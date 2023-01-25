Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Pickleball noise debate underway in Northern Virginia community
It’s a contest playing out in across the country: the noise created by pickleball and it’s impact on neighbors who live nearby. To help with the problem, one Northern Virginia community is volleying around an idea to reduce the number of days people can play at a popular park. FOX 5's David Kaplan joins the DMV Zone to explain.
WBTM
New Poll Shows that Virginians Give Youngkin Solid Marks and Reflects they Think the State is Heading in the Right Direction
The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University today released the results of the Center’s latest survey of the Commonwealth, finding Virginians to be generally positive about their Commonwealth and their governor, but decidedly less so about their country and the president. And the split verdict continues in education, with Virginians feeling much better about their own schools as compared to the current state of public education nationally. Perhaps not surprisingly with those findings in mind, respondents to the latest survey also indicated they’d prefer the governor stay right here in Virginia with them.
Most Virginians don’t want Youngkin in 2024 presidential race, poll shows
Virginia voters are split on Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) after his first year in office, a new poll shows, but they don't want him running for president in 2024 and oppose his efforts to restrict abortion and end the state's environmental initiatives.
Should Virginia help pay to rebuild Fox Elementary? What if lawmakers say 'no'?
Del. Jeff Bourne admitted it would be an "uphill battle" to convince the House Appropriations Committee to give Richmond Public Schools $15 million to rebuild William Fox Elementary in Richmond.
Despite Bon Secours investigation, hospital transparency bill shot down in Virginia General Assembly
Following a recent New York Times investigation into Bon Secours, Virginia leaders proposed a bill to increase financial transparency with hospitals. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the bill was rejected by the Republican-led panel.
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
Commercial Observer
Virginia Lawmakers Want to Gamble on Casinos in Fairfax County
On the heels of the opening of Virginia’s first-ever casino in Portsmouth this month, two state lawmakers are looking to bring a casino to Fairfax County. Sen. David Marsden, a Democrat from Burke, and State Delegate Wren Williams, a Republican from Stuart, both introduced nearly identical bills last week looking to amend Virginia law to permit a casino in a county with a population of at least 1 million and an urban county executive form of government. Fairfax is the only county in the state that meets those requirements.
Virginia leaders, law enforcement react to deadly assault of Tyre Nichols video
Following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month, Virginia leaders and law enforcement released statements on the tragedy.
wvtf.org
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?
Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
Virginia War Memorial featuring 50 veterans from around the Commonwealth for 50th anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords
The Virginia War memorial is set to open a special exhibit commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords which ended the Vietnam War in January 1973.
WSLS
Extra SNAP benefits set to expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia receives major donation
SALEM, Va. – On Friday, Feeding Southwest Virginia received a massive donation of 30,000 pounds of protein from Smithfield Foods. As part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, the two schools put aside their differences to work with Smithfield to help their hometowns.
Franklin News Post
Watch Virginia folk trio Palmyra perform live in the Times-Dispatch newsroom
Palmyra, an up and coming folk trio, performed live in the Richmond Times-Dispatch newsroom on Thursday. The band plays traditional folk string music, but with a modern twist. Over the summer, Palmyra played at FloydFest where they were named the On-the-Rise winner. The three met while attending JMU and lived...
Virginia workers accuse Kroger of systematic wage theft under new payroll software
A new lawsuit by Kroger employees across Virginia accuses the company of ignoring widespread wage theft stemming from faulty software.
virginiatraveltips.com
10 Best Beach Towns in Virginia (for Your Bucket List!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Besides indulging in the rich history of one of America’s first states, the best way to get the most out of your trip to VA is to visit any of these Virginia beach towns!
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos
(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
Another Virginia casino? Fairfax throws bid into crowded field
First, it was Richmond's bid that failed and failed again, then it was Petersburg's turn to swing for the opportunity. Now, a legislator is proposing that Northern Virginia get its own chance to roll the dice on a casino.
thenewsprogress.com
Republicans Were Right on Crime
Week Two of the General Assembly Session is underway, and we’ve heard from community leaders and police all over the Commonwealth: crime is a rising problem in Virginia, and our constituents expect action. This isn’t partisan. Local Democratic leaders have asked for this as they see an unacceptable spike...
Falls Church News-Press
New Study Reveals VA Home Sales Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels
Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic affected the nation, local home buyers are now seeing more available options as the housing market slows down. According to a December 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report by Virginia REALTORS — the largest trade association in Virginia, — Virginia’s housing market has slowed “considerably” in 2022 after two “very busy” years, almost returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Centre Daily
Truck driver thought he won $1,000 in Virginia lottery – then the zeroes kept coming
Being a truck driver means spending a lot of time on the road. For Virginia trucker Paul Whelan, it also means he can play the lottery when he’s making stops. One of those stops recently paid off. Whelan bought a Powerball ticket at a convenience store in Quinton for...
Results are in! This is the name you chose for Metro Richmond Zoo's hippo calf
The hippo calf born in December at the Metro Richmond Zoo finally has a name! The poll received a total of 18,963 votes overall.
