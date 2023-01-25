Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
Two people with serious conditions after shooting on Pinecroft Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that happened at Pinecroft Road Saturday. Officers said they found two gunshot victims with serious injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital. No word on their condition. The investigation is ongoing.
2 shot, ‘seriously injured’ in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday. Officers came to the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road in Greensboro after getting a report of a shooting. Police at the scene found two gunshot victims suffering from “serious injuries.” Both victims were taken to a local hospital. There […]
WXII 12
'It's going to be the hardest day of my life': Family prepares for court appearance of man charged in Greensboro woman's 2012 murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been 11 years since a woman was found dead behind a Greensboro church. Now, her family is traveling over a thousand miles for the court appearance of a man accused in her murder. Thirty-three-year-old Paula Nicks was found dead in May 2012 behind a church...
Drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem; man shot multiple times in ‘critical condition’: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on the highway Saturday morning. At around 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting on US 421 Northbound. At the scene, police found the victim in his vehicle on the off-ramp of US 421 Northbound near Jonestown […]
Woman charged with first-degree murder after shooting in NC
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Jamestown on Wednesday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies came to Woodleigh Court after getting a report of a shooting, according to Sheriff Danny H. Rogers. Deputies at the scene found […]
wfmynews2.com
Who killed Mark? | Greensboro police offering a $5K reward for information about his murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers are searching for information about the shooting death of a Greensboro man. 40-year-old Mark Anthony Dickerson, Jr. died on Halloween in 2021 and police still don't know who pulled the trigger. According to Greensboro police, the shooting happened after 1 a.m. on Edwards...
WXII 12
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Highway 421
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Saturday morning. Just after midnight, patrol officers with the Winston Salem Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Highway 421 North. Officers found a 31-year old man in his vehicle on the off...
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
wfmynews2.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Caswell County shooting; man in custody
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting on Highway 62. Deputies believe one more person is on the run.
Juvenile arrested after school bomb threat in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A juvenile in Henry County has been charged after a bomb threat was deemed a hoax at Laurel Park Middle School on Friday, Jan. 27. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the message was shared on social media and a recipient reported it to the authorities. Deputies and school administrators […]
Greensboro mother charged after her three young children died in a house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Friday, Greensboro police charged a mother with child abuse after her three children died in a house fire in December 2022. All three children were younger than five years old. The Greensboro Police Department initiated a death investigation and a child abuse investigation. As a...
1 dead, multiple injured after Caswell County shooting, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Caswell County on Tuesday. Caswell County deputies say that a total of three people were injured, one of them was found dead on the scene. Only one of the injured people needed to go to the hospital. A suspect is in custody. […]
Randolph County Sheriff released from hospital
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Greg Seabolt was discharged from Randolph Health Thursday afternoon, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Office. He will continue to rest and recovery at home. Seabolt has kept in touch with his staff and has been updated continuously on the daily business of the Sheriff's...
Former officer speaks on deadly Memphis traffic stop
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Body camera footage was released of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols. The videos are disturbing in many ways. They raise many questions about the state of policing and especially concerns about police brutality. We took questions to a former Greensboro police officer. WFMY News 2's...
cbs17
2 women, 1 man arrested with 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor in Granville County, sheriff says
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on Thursday and seized 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor, more than 20 pounds of liquid THC and cash. On Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the Granville County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement...
Fatal shooting on Stockton Street marks 7th homicide in Winston-Salem for 2023
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being shot in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem Police Department says that just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to Stockton Street about shots being fired. When they got to the scene, they found evidence of a shooting but didn’t see any victims in the […]
NC woman charged with murder after man stabbed, killed, police say
A Winston-Salem woman was charged with murder after a man was stabbed and killed on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.
Greensboro neighbors react to shooting that left 8-year-old in critical condition
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many community members are praying for an 8-year-old girl who didn’t get to sleep in her own bed Wednesday night. Instead, she’s in the hospital after being shot while sleeping. It happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday on Autumn Drive in Greensboro. People who live in the neighborhood told FOX8 […]
WSLS
Henry County juvenile charged with felony after bomb threat at middle school
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A juvenile has been arrested and charged after a bomb threat was reported at Laurel Park Middle School Friday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 27, authorities said a juvenile made a bomb threat via social media, and the recipient...
Comments / 0