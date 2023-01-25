Read full article on original website
BBC
Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan filmed at Australian Open posing for pictures with Vladimir Putin supporters
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan has been filmed posing for pictures with supporters of Russia president Vladimir Putin...
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Tennis fans dig up old video where Tommy Paul intentionally avoids shaking hands with Novak Djokovic
Tennis fans brought back a video of Tommy Paul purposefully not shaking hands with Novak Djokovic at last year's Laver Cup ahead of their clash at the 2023 Australian Open. The two players will lock horns for the very first time in their semifinal at Melbourne Park on Friday. Djokovic has been sublime in Australia so far, having dropped just one set all tournament. The Serb booked his place in the final four by beating Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
tennisuptodate.com
Khachanov jokes on how Tsitsipas can beat Djokovic: "Maybe he should call Daniil, who is the only player from our generation to have beaten Novak in a Grand Slam final"
Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Karen Khachanov in the semi-final of the Australian Open and he'll now face Novak Djokovic in the final of the event on Sunday. Beating him to lift the trophy will be incredibly tough as Daniil Medvedev remains the only player to beat him in the final of a grand slam from the next generation. Khachanov was asked about the chance of Tsitsipas and he referenced that advising him to call Medvedev for advice:
Another controversy surrounds Novak Djokovic at Australian Open during win over Andrey Rublev
Novak Djokovic is once again the talk of the Australian Open after footage emerged of the Serbian receiving a message taped to his water bottle during his quarter-final win.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle
Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
An Australian Open finalist, dubbed 'The Tiger,' kissed her biceps upon learning her forehand shots are as fast as men's stars'
When asked whether her shot feels "as good as it looks," the 6-foot superstar quipped that "I actually think that I hit really slow balls today."
'Long Live Russia!' Novak Djokovic SLAMMED After Tennis Star's Father Poses With Russian Flag Emblazoned With Vladimir Putin's Face
Tennis legend Novak Djokovic came under fire this week after it was revealed his father posed for a video with a pro-Russian flag depicting Vladimir Putin’s face, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place Thursday night in Melbourne shortly after Novak, 35, reached the Australian Open semi-finals.According to Daily Mail, tournament officials were forced to issue a statement after the video was uploaded to a pro-Russia YouTube channel.Officials were also forced to evict four pro-Russian spectators from Melbourne Park and warn Novak’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, about his future behavior at the tournament.“A small group of people displayed inappropriate flags...
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic towel meltdown: Crowd boos as Serbian recovers to win first set in Australian Open semi-final
A mid-set meltdown from Novak Djokovic has not stopped the world No.4 from winning the first set 7-5 in the semi-final against Tommy Paul as boos rang out from the Australian Open crowd at Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic was cruising at 5-1 up in the first set against the US...
Lawyer claims Tiger Woods avoided service of subpoena
A lawyer who sought to serve Tiger Woods with a subpoena claims the famous golfer evaded service. This week, Rory McIlroy disclosed that he had been served a subpoena by Patrick Reed’s lawyer on Christmas Eve. The service of the subpoena annoyed McIlroy, who has no interest in being cordial with Reed. The attorney in... The post Lawyer claims Tiger Woods avoided service of subpoena appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Shakira said to be ‘furious’ after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved son in live stream
Shakira is said to be “furious” after her ex, Gerard Piqué, involved their 9-year-old son in a recent live stream, according to reports. The 45-year-old singer, who announced her split from the former FC Barcelona defender, 35, last summer, allegedly expressed her displeasure over the move in a letter to Spanish media outlets, which reported her to be “furious,” according to the Daily Mail. Piqué, who has since been linked to Clara Chia Marti, engaged in a live stream tied to his “Kings League” project and apparently told those tuning in how Milan wanted to take part. The Grammy winner “had not given...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Rugby-Italian Rugby Federation suspends player over racist gift
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Benetton Rugby prop Ivan Nemer has been suspended until June 30 after giving black team mate Cherif Traore a "rotten banana" as a Christmas present, the Italian Rugby Federation said on Friday.
A tennis star vowed to use her early Australian Open snub as 'motivation.' Now she's one match from her second Grand Slam in a year.
Despite winning Wimbledon in July, the 23-year-old has competed on peripheral courts rather than the massive arenas befitting of a Grand Slam champion.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
tennisuptodate.com
Alcaraz reign as World Number One over after 20 weeks, Djokovic or Tsitsipas to take over from Monday
Carlos Alcaraz won't be the number-one player in the world on Monday as either Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas will take over after 20 weeks of the Spaniard's rule. Alcaraz has been holding the number-one spot comfortably for a while but now it's going to end. His injury left him unable to defend any points he won at last year's Australian Open and that allows players like Djokovic and Tsitsipas to take over the number one spot from him. Both of them need a win to do so it's certain that one of them will.
Tennis-Djokovic shrugs off dad drama to reach 10th Australian Open final
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic shrugged off controversy involving his father to reach a record-extending 10th Australian Open final on Friday and set up a blockbuster decider with Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas and a battle for the world number one ranking.
tennisuptodate.com
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan ‘can’t feel his legs’ following back surgery
Kurt Angle spoke about Hogan's condition on his podcast.
