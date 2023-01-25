ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Red Sox in talks to add former Gold Glove-winning catcher in free agency

After adding Jorge Alfaro last week, the Red Sox are trying to add another veteran catcher before spring training opens next month. Boston is in talks with former Guardians and Pirates backstop Roberto Pérez, multiple sources said Thursday. It’s unclear if the sides are close to a deal. Pérez, who was limited to just 21 games for Pittsburgh last year, is a candidate to get a minor league contract at this late stage of the offseason but is believed to have other suitors as well. MassLive first reported Boston’s interest in Pérez during the Winter Meetings in December.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Triston Casas Has Set This Goal For Upcoming Red Sox Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Triston Casas already has experience in the major leagues with the Boston Red Sox, but the 23-year-old will retain his rookie eligibility for the upcoming season. The young first baseman appeared in 27 games for the Red Sox in the final month of the 2022 season,...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals Sign Matt Duffy To Minor League Deal

The Royals signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a minor league contract Friday, per a team announcement. The TWC Sports client will be invited to Major League Spring Training and compete for a roster spot. Duffy, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Angels, where he played three different spots...
KANSAS CITY, MO
batterypower.com

Offseason open thread

Before we get into the stories from around the league, there are a couple of things on site that are worthy of your attention. First, our preseason prospect list wrapped up Friday with No. 1-5. Also, Daniel put together a great look at whether the big money spent in International...
Over the Monster

A Farewell to Barnes

Matt Barnes was unceremoniously Designated For Assignment three days ago—so unceremoniously that the news didn't make the front page of Over The Monster. There's always been an aura of disappointment around Barnes, a first round pick that didn't make it as a starter, a sometimes-electric reliever who never became the next great Red Sox closer. Fan frustrations that the inconsistency belied a player who wasn't clutch, wasn't tough.
BOSTON, MA
Over the Monster

Put Kiké Hernández on the Cover of MLB The Show ‘23

Major League Baseball is in good hands when it comes to the faces of its product. Following years of hand-wringing from skeptics and comments predicting the demise of the game (just Google the phrase “Baseball is dying” if you don’t believe me; it isn’t—and never was—but that doesn’t change the fact that the opinion has been thrown out there), MLB is now flooded with vibrant and talented personalities that make the highest level of the sport that much more enjoyable to consume.

