dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
dailyhodl.com
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift
A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why
Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
zycrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Renews Bullish Momentum For ‘$0.001 SHIB’ As Massive Token Burn Expected
Shiba Inu’s choking token supply is about to get a massive cut once the much-awaited Shibarium network launches, a Saturday update by Shibarium’s official Twitter handle “Shibarium Network” has revealed. According to the post, each transaction on Shibarium will burn SHIB. “While on our last post,...
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Believe One Crypto Asset Has the Most Compelling Growth Outlook in 2023: CoinShares
Digital assets manager CoinShares says most institutional investors believe one crypto asset has the most growth potential this year. In the latest Digital Asset Quarterly Fund Manager Survey, CoinShares says there is a 20% increase in bullish sentiment among investors for smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). “Ethereum has seen a...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales Go On $1.4B Buying Spree
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have accumulated $1.4 billion in the asset during the last two weeks, a sign that could be bullish for the coin. Bitcoin Whales Added 70,000 BTC To Their Holdings In Two Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, BTC whales have been showing...
Will Coinbase Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2040?
The cryptocurrency exchange could be a major multibagger -- or not.
bitcoinist.com
Should You Invest in Cronos (CRO) or 1Inch (1INCH); Market Analyst Predict Flasko (FLSK) To Surge in 2023
As the year ends, many crypto enthusiasts are still unsure of the right cryptocurrency for investment. Well, the cryptocurrency sector is undergoing a series of positive corrections as Cronos (CRO) and 1Inch (1INCH) experience surges. But a major significant development can be found in Flasko token, which expert market analysts predict to surge in 2023.
dailyhodl.com
Leading Crypto Analyst Dives Into Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says Two Altcoins Are ‘Going Through the Roof’
A widely followed crypto analyst says the next “massive cycle” for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is only beginning. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 646,700 Twitter followers that we’ll all be laughing at current BTC and ETH prices in just a few short years.
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Ethereum Whale Moves 3.3 Trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A mysterious Ethereum ($ETH) whale has moved a whopping 3.3 trillion tokens of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in an eye-popping transaction that saw the funds relocated to an unknown wallet. The whale’s funds seem to have originally come from a wallet that also holds around $750,000 in the...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu slips beneath bullish order block – what should you expect
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The surge to the 61.8% extension level saw a sharp pullback. A consolidation zone in the minor rally that followed was broken and shifted bias to bearish. It...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Investors Should Be ‘Accumulating’ Before Rise to $150,000: Bloomberg Analyst
Bitcoin ($BTC) investors should be accumulating the flagship cryptocurrency before its price explodes upward and hits $150,000, according to Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone, who is a well-known cryptocurrency bull. During an interview with cryptocurrency influencer Scott Melker, McGlone pointed out he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency’s price will surge...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the odds of Canto DEX pushing ATOM up on the price chart
Canto DEX set a new record with a $63.2 million transaction volume. An increase in development activity and ATOM’s volume suggests good days for the Cosmos network ahead. The Cosmos-based L1 blockchain Canto DEX recently set a new record with its transaction volume reaching $63.2 million, surpassing the likes of Solana and Fantom.
ambcrypto.com
Polygon overtakes Solana by market cap- MATIC’s journey to moon guaranteed?
Polygon became the 10th largest crypto in terms of market cap. Metrics remained bullish over the last week. Polygon [MATIC] reclaimed its position as the 10th largest cryptocurrency in the world in terms of market capitalization by flipping Solana [SOL]. Thanks to MATIC’s recent price action, which helped the network once again enter the top 10 clubs.
cryptogazette.com
Just In: Apple, Netflix, Binance and Coinbase Are Among Creditors Owed Money by FTX
According to the latest reports, it seems that there are new court documents revealing that collapsed crypto exchange FTX owes money to a slew of marquee businesses, including Apple and Netflix. Check out the latest reports below. According to the latest reports coming from the online publication the Daily Hodl,...
ambcrypto.com
Optimism short-term holders planning to book profit should read this first
Velodrome, a new DEX on Optimism, witnessed a 52% uptick in TVL. Despite declining transactions and testnet performance, positive indicators suggested an optimistic future for Optimism. Recently, a new decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Optimism network called Velodrome witnessed a 52% uptick in its total value locked (TVL). This significant...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Stagnates As Meme Coin’s Social Score And Market Cap Plunge
As of writing, Shiba Inu has been up 41% in the monthly time frame. This rally is being boosted by the renewed investor sentiment in cryptocurrencies which led to major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum regain ground lost when FTX collapsed. SHIB is one of those tokens that has climbed...
