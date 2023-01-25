ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN runs a human-written script through an AI-text detection app. See what happens

The powerful AI tool ChatGPT is already raising concerns that the technology could encourage cheating and help pass off a few seconds at the keyboard as hours of research and writing. 22-year-old Princeton University student Edward Tian developed an app called GPTZero for detecting AI-generated text. He joins CNN's Anderson Cooper to explain how it works.
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes

What is the debt ceiling and how could it affect the U.S. government's ability to fulfill its legal obligations? We'll examine that this Thursday as meetings in Washington determine what's next. Then, we'll take to the skies to learn more about the history of this jumbo jet and what's in store for airlines of the future. Additionally, we'll investigate a search that has been described as like trying to find a needle in a haystack.
WASHINGTON STATE
Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 lineup with powerhouse camera

At its annual Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy S smartphones -- and the company is betting that focusing on improvements to the camera will be enough to get consumers to upgrade.
