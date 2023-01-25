Second Date Update: David planned what he thought was a creative date but then he made the great escape. However it had nothing to do with his date Christine. Their date was at Mouse Trap Escape which is an escape room center. Although this was a very creative date it probably is not the best date for someone who is claustrophobic. In should be noted that David did plan this date. As he was having a panic attack he began to bang on the door to alert the staff. He was let out of the room mid-game but left Christine inside with the other players. Obviously this made the date very awkward but would he be able to save it or would Christine make the great escape?

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO