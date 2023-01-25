Read full article on original website
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.
In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
generalaviationnews.com
New resource launches to promote aerospace careers
The Aircraft Electronics Association has added another workforce development tool to the aerospace industry’s belt by launching AeroCareers.net. The website is designed as a one-stop shop to help recruit and retain the next generation of talent, according to AEA officials. The new site offers a spotlight on career paths...
Military.com
An Overview of Enlisted Navy Advancement
There are many factors involved in Enlisted Navy Advancement included with your score on the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE). As detailed in BUPERSINST 1430.16G (CH 1), the Advancement Manual for Enlisted Personnel of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Navy Reserve, there are nine factors involved in being advanced as a part of taking the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam. Listed below is a brief overview of those requirements.
Navy Times
New DoD health agency director is ‘baddest woman in the Army’
The new director of the Defense Health Agency is a “wonder woman” and “the baddest woman in the Army,” said her former boss, the Army surgeon general. During Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland’s promotion ceremony Jan. 20, Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle praised Crosland for her character and her accomplishments and praised her parents for their guidance and the values they instilled.
satnews.com
Officina Stellare awarded a new contract by Photo-Sonics for newgen optical systems for the U.S. defense sector
Officina Stellare SpA has been selected by PSI (Photo-Sonics, Inc.) as the qualified supplier for the large number of short and long range telescopes, operating in the visible and infrared spectrum, necessary for the execution of the MITS project (Multispectral Imaging and Tracking System) launched in 2019 by the U.S. Army.
Army picks four companies to build tactical truck prototypes
The U.S. Army announced on Friday that it had selected four companies to build tactical truck prototypes. Evaluation of the initial prototypes is slated for 2024.
