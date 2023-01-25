Read full article on original website
These Are USA Today’s Top 10 New Restaurants In Florida
These are USA Today’s top 10 new restaurants in Florida! Luckily for us, there are a couple Tampa Bay spots on the list. Some other places mentioned are a quick drive away in Orlando, Naples, and Fort Myers. If you’re ever driving across the state or taking a staycation at a nearby Florida town, be sure to check out these places!
Florida Man Wins $1 Million After He’s Cut In Publix Line
A Florida man wins a $1 million after he’s cut in the Publix lottery line. The incident happened in Delray Beach, Florida to Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
He Made The Great Escape
Second Date Update: David planned what he thought was a creative date but then he made the great escape. However it had nothing to do with his date Christine. Their date was at Mouse Trap Escape which is an escape room center. Although this was a very creative date it probably is not the best date for someone who is claustrophobic. In should be noted that David did plan this date. As he was having a panic attack he began to bang on the door to alert the staff. He was let out of the room mid-game but left Christine inside with the other players. Obviously this made the date very awkward but would he be able to save it or would Christine make the great escape?
