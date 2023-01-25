ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Grace VanSlooten leads 5 in double figures, Oregon women’s basketball narrowly escapes Cal with win

For the second time in four games, Oregon flirted with disaster and narrowly avoided what would have been an albatross of a loss. Grace VanSlooten had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead five players in double figures for the Ducks, who got scores from each of their starters in the final three minutes to flip a three-point deficit to a 78-73 win at Cal on Friday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost

247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Contract details released for Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein

Will Stein will earn 20% less than Kenny Dillingham did as Oregon’s offensive coordinator. Stein signed a three-year contract through January 2026 with a $800,00 annual salary, according to documents released by UO in response to an open records request. That’s down from the $1 million salary Dillingham earned last year and $1,025,000 he was due this year prior to his departure from UO to become the head coach at Arizona State.
EUGENE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Real Estate Scam: Former Fugitive Wanted In Oregon Pleads Guilty

A California man who had been convicted at trial and was wanted in the District of Oregon for real estate fraud while on the run pled guilty in San Diego on January 26, 2023. Former San Diego resident Robin James McPherson resolved three distinct criminal matters by pleading guilty to failing to appear, deliberately attempting to dodge income taxes, and wire fraud.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs

Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
LANE COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Who Is Liable for an Accident on Private Property in Eugene, OR?

When you accidentally get injured away from home, there are many questions about who is liable for it, especially if you suffer serious injuries requiring medical treatment and a recovery period. The main concern is always who will pay for the unexpected medical expenses and the lost wages during the...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline

EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning

The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Junction City neighborhood frustrated with bright light posts

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Residents of a Junction City neighborhood are asking city leaders to make changes to the lamp posts of a newly constructed park, as they claim they are too bright. The lights are located just feet away from several homes in a subdivision known as “The Reserve.”...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
eugeneweekly.com

‘Wait Your Turn, It’s Worth It’

“We’re not a traditional restaurant,” says Billy Reid, chef and owner of Dueling Spoons. Reid says people are surprised when they find out that he’s the only person cooking the food. “I’m one chef with five burners cooking for everybody,” he says. Reid compares the experience of...
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Homeless shelter opens in Sweet Home

An idea that has been years in the making for many community stakeholders finally came to fruition last Saturday, Jan. 14, when the Family Assistance and Resource Center’s (FAC) Managed Outreach and Community Resource Facility, primarily designed to serve Sweet Home’s homeless population, opened on a parcel of land east of Bi-Mart.
SWEET HOME, OR
