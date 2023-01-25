ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ozarks First.com

The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion

OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTVU FOX 2

Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Multi-car collision at Fruitridge Road and 65th Expressway

(KTXL) — At least three cars were involved in a collision on Friday morning in the area of 65th Expressway and Fruitridge Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said that no major injuries have been reported and there has been some impact to traffic in the area. The cars have been cleared from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sfstandard.com

Four Bay Area Hells Angels Indicted for Brutal Beating of ‘Puppet’ Club Member

Four Hells Angels members have been indicted for the alleged brutal beating of a “puppet” club member at their Vallejo clubhouse. Kenneth Caspers Jr., 55, is the fourth member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club to be indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the alleged beating that occurred at the clubhouse in October 2021. Prosecutors described the beating as brutal in a press release.
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

California leaders respond to body camera footage of Tyre Nichols

(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police.  Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers.  “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KYTV

Springfield attorney presented with 2023 Springfieldian award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Springfield native Lloyd Joseph “Joe” Carmichael was presented with the 2023 Springfieldian award this week by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. According to a news release from the chamber, the Springfieldian is given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Charges Filed In Deadly Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — Greene County prosecutors have filed charges in connection with a fatal crash in Springfield two years ago. Investigators said Gary Calhoun, Jr. ran a red light in his pickup and hit an SUV, which then hit a semi. The crash happened near Glenstone and Cherry in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth man accused of kidnapping

A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
FORSYTH, MO
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
STOCKTON, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers

January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy