WFAE

The reasons behind those rising gasoline prices

Energy prices, particularly the price of oil soared globally last year. To get gasoline prices under control, President Biden opened the spigot on our national oil reserves. Prices declined, but are beginning to rise again. Gas prices are up across North Carolina at $3.28 (as of last Friday), rising as...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Four cities identified by Goldman Sachs to be on track for record home price drop

Four cities have been identified by Goldman Sachs as being on track for record drops in home prices.The investing giant announced in a note to clients earlier this month that home prices will decrease more this year than they previously expected. The bank said their preview of the housing market had grown worse and that they expect the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price NSA Index to drop by 6.1 per cent year-over-year by the fourth quarter of this year. The previous estimate for the same time period was a drop of 4.1 per cent, according to Insider....
beefmagazine.com

January 1 cattle on feed declined from 2022

Feedlot inventories were below year-ago levels for the fourth consecutive month according to the latest USDA Cattle on Feed report. There were an estimated 11.68 million head of cattle on feed as of January 1st, which is 3 percent lower than January 1, 2022. December placements were down 8 percent...
Fortune

Miami to escape the home price correction in 2023 while ‘overheated’ housing markets like Austin get hammered, says Goldman Sachs

The Fed’s ongoing inflation fight—which saw mortgage rates spike from 3% to 6% in 2022—has set off the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era. On one hand, the 2.4% drop in U.S. home prices seen between June and October is small relative to the housing crash’s 26% national home price decline from the top in 2007 to the bottom in 2012. On the other hand, the ongoing home price correction might have a lot of gas left in the tank.
freightwaves.com

Trucking demand falls faster than inventories in December

Chart of the Week: Logistics Managers’ Index – Inventory Levels, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: LMI.INVL, OTVI.USA. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) inventory level component increased from 55 to 57 from November to December, indicating inventory growth accelerated for the first time since the summer as trucking demand as measured by the Outbound Tender Volume Index fell. This divergent signal is an early sign that demand for goods is eroding faster than companies are expecting.
Washington Examiner

Mortgage demand rises 7% as rates fall in sign of life for housing

Homebuying activity picked up last week as mortgage rates fell from their peak late last year, an encouraging sign for a housing market that has been buffeted by the Federal Reserve's efforts to raise interest rates. Mortgage demand was up 7% on a seasonally adjusted basis from the week before,...

