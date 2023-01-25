Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KUTV
Two arrested on alleged involvement and attempt to cover up Ogden drive-by shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Two individuals are facing several felony offenses on behalf of their alleged involvement in nd attempt to cover up an Ogden shooting that seriously injured three victims. Representatives of the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force said that this investigation began Sunday when officers were dispatched...
Police: Man arrested for suspicion of attempted murder after brutal stabbing near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah—A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man at the Super 8 hotel in Logan on Tuesday night. Joseph Scott Liebl, 45, was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and several other felonies and misdemeanors, authorities say. Logan City Police Lt. Brooks Davis said the alleged victim in the case was transported to a local hospital with “fairly severe” lacerations to...
Utah man sent back to prison for 25 years to life after committing murder while out on parole
A man has been ordered to serve 25 years to life in the Utah State Prison on Wednesday, Jan. 25, after he committed murder while out on parole, according to court documents.
kvnutalk
Head-on crash along Valley View Highway sends woman to hospital – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A woman was transported to the hospital with severe injuries after a two vehicle head-on crash west of Logan. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. near 7000 West Valley View Highway, SR-30. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson, a preliminary investigation suggests the woman was driving westbound, attempting to pass another vehicle, when the car hit an area of slush and lost control. The car went into oncoming traffic and was hit head-on by an eastbound vehicle.
kslnewsradio.com
Police investigating Sunday Ogden club shooting
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kokomo Club early Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. Police responded to witness calls of gunshots in Electric Alley, the road behind 25th Street. Police say two men were on...
cachevalleydaily.com
Police seize record amount of marijuana during Logan drug bust
LOGAN — Local law enforcement seized a record amount of marijuana Monday from the bedroom of a 16-year-old Logan boy. The more than 25 pounds of pot were found after officers witnessed a suspected drug buy in the parking lot of a Logan department store. Logan City Police Assistant...
kvnutalk
Nicandro Cruz – Cache Valley Daily
September 14, 1963 – January 18, 2023 (age 59) Nicandro Cruz, 59, of Logan, UT, passed away on January 18, 2023 in Logan, UT. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will take place Friday, January 27th at 10 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Two people seriously wounded in early morning Ogden shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near 25th and Jefferson Street in Ogden.
kvnutalk
Arthur Yates Smith – Cache Valley Daily
October 6, 1931 – January 25, 2023 (age 91) Arthur Yates Smith passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday January 25, 2023 at the age of 91. Art was born on October 6, 1931 on a windy, cold, cold day in Raymond, Alberta, Canada. He was the 9th of 11 children born to Sidney Bailey Smith and Elsie Mary Sloan Smith. The family lived in a one room sheep herder’s shack and the children slept in a canvas lean-to until they were able to add on more rooms to accommodate them all.
upr.org
Woman hospitalized after small plane crashes in Northern Utah
A forty-one-year-old woman was hospitalized with minor injuries after a small plane crashed Tuesday night. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was piloting the single-engine plane when it crashed near the border of Weber and Rich Counties. Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead...
kvnutalk
Ambitious and courageous middle-school actors and singers take on “Oklahoma” – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Mount Logan Middle School presents the timeless musical “Oklahoma” opening Friday, February 3rd. On a recent KVNU’s For the People program, some of the cast and instructors were in studio. Director Micah Coombs said this particular production can be a daunting one for a...
kvnutalk
Garden City to hold the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest starting Friday – Cache Valley Daily
GARDEN CITY – The Cisco are moving and the residents of Garden City and surrounding areas are gearing up for The Bear Lake Monster Winterfest, the biggest winter event of the year. The festivities will begin on Friday, Jan. 27, and go through to Sunday, Jan. 29. There is...
kvnutalk
Details of Open Space advisory committee emerge at County Council meeting – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – At a Jan. 24 meeting that otherwise proceeded smoothly, the members of the Cache County Council found fault with a proposed ordinance to establish an advisory committee to oversee the Open Space Bond approved by county voters on Nov. 8, 2022. After being disappointed to learn...
Layton attraction fined after several guests bitten by animals
An interactive aquarium in Layton was fined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act after it found that several guests were bitten by animals.
kvnutalk
Utah State Track & Field rewrites record books at UW and Stacy Dragila Invitationals – Cache Valley Daily
VARIOUS, U.S.A. — At the UW Invitational in Seattle, Washington, and the Stacy Dragila Invitational in Pocatello, Idaho, Utah State’s men’s and women’s track & field teams proved their level of talent as 17 different Aggies placed their names among the all-time top-10 performances in USU history.
kvnutalk
LIVESTREAM: Region 11 Swim Meet at USU
The Region 11 Swim Meet featuring Sky View, Green Canyon, Bear River, Logan, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest high schools takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Utah State University. A broadcast of the meet begins at 9:15 a.m. and continues through 2:30 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you...
kvnutalk
Utah State gymnastics opens home slate in front of raucous Spectrum Magic crowd – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s gymnastics team made sure the largest home crowd in a decade did not leave the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum disappointed – despite falling short in its dual meet against BYU on Friday. The Aggies notched two individual event titles and the all-around...
kvnutalk
Sky View finishes with top drill team RPI in 4A – Cache Valley Daily
SMITHFIELD – Following the Region 11 Drill Team competition in Tremonton on Monday, the final RPI rankings have been released by the Utah High School Activities Association and they have the Sky View Vistauns in the top spot. Technically, Sky View is tied with Dixie with a 1.40 RPI but is given the top spot due to tiebreaker. The Vistauns were ranked 2nd in the first RPI release of the season on January 10th behind Dixie, but then moved up to 1st in the second release on Jan. 17th and remain there in the release issued on Jan. 25th.
Winter Weather Advisory posted for northern Wasatch Mountains
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Wasatch Mountains, including Logan Summit and Mantua.
kvnutalk
Akin paces Aggies to win at Fresno State, completing season sweep of Bulldogs – Cache Valley Daily
Utah State forward Dan Akin shoots a free throw during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Air Force at Air Force Academy, Colo., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP) FRESNO – With about three-and-a-half minutes left in Utah State’s eventual 70-53...
Comments / 1