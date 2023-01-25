ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennisuptodate.com

Video: Tennis fans dig up old video where Tommy Paul intentionally avoids shaking hands with Novak Djokovic

Tennis fans brought back a video of Tommy Paul purposefully not shaking hands with Novak Djokovic at last year's Laver Cup ahead of their clash at the 2023 Australian Open. The two players will lock horns for the very first time in their semifinal at Melbourne Park on Friday. Djokovic has been sublime in Australia so far, having dropped just one set all tournament. The Serb booked his place in the final four by beating Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
tennisuptodate.com

Khachanov jokes on how Tsitsipas can beat Djokovic: "Maybe he should call Daniil, who is the only player from our generation to have beaten Novak in a Grand Slam final"

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Karen Khachanov in the semi-final of the Australian Open and he'll now face Novak Djokovic in the final of the event on Sunday. Beating him to lift the trophy will be incredibly tough as Daniil Medvedev remains the only player to beat him in the final of a grand slam from the next generation. Khachanov was asked about the chance of Tsitsipas and he referenced that advising him to call Medvedev for advice:
tennismajors.com

Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle

Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
RadarOnline

'Long Live Russia!' Novak Djokovic SLAMMED After Tennis Star's Father Poses With Russian Flag Emblazoned With Vladimir Putin's Face

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic came under fire this week after it was revealed his father posed for a video with a pro-Russian flag depicting Vladimir Putin’s face, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place Thursday night in Melbourne shortly after Novak, 35, reached the Australian Open semi-finals.According to Daily Mail, tournament officials were forced to issue a statement after the video was uploaded to a pro-Russia YouTube channel.Officials were also forced to evict four pro-Russian spectators from Melbourne Park and warn Novak’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, about his future behavior at the tournament.“A small group of people displayed inappropriate flags...
Larry Brown Sports

Lawyer claims Tiger Woods avoided service of subpoena

A lawyer who sought to serve Tiger Woods with a subpoena claims the famous golfer evaded service. This week, Rory McIlroy disclosed that he had been served a subpoena by Patrick Reed’s lawyer on Christmas Eve. The service of the subpoena annoyed McIlroy, who has no interest in being cordial with Reed. The attorney in... The post Lawyer claims Tiger Woods avoided service of subpoena appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Post

Shakira said to be ‘furious’ after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved son in live stream

Shakira is said to be “furious” after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved their 9-year-old son in a recent live stream, according to reports. The 45-year-old singer, who announced her split from the former FC Barcelona defender, 35, last summer, allegedly expressed her displeasure over the move in a letter to Spanish media outlets, which reported her to be “furious,” according to the Daily Mail. Piqué, who has since been linked to Clara Chia Marti, engaged in a live stream tied to his “Kings League” project and apparently told those tuning in how Milan wanted to take part. The Grammy winner “had not given...
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop

Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
tennisuptodate.com

Alcaraz reign as World Number One over after 20 weeks, Djokovic or Tsitsipas to take over from Monday

Carlos Alcaraz won't be the number-one player in the world on Monday as either Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas will take over after 20 weeks of the Spaniard's rule. Alcaraz has been holding the number-one spot comfortably for a while but now it's going to end. His injury left him unable to defend any points he won at last year's Australian Open and that allows players like Djokovic and Tsitsipas to take over the number one spot from him. Both of them need a win to do so it's certain that one of them will.
tennisuptodate.com

"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final

Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.

