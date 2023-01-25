Read full article on original website
8 Extraordinary Castles And Palaces To Tour When Visiting Italy
Stopping by a castle or palace on holiday in Italy is a great way to learn about the history of the region and the country, and it will often come hand in hand with some eye-popping views. Join me on a tour of some of Italy’s most spectacular castles, fortresses, and palaces, from the imposing mountaintop Rocca Calascio, the highest fortress in the Apennines, to the little-known Castello della Manta in the Piedmont region.
5 Charming Small Towns In France You Need On Your 2023 Travel List
France is known for its quaint little villages that pop out of nowhere and completely “wow” the unsuspecting visitor. People return to France with the express desire to seek out this French rural charm that seems to seep its way into the traveler’s soul. Sometimes, it is...
11 Beautiful Lesser-Known Towns To Visit In Eastern Europe In 2023
An overwhelming majority of TravelAwaits readers plan on going abroad this year, according to our recent State of Travel survey. Most of the international destinations on our readers’ 2023 itinerary are in Western Europe. Although just as beautiful and historic as their western counterparts, Eastern European vacation destinations are often overlooked.
6 Best Italian Aperitivos You Need To Try In Rome, And Where To Find Them
The aperitivo is practically an institution in Italy. An early evening drink, the aperitivo is supposed to stimulate the appetite before dinner, as compared to the digestivo, a drink supposed to help with digestion after dinner. While this sounds as if Italians use any old excuse to enjoy a nice drink — and why not? — the aperitivo is much more a social and lifestyle choice rather than simply a medicinal one.
Viking Debuts New World Cruise Itineraries For 2024/2025 — The Amazing Places You’ll Visit
Viking is announcing an amazing itinerary for its upcoming series of world cruises. See up to 37 countries with Viking’s three cruise options. The 2024/2025 World Cruises have four different lengths. The longest is called Viking World Voyage I and lasts 180 days. Onboard this cruise, you will stop at 85 ports spread across 37 countries with 13 ports hosting overnight stays. It sets sail from Fort Lauderdale on December 19, 2024, and returns to New York on June 17, 2025, onboard the Viking Sky, a 930-guest ship.
