about drag show controversy

Missouri’s Senate President Pro Tem said he planned to meet this week with the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools and President of the school board to discuss what led to students attending a drag queen performance at a Martin Luther King diversity event. The event was organized by the City of Columbia and included awards, student projects, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, church leaders, and former WNBA star Renee Montgomery.
COLUMBIA, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lake Ozark woman charged with domestic assault

A Lake Ozark woman is facing multiple charges following an incident at her home on Ridgecrest Circle on January 18th. According to the report from Camden County, when they arrived on the scene they found Alexis Whitaker in the parking lot screaming and in a highly intoxicated state. Whitaker was reportedly combative and swung at the deputy. At the same time, the victim of an alleged assault came to the door of the apartment but said she was afraid of Whitaker and went back inside. When the officer spoke with the victim she said they got into an argument and Whitaker grabbed her by the neck, and also threatened her with a kitchen knife, before stabbing herself in the stomach, causing a laceration. While being subdued by law enforcement, Whitaker reportedly began striking her head against the pavement multiple times. After Whitaker was taken into custody she was transported to an area hospital and was sedated. Whitaker has since been charged with domestic assault, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest. She is being held without bond.
LAKE OZARK, MO
kwos.com

Columbia claw hammer murder suspect pleads not guilty

A Columbia man accused of killing a woman with a claw hammer last fall has pleaded not guilty. 37-year-old Adam Alfred Conner is charged with second degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He waived formal arraignment this week. Columbia Police say 59-year-old Patricia Kelly was beaten to death with...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Jefferson City’s original Daisy Delight restaurant is for sale

Multiple generations have enjoyed dining and getting ice cream at Jefferson City’s popular Daisy Delight since it opened on East McCarty in 1955. While the business is still thriving, owner Jerry Bartel tells 939 the Eagle that Daisy Delight is for sale, due to his age. He emphasizes that it’s not closing.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic McKittrick Farmers Mercantile of Montgomery County, Missouri surpassed turning 100 years old

A general store served more than staples in a rural community. McKittrick Farmers Mercantile is a historic commercial building located at 500 Washington Street in McKittrick, Missouri. It was built around 1897. It's a two-story building with a concrete foundation and brick walls. In 2004, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Click here for more pictures.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Drag Queen Controversy with Columbia Public Schools

Missouri’s GOP Attorney General has sent a second letter to Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood regarding last Thursday’s drag queen controversy. Attorney General Andrew Bailey says CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood cares more about indoctrination than about education. General Bailey writes, in part: “You have betrayed the...
COLUMBIA, MO

