Read full article on original website
Related
BDG shuts down Gawker and lays off 8% of staff, CEO announces
The digital media conglomerate BDG, which houses brands such as Elite Daily and Bustle, announced on Wednesday that it will slash its workforce by 8% and shutter the recently relaunched news and gossip website Gawker.
CNN runs a human-written script through an AI-text detection app. See what happens
The powerful AI tool ChatGPT is already raising concerns that the technology could encourage cheating and help pass off a few seconds at the keyboard as hours of research and writing. 22-year-old Princeton University student Edward Tian developed an app called GPTZero for detecting AI-generated text. He joins CNN's Anderson Cooper to explain how it works.
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
What is the debt ceiling and how could it affect the U.S. government's ability to fulfill its legal obligations? We'll examine that this Thursday as meetings in Washington determine what's next. Then, we'll take to the skies to learn more about the history of this jumbo jet and what's in store for airlines of the future. Additionally, we'll investigate a search that has been described as like trying to find a needle in a haystack.
Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 lineup with powerhouse camera
At its annual Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy S smartphones -- and the company is betting that focusing on improvements to the camera will be enough to get consumers to upgrade.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0