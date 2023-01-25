Read full article on original website
The global construction slowdown could be upon us: Construction in 7 out of 10 countries worldwide is expected to decline this year
Construction in countries worldwide is set to decline globally, but there may be light at the end of the tunnel for builders.
Home Prices Declined the Most in These 10 U.S. Cities in 2022
Home prices fell by amounts not seen in years in several major metro areas.
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
Sheetz is reviewing its controversial 'smile policy' that prohibits employees from having 'missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth'
Sheetz is reviewing its so-called smile policy that bars its convenience stores and gas stations from hiring people with visible teeth problems.
Something big is happening in the U.S. housing market—here’s where 27 leading research firms think it’ll take home prices in 2023
Among the nation's 27 leading housing researchers, 23 expect U.S. home prices to fall further in 2023.
The reasons behind those rising gasoline prices
Energy prices, particularly the price of oil soared globally last year. To get gasoline prices under control, President Biden opened the spigot on our national oil reserves. Prices declined, but are beginning to rise again. Gas prices are up across North Carolina at $3.28 (as of last Friday), rising as...
Home Sales Are Down Again, But Disappearing Inventory Is What Investors Should Be Worried About
Home sales were down again in December, the 11th straight month of decline, according to the latest report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). And while home prices continue to rise, it’s the lack of inventory that has many investors and observers concerned. According to the NAR report,...
Four cities identified by Goldman Sachs to be on track for record home price drop
Four cities have been identified by Goldman Sachs as being on track for record drops in home prices.The investing giant announced in a note to clients earlier this month that home prices will decrease more this year than they previously expected. The bank said their preview of the housing market had grown worse and that they expect the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price NSA Index to drop by 6.1 per cent year-over-year by the fourth quarter of this year. The previous estimate for the same time period was a drop of 4.1 per cent, according to Insider....
americanmilitarynews.com
2008-style housing crash expected in 4 cities, top US investment bank says: Report
Goldman Sachs, one of the leading global investment banks, is reportedly predicting the housing market could bottom out in four cities in 2023, seeing prices fall at a by percentages not seen since the 2008 recession. According to a note to clients earlier this month, obtained by the New York...
A recession in 2023 could take biggest toll on West, Northeast. See how your state may fare
A recession in 2023 could hit the West and Northeast hardest. The Midwest is likely to best withstand a downturn.
Lumber soars 13% as the housing market shows signs of a rebound for the first time in a year
Lumber futures soared 13% on Friday as the housing market finally shows some signs of life. Pending home sales unexpectedly jumped 2.5% in December, its largest growth since October 2021. The average 30-year mortgage rate has steadily trended lower to 6% from a peak of 7% last year. Lumber prices...
beefmagazine.com
January 1 cattle on feed declined from 2022
Feedlot inventories were below year-ago levels for the fourth consecutive month according to the latest USDA Cattle on Feed report. There were an estimated 11.68 million head of cattle on feed as of January 1st, which is 3 percent lower than January 1, 2022. December placements were down 8 percent...
AOL Corp
Home builder confidence rises for first time in a year as housing market hits 'a turning point'
Confidence among U.S. single-family home builders rose in January for the first time in a year, ending a 12-month stretch of declines and potentially signaling a turning point in the housing market. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's gauge of builder sentiment increased 4 points this month to 35,...
Miami to escape the home price correction in 2023 while ‘overheated’ housing markets like Austin get hammered, says Goldman Sachs
The Fed’s ongoing inflation fight—which saw mortgage rates spike from 3% to 6% in 2022—has set off the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era. On one hand, the 2.4% drop in U.S. home prices seen between June and October is small relative to the housing crash’s 26% national home price decline from the top in 2007 to the bottom in 2012. On the other hand, the ongoing home price correction might have a lot of gas left in the tank.
freightwaves.com
Trucking demand falls faster than inventories in December
Chart of the Week: Logistics Managers’ Index – Inventory Levels, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: LMI.INVL, OTVI.USA. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) inventory level component increased from 55 to 57 from November to December, indicating inventory growth accelerated for the first time since the summer as trucking demand as measured by the Outbound Tender Volume Index fell. This divergent signal is an early sign that demand for goods is eroding faster than companies are expecting.
Higher rent prices become 'new normal': expert
Rent growth slowed in December again. It even marked the fourth consecutive month of single digit increases. However, prices are still well above what they were a year ago, experts say.
Washington Examiner
Mortgage demand rises 7% as rates fall in sign of life for housing
Homebuying activity picked up last week as mortgage rates fell from their peak late last year, an encouraging sign for a housing market that has been buffeted by the Federal Reserve's efforts to raise interest rates. Mortgage demand was up 7% on a seasonally adjusted basis from the week before,...
U.S. Home Seller Profits Top 50% in 2022 Despite Market Slowdown
U.S. home sales in 2022 generated more profit for sellers than they have in the last three years, with Western and Southern regions seeing the biggest increases in investment returns. Home sellers nationwide realized a profit of $112,000 on the typical sale in 2022, up 21% from $92,500 in 2021...
U.S. mortgage demand is up as interest rates decline slightly
U.S. mortgage demand is up by 27.9% for the week ending Jan. 13 as interest rates dropped to the lowest level since September, according to the Mortgage Banker's Association.
U.S. GDP grows in fourth quarter; weekly jobless claims fall
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy kept up a strong pace of growth in the fourth quarter, but momentum appears to have slowed considerably towards year-end, with higher interest rates eroding demand.
