KELOLAND TV
High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
KELOLAND TV
Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
More Snow and More Cold For Southeast South Dakota This Weekend
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
kynt1450.com
High Snowfall Amounts, Low Temperatures Forecasted for Yankton Area This Weekend
A severe winter storm is expected to hit the Yankton area Friday evening and stay around Saturday morning. Kelo Meteorologist Scot Mundt says that the Yankton area could see another 6-10 inches of snow. Mundt expects snow to move out of the Yankton area by noon Saturday. On top of...
What Annoys You The Most About Sioux Falls Drivers?
A high number of people have been moving to the City of Sioux Falls each year. More residents in the city means more cars and traffic on the roads. Sometimes we encounter impatient drivers on the road. Whether you're late picking up your kids from school or running to the grocery store, manners on the road still matter! Drivers have a responsibility to be courteous and follow the rules of the road.
KELOLAND TV
More snow and wind on the way to KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are watching the next round of snow storms coming into KELOLAND. One of the systems follows a warm front. This creates new issues because of the temperatures near freezing. When temperatures are near 32 degrees, we can have any form of precipitation between rain and snow. The round of winter weather coming Thursday into Friday has a wide mix of precipitation. Unfortunately, that also includes wind.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
KELOLAND TV
Several waves of winter weather and cold ahead
Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well. You can see the snow pockets around the plains, including the Rapid City area where roads...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Jackrabbits in the snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard is at it again with his spectacular video of wildlife in South Dakota. This time he caught jackrabbits hopping around the snow Thursday morning in northwest Sioux Falls. Jackrabbits, which are not actually rabbits but hares, can reach speeds of...
KELOLAND TV
More snow on the way at the end of the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many in KELOLAND have already received more snow this year as compared to last, but we’ve seen an abrupt stop to snow in years past. We’re entering the last week of January and I’m only 9 inches away from my Sioux Falls snow prediction of 50 inches for the season. And, there’s more snow on the way at the end of the week.
dakotanewsnow.com
No one injured after overnight hit-and-run involving Vermillion Safe Ride bus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Vermillion Police Department, a driver struck the city’s Safe Ride bus and drove off. The accident happened overnight and the suspect’s license plate was left behind. No injuries were reported and the post has...
nwestiowa.com
Duo boosting business in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Dual directors in Rock Rapids keep the community's businesses steady and ready for the future. Angie Jager and Micah Freese run the town's Chamber of Commerce and economic development department, respectively, and their combined effort are central to progress in Rock Rapids. The pair's jobs approach their area...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal Sioux Falls fire began in bedroom, fire marshal says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released new information on this week’s deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. Investigators are still searching for the exact cause, but they do know the fire started on the second floor in the bedroom where a man was killed. Authorities say...
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead in rollover crash on I-29 southeast of Tea
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday morning on I-29 southeast of Tea that left one dead and one with serious non-life threatening injuries. According to the Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup was driving northbound on I-29...
KELOLAND TV
Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
dakotanewsnow.com
Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
KELOLAND TV
Suspect’s crash turns couple’s lives ‘upside down’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a long road ahead for a couple hurt in a Sioux Falls crash one week ago. Sioux Falls Police say an officer tried to stop a car that was speeding when it ran a red light and hit another car near 10th and Sycamore.
more955.com
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota
A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
gowatertown.net
Woman killed in rollover crash near Tea
TEA, S.D.–One person died and another person was injured Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash two miles southeast of Tea. Preliminary crash information indicates that a pickup was northbound on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The vehicle entered the median and rolled.
