Woman getting married doesn't want her father to bring her step mother along
When families break up in divorces, there are times where things just don't work out for everyone involved. If your parents decide to end their marriage, it may cause you to not like the person that broke the marriage up.
Woman doesn't want to buy a nice wedding gift for her friend who suddenly wanted to get married
When you are invited to a wedding, you are usually expected to get the couple a gift that they have on their registry. However, if you don't have a lot of money or just had the wedding come up suddenly, you may not want to have to get a gift.
I never even considered changing my last name when I got married. After having children, I'm the odd one out in our family.
The author says that when she and her husband had kids, they talked about which last name they'd have. She says she's OK with being the odd one out.
Bride sparks debate after saying bridesmaids shouldn't have to pay to be a part of wedding day
A bride-to-be has sparked debate online after asking her followers whether bridesmaids should have to pay to be involved in a wedding. Being asked to part of the bride's wedding is definitely an honour, but it's not without its responsibilities. Depending on the wedding - and the bride - the job can involve a lot of planning, organising and stress management, and often a lot of money, as bride-to-be Claudia explains:
‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?
I hate wearing bras – I want to normalize going bra-free, I don’t think I need them anyway
A WOMAN who can't be bothered to wear bras has shared that she thinks we should normalize going bra-free. She doesn't think she needs the constricting undergarments. The woman, Taylor Tracy, posted a video of her dancing to a song on TikTok. She went braless in a black tank that...
Woman Searches House for Marriage Certificate and You Won’t Believe What She Found Instead
Talk about a panic attack
Ex-wife wants more money than her allotted child support because ex-husband's new wife earns more than he does
Evidently, one ex-wife feels entitled to be paid extra money on top of her child support payments because her ex-husband's household income increased significantly when he married his new wife, according to a Reddit post that has since been deleted.
Wife Secretly Gets Pregnant With Her Adopted Baby After Doctor Says She Can't Conceive
Allison was upfront about her desire start a family when she started dating Josiah. Not only did she know she wanted to be a mother right away, but she also knew she wanted to have a son named Jeremiah. The happy couple got married and quickly started trying to get...
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval
After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
Dear Abby: I have a crush on the perfect guy, but I can’t get over this flaw with his appearance
DEAR ABBY: There is a man I may be attracted to and have a lot in common with. The problem is that his teeth are crooked and yellow, and I can’t get past that. He’s quite a bit older than I am, so I’m not sure that we would get together even if he got his teeth fixed. But I won’t know unless something is done. I’m not someone who likes confrontation, so I’m having a hard time saying something. How do I deal with this problem? — FROWNING OVER HIS SMILE DEAR FROWNING: It would be appropriate to wait until...
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
My Husband Loves Another Woman, But I Don't Want Divorce—What Should I Do?
"In 2019 my husband admitted to being in love with this woman and he sends her money from time to time and also claims to be the godfather of her children."
Parents kick 18-year-old son out of the house after posting happy family photos on Instagram
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's often difficult to see the real story behind any given photo. With the invention of social media, it's even more so. Those of us who scroll social media at least once a day are usually inundated with someone's happy-looking family photos.
I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’
When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
New Mom Furious After Baby Born Just Before Christmas Doesn't Receive 'Double Presents'
Should a person born near a major holiday still get a birthday celebration?. There are a lot of reasons why the holiday season can be conflicting for a person. Whether it's traumatic events from their past, or just never really getting into that holiday spirit.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Woman doesn't want to pay for her partner's 18 year old child that is now living with them
A Spilled Jar Of ChangePhoto byJosh AppelonUnsplash. Having a child means that you're responsible for helping them out from time to time. If a child is not yours by blood then it can be hard to see a reason to help, especially when they're an adult.
Wife on mother-in-law: "She brings food only for my husband after he complained about takeouts"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting to know your in-laws and managing to have a happy family while including your spouses' parents can be quite challenging if they react to criticism and help only one of the partners.
