ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
dailyhodl.com

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift

A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why

Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales Go On $1.4B Buying Spree

On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have accumulated $1.4 billion in the asset during the last two weeks, a sign that could be bullish for the coin. Bitcoin Whales Added 70,000 BTC To Their Holdings In Two Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, BTC whales have been showing...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu slips beneath bullish order block – what should you expect

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The surge to the 61.8% extension level saw a sharp pullback. A consolidation zone in the minor rally that followed was broken and shifted bias to bearish. It...
cryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin ($BTC) Investors Should Be ‘Accumulating’ Before Rise to $150,000: Bloomberg Analyst

Bitcoin ($BTC) investors should be accumulating the flagship cryptocurrency before its price explodes upward and hits $150,000, according to Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone, who is a well-known cryptocurrency bull. During an interview with cryptocurrency influencer Scott Melker, McGlone pointed out he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency’s price will surge...
ambcrypto.com

Assessing the odds of Canto DEX pushing ATOM up on the price chart

Canto DEX set a new record with a $63.2 million transaction volume. An increase in development activity and ATOM’s volume suggests good days for the Cosmos network ahead. The Cosmos-based L1 blockchain Canto DEX recently set a new record with its transaction volume reaching $63.2 million, surpassing the likes of Solana and Fantom.
ambcrypto.com

Polygon overtakes Solana by market cap- MATIC’s journey to moon guaranteed?

Polygon became the 10th largest crypto in terms of market cap. Metrics remained bullish over the last week. Polygon [MATIC] reclaimed its position as the 10th largest cryptocurrency in the world in terms of market capitalization by flipping Solana [SOL]. Thanks to MATIC’s recent price action, which helped the network once again enter the top 10 clubs.
cryptogazette.com

Just In: Apple, Netflix, Binance and Coinbase Are Among Creditors Owed Money by FTX

According to the latest reports, it seems that there are new court documents revealing that collapsed crypto exchange FTX owes money to a slew of marquee businesses, including Apple and Netflix. Check out the latest reports below. According to the latest reports coming from the online publication the Daily Hodl,...
ambcrypto.com

Optimism short-term holders planning to book profit should read this first

Velodrome, a new DEX on Optimism, witnessed a 52% uptick in TVL. Despite declining transactions and testnet performance, positive indicators suggested an optimistic future for Optimism. Recently, a new decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Optimism network called Velodrome witnessed a 52% uptick in its total value locked (TVL). This significant...
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Stagnates As Meme Coin’s Social Score And Market Cap Plunge

As of writing, Shiba Inu has been up 41% in the monthly time frame. This rally is being boosted by the renewed investor sentiment in cryptocurrencies which led to major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum regain ground lost when FTX collapsed. SHIB is one of those tokens that has climbed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy