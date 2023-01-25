Read full article on original website
Men's track and field team finish meets in Indiana and Illinois
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin men's track and field team wrapped up its weekend of competition with the heptathletes and jumpers competing at the Illini Challenge in Champaign, Illinois, while the rest of the team wrapped up competition at the IU Relays in Bloomington, Indiana. Indiana Relays. Freshman Giovanni Wearing...
Wisconsin rally falls short at Northwestern, 18-17
EVANSTON, ILL. — No. 15 Wisconsin faced off against No. 9 Northwestern on Friday for a Big Ten dual match at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois and saw a valiant rally by the Badgers fall short after injury dealt the team a tough challenge. The Badgers and the Wildcats split bouts 5-5 throughout the night, but Wisconsin's late rally fell short in the final match as Northwestern won 18-17. At 125 pounds, No. 8 Eric Barnett started the night off with a gritty 4-3 decision win over No. 6 Michael DeAugstino. Returning to winning form with a nice upset, Barnett scored an early takedown to claim the lead and scored an escape before riding out DeAugustino for the victory and early 3-0 team lead for the Badgers.
Huff's journey comes full circle as No. 21 will be raised to the rafters
Theresa Huff owns the most distinctive career in the history of Wisconsin women's basketball, but there was a moment when she nearly threw it all away. Her bags were packed and thoughts of turmoil swirled around in her head. She stood alone inside the old bus terminal on West Washington Avenue with a ticket to her home in Milwaukee. She believed her time at UW was done.
Lucas: What a Klesmit return would mean for the Badgers
MADISON, Wis. – After Wednesday's game at Maryland, a loss marred by defensive breakdowns, Steven Crowl talked about a key piece that was missing from the mix. Max Klesmit, the Wofford transfer. Crowl had one word to describe what Klesmit brings to this team. Tenacity. After Thursday's practice at...
Badgers take part in 14th annual ITA Kickoff Weekend
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin women's tennis team heads to Durham, North Carolina on Saturday, January 28 for the 14th annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend. Here are five things to know:. 1. KNOW THE OPPONENTS: The first match sees the Badgers take on SMU at 1 p.m. (CT)....
Fighting Irish skate past Badgers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Wisconsin men's hockey team was unable to overcome one two-goal deficit, but failed the second time against Notre Dame to fall 5-3 on Friday at Compton Family Ice Arena. The Badgers and Notre Dame skated through a five-goal first period. Wisconsin fell behind 2-0...
Fickell finalizes coaching staff
MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell announced the hiring of the Badgers' final on-field assistant, Devon (pronounced DEV-in) Spalding, on Friday. Spalding joins the UW staff as running backs coach after three seasons at Youngstown State. "Devon is a terrific young coach," Fickell said. "He did...
UW Athletic Board approves coaches contracts
MADISON, Wis. — The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for various sports head coaches:. Women's soccer coach Paula Wilkins' five-year agreement was extended through Jan. 31, 2028. Volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield's five-year agreement was extended...
