The Game Haus

List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Tyrese Haliburton goes viral for his reaction to big Pacers news

Tyrese Haliburton was mighty pleased about the major development with his team over the weekend. Word broke on Saturday that the Indiana Pacers had agreed to a contract extension with center Myles Turner. The 27-year-old Turner was slated to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, making him the subject of widespread trade rumors.... The post Tyrese Haliburton goes viral for his reaction to big Pacers news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest

Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles: Fans receive news they have been waiting on before NFC Championship

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans got some great news on Friday before their NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. One of their better defensive guys has been out since Week 16 and even missed a few games during the middle of the season. Avonte Maddox, the five-year veteran, is a vital part of this Eagles’ secondary, one that was the best in the league for most of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

76ers fan goes viral for savage taunt of Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers faithful held up their end of the bargain with Ben Simmons returning to town this week. Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets played Wednesday night against the 76ers in a nationally-televised game. As the ESPN broadcast went to commercial at the end of the third quarter, a Philadelphia fan could be heard taunting... The post 76ers fan goes viral for savage taunt of Ben Simmons appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Former Eagles player says Jalen Hurts is not team MVP

While many NFL experts think that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the real reason the Eagles are in a position to go to the Super Bowl, one former Eagles player is saying that’s not true. Ex-Eagles tight end Trey Burton says Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce is the...
