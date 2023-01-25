(VIANEWS) – After the positive movement of Wednesday, GBP/USD has stalled and is now in an oscillating range through Thursday’s early European session. This pattern can be described as a minibull flag. The spot prices remain above the 1.2400 level and within striking distance from the January 23rd high of June 2022. With the expectation that this trend will continue, overall bullishness is evident in the medium term. Breaking above 1.2418 as the high of the short-term range would allow for the January high, and most likely, beyond. Data from the US is crucial. Two key releases, Q4 GDP (or Core PCE) will be released by the US at the end of this week.

1 DAY AGO