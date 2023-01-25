ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Pickleball noise debate underway in Northern Virginia community

It’s a contest playing out in across the country: the noise created by pickleball and it’s impact on neighbors who live nearby. To help with the problem, one Northern Virginia community is volleying around an idea to reduce the number of days people can play at a popular park. FOX 5's David Kaplan joins the DMV Zone to explain.
New Poll Shows that Virginians Give Youngkin Solid Marks and Reflects they Think the State is Heading in the Right Direction

The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University today released the results of the Center’s latest survey of the Commonwealth, finding Virginians to be generally positive about their Commonwealth and their governor, but decidedly less so about their country and the president. And the split verdict continues in education, with Virginians feeling much better about their own schools as compared to the current state of public education nationally. Perhaps not surprisingly with those findings in mind, respondents to the latest survey also indicated they’d prefer the governor stay right here in Virginia with them.
Virginia Lawmakers Want to Gamble on Casinos in Fairfax County

On the heels of the opening of Virginia’s first-ever casino in Portsmouth this month, two state lawmakers are looking to bring a casino to Fairfax County. Sen. David Marsden, a Democrat from Burke, and State Delegate Wren Williams, a Republican from Stuart, both introduced nearly identical bills last week looking to amend Virginia law to permit a casino in a county with a population of at least 1 million and an urban county executive form of government. Fairfax is the only county in the state that meets those requirements.
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
Watch Virginia folk trio Palmyra perform live in the Times-Dispatch newsroom

Palmyra, an up and coming folk trio, performed live in the Richmond Times-Dispatch newsroom on Thursday. The band plays traditional folk string music, but with a modern twist. Over the summer, Palmyra played at FloydFest where they were named the On-the-Rise winner. The three met while attending JMU and lived...
10 Best Beach Towns in Virginia (for Your Bucket List!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Besides indulging in the rich history of one of America’s first states, the best way to get the most out of your trip to VA is to visit any of these Virginia beach towns!
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos

(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
Republicans Were Right on Crime

Week Two of the General Assembly Session is underway, and we’ve heard from community leaders and police all over the Commonwealth: crime is a rising problem in Virginia, and our constituents expect action. This isn’t partisan. Local Democratic leaders have asked for this as they see an unacceptable spike...
New Study Reveals VA Home Sales Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic affected the nation, local home buyers are now seeing more available options as the housing market slows down. According to a December 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report by Virginia REALTORS — the largest trade association in Virginia, — Virginia’s housing market has slowed “considerably” in 2022 after two “very busy” years, almost returning to pre-pandemic levels.
