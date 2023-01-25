EVANSTON, ILL. — No. 15 Wisconsin faced off against No. 9 Northwestern on Friday for a Big Ten dual match at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois and saw a valiant rally by the Badgers fall short after injury dealt the team a tough challenge. The Badgers and the Wildcats split bouts 5-5 throughout the night, but Wisconsin's late rally fell short in the final match as Northwestern won 18-17. At 125 pounds, No. 8 Eric Barnett started the night off with a gritty 4-3 decision win over No. 6 Michael DeAugstino. Returning to winning form with a nice upset, Barnett scored an early takedown to claim the lead and scored an escape before riding out DeAugustino for the victory and early 3-0 team lead for the Badgers.

