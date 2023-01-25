Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser Feels ‘The Whale’ Will Change Hearts Over ‘Weight Bias’
Brendan Fraser feels lucky to have been a part of a film that “touches on weight bias.” The Whale star was nominated for his role as a reclusive college professor struggling with obesity. Speaking on Friday’s (January 27) episode of Lorraine, Fraser, 54, said that after a decades-long film career, he doesn’t feel he has anything to prove anymore.
