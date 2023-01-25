ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Mission Accomplished recovers stolen mobile laundry truck

AUSTIN, Texas - Mission Accomplished, a local nonprofit, said it lost about $35,000 after someone stole their mobile laundry truck. Around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, a box truck belonging to Mission Accomplished was stolen from Bergstrom storage. The truck pulls the nonprofit's mobile laundry trailer. FOX 7 Austin later...
fox7austin.com

SWAT standoff in South Austin ends peacefully, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said a SWAT standoff in South Austin ended peacefully on Friday. Police said at 12:31 p.m., officers received a call of family violence involving a deadly weapon at the Meadowbrook Apartments near Oltorf and S. Lamar. When officers arrived around 12:46 p.m.,...
power98fm.com

Grandma Victim Of Assault In Grocery Store After Finding $50 Dollars

A Grandmother in Austin Texas became the victim of an assault. The grandmother whose real name is Betty Smith says she was attacked after finding $50 on the floor. The store employees then are seen on video attacking and holding Betty in the store. Betty says she was spit on and choked. Betty’s family came to the store to help her and they were arrested.
KXAN

The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved

According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
