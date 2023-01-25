Read full article on original website
Red Sox in talks to add former Gold Glove-winning catcher in free agency
After adding Jorge Alfaro last week, the Red Sox are trying to add another veteran catcher before spring training opens next month. Boston is in talks with former Guardians and Pirates backstop Roberto Pérez, multiple sources said Thursday. It’s unclear if the sides are close to a deal. Pérez, who was limited to just 21 games for Pittsburgh last year, is a candidate to get a minor league contract at this late stage of the offseason but is believed to have other suitors as well. MassLive first reported Boston’s interest in Pérez during the Winter Meetings in December.
Triston Casas Has Set This Goal For Upcoming Red Sox Season
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Triston Casas already has experience in the major leagues with the Boston Red Sox, but the 23-year-old will retain his rookie eligibility for the upcoming season. The young first baseman appeared in 27 games for the Red Sox in the final month of the 2022 season,...
Rafael Devers Reveals Conversation With Xander Bogaerts After Signing Red Sox Extension
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — At first this offseason, Rafael Devers watched as the Boston Red Sox didn’t retain Xander Bogaerts for the long-term as he signed a massive deal with the San Diego Padres. Devers didn’t meet the same fate as Bogaerts, though. Instead, the 26-year-old third baseman inked...
David Ortiz has some concerns about the Red Sox' lineup
The Boston Red Sox have locked up Rafael Devers to a long-term contract, but there are still questions. One was surfaced by David Ortiz: Who is going to hit in back of Devers?
Royals Sign Matt Duffy To Minor League Deal
The Royals signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a minor league contract Friday, per a team announcement. The TWC Sports client will be invited to Major League Spring Training and compete for a roster spot. Duffy, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Angels, where he played three different spots...
Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever
Reyes Moronta is a reliever that used to pitch for new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy in San Francisco from 2017-19.
Reunion With World Series Champion May Make Sense For Red Sox After Tuesday's Trade
Should the Red Sox consider a reunion?
Offseason open thread
Before we get into the stories from around the league, there are a couple of things on site that are worthy of your attention. First, our preseason prospect list wrapped up Friday with No. 1-5. Also, Daniel put together a great look at whether the big money spent in International...
A Farewell to Barnes
Matt Barnes was unceremoniously Designated For Assignment three days ago—so unceremoniously that the news didn't make the front page of Over The Monster. There's always been an aura of disappointment around Barnes, a first round pick that didn't make it as a starter, a sometimes-electric reliever who never became the next great Red Sox closer. Fan frustrations that the inconsistency belied a player who wasn't clutch, wasn't tough.
World Series odds 2023: Who will win the World Series? Every team’s future odds
The 2023 MLB season is just around the corner and that means there are World Series odds to evaluate. A
David Ortiz is worried Red Sox lineup behind Rafael Devers: ‘I have been there before’
There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Boston Red Sox heading into the 2022-23 season and David Ortiz expressed his concerns regarding the middle of the team’s lineup. The Red Sox managed to lock up the centerpiece of their lineup when they signed Rafael Devers to an 11-year,...
Put Kiké Hernández on the Cover of MLB The Show ‘23
Major League Baseball is in good hands when it comes to the faces of its product. Following years of hand-wringing from skeptics and comments predicting the demise of the game (just Google the phrase “Baseball is dying” if you don’t believe me; it isn’t—and never was—but that doesn’t change the fact that the opinion has been thrown out there), MLB is now flooded with vibrant and talented personalities that make the highest level of the sport that much more enjoyable to consume.
