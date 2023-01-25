Major League Baseball is in good hands when it comes to the faces of its product. Following years of hand-wringing from skeptics and comments predicting the demise of the game (just Google the phrase “Baseball is dying” if you don’t believe me; it isn’t—and never was—but that doesn’t change the fact that the opinion has been thrown out there), MLB is now flooded with vibrant and talented personalities that make the highest level of the sport that much more enjoyable to consume.

1 DAY AGO