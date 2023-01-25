ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caswell County, NC

FOX8 News

2 shot, ‘seriously injured’ in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday. Officers came to the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road in Greensboro after getting a report of a shooting. Police at the scene found two gunshot victims suffering from “serious injuries.” Both victims were taken to a local hospital. There […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem; man shot multiple times in ‘critical condition’: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on the highway Saturday morning. At around 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting on US 421 Northbound. At the scene, police found the victim in his vehicle on the off-ramp of US 421 Northbound near Jonestown […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Queen City News

Woman charged with first-degree murder after shooting in NC

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Jamestown on Wednesday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies came to Woodleigh Court after getting a report of a shooting, according to Sheriff Danny H. Rogers. Deputies at the scene found […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
WXII 12

Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Highway 421

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Saturday morning. Just after midnight, patrol officers with the Winston Salem Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Highway 421 North. Officers found a 31-year old man in his vehicle on the off...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFXR

Juvenile arrested after school bomb threat in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A juvenile in Henry County has been charged after a bomb threat was deemed a hoax at Laurel Park Middle School on Friday, Jan. 27. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the message was shared on social media and a recipient reported it to the authorities. Deputies and school administrators […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Randolph County Sheriff released from hospital

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Greg Seabolt was discharged from Randolph Health Thursday afternoon, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Office. He will continue to rest and recovery at home. Seabolt has kept in touch with his staff and has been updated continuously on the daily business of the Sheriff's...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Former officer speaks on deadly Memphis traffic stop

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Body camera footage was released of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols. The videos are disturbing in many ways. They raise many questions about the state of policing and especially concerns about police brutality. We took questions to a former Greensboro police officer. WFMY News 2's...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSLS

Henry County juvenile charged with felony after bomb threat at middle school

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A juvenile has been arrested and charged after a bomb threat was reported at Laurel Park Middle School Friday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 27, authorities said a juvenile made a bomb threat via social media, and the recipient...

