This post was updated Jan. 27 at 12:40 a.m. UCLA had been in this spot before. Up big at the half, all the momentum in the world, a reeling rival in the opposing locker room. Three weeks ago, the Bruins ran into the halftime locker room up by 18 against the Trojans. What happened next? They came out with arguably their worst half of the season, clinging to a win thanks to some late-game heroics from junior guard Jaylen Clark.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO