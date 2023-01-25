Carlos Alcaraz won't be the number-one player in the world on Monday as either Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas will take over after 20 weeks of the Spaniard's rule. Alcaraz has been holding the number-one spot comfortably for a while but now it's going to end. His injury left him unable to defend any points he won at last year's Australian Open and that allows players like Djokovic and Tsitsipas to take over the number one spot from him. Both of them need a win to do so it's certain that one of them will.

1 DAY AGO