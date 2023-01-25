ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.

In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
New resource launches to promote aerospace careers

The Aircraft Electronics Association has added another workforce development tool to the aerospace industry’s belt by launching AeroCareers.net. The website is designed as a one-stop shop to help recruit and retain the next generation of talent, according to AEA officials. The new site offers a spotlight on career paths...
An Overview of Enlisted Navy Advancement

There are many factors involved in Enlisted Navy Advancement included with your score on the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE). As detailed in BUPERSINST 1430.16G (CH 1), the Advancement Manual for Enlisted Personnel of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Navy Reserve, there are nine factors involved in being advanced as a part of taking the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam. Listed below is a brief overview of those requirements.
New DoD health agency director is ‘baddest woman in the Army’

The new director of the Defense Health Agency is a “wonder woman” and “the baddest woman in the Army,” said her former boss, the Army surgeon general. During Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland’s promotion ceremony Jan. 20, Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle praised Crosland for her character and her accomplishments and praised her parents for their guidance and the values they instilled.

