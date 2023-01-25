Read full article on original website
San Ramon Valley High student shouts racial slurs at Dublin basketball player
DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the San Ramon Valley High School administration team sent out an email to parents calling an incident where a student from San Ramon Valley used a racial slur towards a Dublin High School student taking a free throw during a basketball game Tuesday unacceptable and extremely disappointing. “I want to […]
Ozarks First.com
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
KTVU FOX 2
Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
Multi-car collision at Fruitridge Road and 65th Expressway
(KTXL) — At least three cars were involved in a collision on Friday morning in the area of 65th Expressway and Fruitridge Road, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said that no major injuries have been reported and there has been some impact to traffic in the area. The cars have been cleared from […]
From the humble taco to fine dining: 3 Northern California restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 of 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ 2023 list is out and California is well-represented, but you won’t have to drive very far to check out three of the locations. Clocking in at #66 is the West Coast Taco Bar, a food truck...
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of January
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years. Here’s a timeline of significant events that have happened in the month of January since 1831: 1831 Joseph Rountree and family and Sidney S. Ingram, his nephew arrived. This homesite was 2 1/2 […]
sfstandard.com
Four Bay Area Hells Angels Indicted for Brutal Beating of ‘Puppet’ Club Member
Four Hells Angels members have been indicted for the alleged brutal beating of a “puppet” club member at their Vallejo clubhouse. Kenneth Caspers Jr., 55, is the fourth member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club to be indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the alleged beating that occurred at the clubhouse in October 2021. Prosecutors described the beating as brutal in a press release.
Sacramento officials walk back Mayor Steinberg's 102-acre sports complex announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Councilmember Mai Vang hosted a meeting with Meadowview and Detroit neighborhood residents Wednesday to share progress updates on the 102-acre land development announced in January 2022. Despite meeting with residents at least seven times throughout the past year to discuss potential uses for the land,...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas restaurant could soon have James Beard Award bragging rights
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas chef is in the running for a James Beard Award. Rafael Rios at Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico in Bentonville is a semifinalist for the Best Chef in the South. Yeyo's is a family-run restaurant that has a brick-and-mortar location as well as...
California leaders respond to body camera footage of Tyre Nichols
(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police. Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers. “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols […]
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
KYTV
Springfield attorney presented with 2023 Springfieldian award
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Springfield native Lloyd Joseph “Joe” Carmichael was presented with the 2023 Springfieldian award this week by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. According to a news release from the chamber, the Springfieldian is given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding...
KYTV
Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in a north Springfield neighborhood say “enough is enough” after a vacant home caught fire early Friday morning. Firefighters responded after 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School. The first unit to arrive on the scene...
KTTS
Charges Filed In Deadly Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — Greene County prosecutors have filed charges in connection with a fatal crash in Springfield two years ago. Investigators said Gary Calhoun, Jr. ran a red light in his pickup and hit an SUV, which then hit a semi. The crash happened near Glenstone and Cherry in...
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth man accused of kidnapping
A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
