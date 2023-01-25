Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Austin gas station shooting: Family of man killed believes his death was unjustified
AUSTIN, Texas - Family, friends and community members gathered in North Austin to release balloons in memory of 42-year-old Marquis Demps. Demps was shot and killed outside an East Austin gas station on Jan. 21. His family believes his death was unjustified. "I love my son. My son was a...
fox7austin.com
Austin gas station shooting: Local attorney says suspect should not have been arrested
AUSTIN, Texas - The East Austin Shells gas station employee arrested for murder is still in the Travis County Jail with a $1 million bond. Local attorney Terry Keel considers the bond amount unjustified. "They don't set bonds that high typically in capital murder cases in this county," said Terry...
fox7austin.com
Mission Accomplished recovers stolen mobile laundry truck
AUSTIN, Texas - Mission Accomplished, a local nonprofit, said it lost about $35,000 after someone stole their mobile laundry truck. Around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, a box truck belonging to Mission Accomplished was stolen from Bergstrom storage. The truck pulls the nonprofit's mobile laundry trailer. FOX 7 Austin later...
KWTX
“It’s downright disgusting”: Central Texas organization, law enforcement respond to video released by Memphis police
(KWTX) - The horrific body cam footage released by Memphis police of the night Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by five officers has captured attention across the nation, including right here in Central Texas. The President of the NAACP branch in Killeen said she is shocked and appalled by the...
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
fox7austin.com
SWAT standoff in South Austin ends peacefully, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said a SWAT standoff in South Austin ended peacefully on Friday. Police said at 12:31 p.m., officers received a call of family violence involving a deadly weapon at the Meadowbrook Apartments near Oltorf and S. Lamar. When officers arrived around 12:46 p.m.,...
power98fm.com
Grandma Victim Of Assault In Grocery Store After Finding $50 Dollars
A Grandmother in Austin Texas became the victim of an assault. The grandmother whose real name is Betty Smith says she was attacked after finding $50 on the floor. The store employees then are seen on video attacking and holding Betty in the store. Betty says she was spit on and choked. Betty’s family came to the store to help her and they were arrested.
Police: SWAT responding after woman won’t leave south Austin apartment
Police said a family violence call led to a SWAT situation Friday afternoon because a woman will not leave her south Austin apartment.
KWTX
DPS identifies three killed in fiery wreck during pursuit in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the three people killed in a fiery crash during a pursuit in Milam County as Phabian Jyquez Bynaum, 19; Malik Ezekiel Thomas, 21; and Davarius Travon Bynaum, 20, all of Cameron, Texas. DPS said a 2015 Dodge Challenger...
fox7austin.com
APD releases body-cam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) has released body-cam footage of the deadly officer-involved shooting in Downtown Austin on Jan. 15. Police said shortly before midnight on Jan. 15, 30-year-old Anthony Marquis Franklin was shot and killed by three APD officers. The incident was captured on three officers'...
‘It was pretty alarming seeing the broken glass’: Criminals targeting people on Butler Trail
Criminals are taking advantage of people along Lady Bird Lake, according to data from the Austin Police Department crime maps.
Comal Co. seek public’s help finding endangered teen
The Comal County Sheriff's Office is searching for 17 year old with a disability who went missing Friday, according to a news release.
KVUE
Arrest made in deadly South Austin road rage shooting
U.S. Marshals arrested Manolo Gonzalez after a deadly shooting along Stassney Lane earlier this month. KVUE spoke with the victim's family.
fox7austin.com
Officers involved in deadly shooting of Alex Gonzales Jr. will not be disciplined: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) on-duty officer and off-duty officer involved in the death of Alex Gonzales Jr. will not face any consequences. APD completed the administrative investigation, and Chief Joseph Chacon decided officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato will not be disciplined. The deadly police shooting...
Austin Police chief releases statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
On Friday, Austin Police Department’s Chief of Police Joseph Chacon released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.
Truck stolen from Austin nonprofit that provides laundry services to homeless
Mission Accomplished works to provide laundry services to unhoused people.
APD not investigating gas station shooting as self defense, where is the line?
The Austin Police Department (APD) is not investigating the shooting of Marquis Demps, 42, as self-defense.
The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved
According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
CBS Austin
Family of man killed by Liberty Hill officer seeking more answers into son's death
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The family of 21-year-old Jackson Lieber who was shot and killed by a Liberty Hill Police Officer last week is demanding transparency from the investigation. The shooting happened near a home on FM 1869—just west of Highway 183 in Liberty Hill. The Williamson County Sheriff’s...
