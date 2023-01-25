Read full article on original website
Oregon State women’s basketball’s narrow loss to No. 3 Stanford ‘proved tonight they can play with anyone’
A few minutes after Oregon State wrapped up a gut-wrenching 63-60 loss to No. 3 Stanford on Friday night at Maples Pavilion, Beavers coach Scott Rueck grabbed a headset and began answering questions on the team’s post-game radio show. Rueck smiled throughout the interview. After finishing, he spent several...
Grace VanSlooten leads 5 in double figures, Oregon women’s basketball narrowly escapes Cal with win
For the second time in four games, Oregon flirted with disaster and narrowly avoided what would have been an albatross of a loss. Grace VanSlooten had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead five players in double figures for the Ducks, who got scores from each of their starters in the final three minutes to flip a three-point deficit to a 78-73 win at Cal on Friday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley.
Bill Oram: The Oregon men’s basketball whiplash season continues with subtle signs of improvement
At the start of January, Dana Altman’s Oregon Ducks got drilled by 25 at Colorado. Near the end of the month, they handled the Buffaloes at home. “Different team tonight,” Altman said Thursday after a 75-69 win over the Buffs. Isn’t it every night with the Oregon men’s...
Contract details for Oregon State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha
Incoming Oregon State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha has agreed to a two-year, $750,000 contract. Bhonapha, hired a week ago to replace A.J. Steward, will earn $350,000 in 2023, and $400,000 for 2024 according to his contract obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Steward, hired as Baylor’s running backs coach after a...
Oregon State mailbag: Beavers and Pac-12 title game, Reser Stadium costs, that long drive to Corvallis
Readers ask, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel feebly attempts to answer about all questions about Oregon State athletics. Here goes another weekly edition of the mailbag:. Do you think the Beavers football team can make the Pac-12 championship game in 2023? – Kelly H.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 75-69 win over Colorado
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Colorado. The Ducks (12-9, 6-4 Pac-12) got 16 points from Quincy Guerrier to avenge a loss at CU earlier this month. The Buffaloes (12-10, 4-7) lost their fourth in five games. Oregon was a 6.5-point favorite,...
Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost
247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
Contract details released for Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein
Will Stein will earn 20% less than Kenny Dillingham did as Oregon’s offensive coordinator. Stein signed a three-year contract through January 2026 with a $800,00 annual salary, according to documents released by UO in response to an open records request. That’s down from the $1 million salary Dillingham earned last year and $1,025,000 he was due this year prior to his departure from UO to become the head coach at Arizona State.
focushillsboro.com
Real Estate Scam: Former Fugitive Wanted In Oregon Pleads Guilty
A California man who had been convicted at trial and was wanted in the District of Oregon for real estate fraud while on the run pled guilty in San Diego on January 26, 2023. Former San Diego resident Robin James McPherson resolved three distinct criminal matters by pleading guilty to failing to appear, deliberately attempting to dodge income taxes, and wire fraud.
kezi.com
323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off with dog competition
The Oregon Truffle Festival returns on Saturday after a hiatus.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
klcc.org
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs
Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Who Is Liable for an Accident on Private Property in Eugene, OR?
When you accidentally get injured away from home, there are many questions about who is liable for it, especially if you suffer serious injuries requiring medical treatment and a recovery period. The main concern is always who will pay for the unexpected medical expenses and the lost wages during the...
KCBY
Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
kezi.com
Junction City neighborhood frustrated with bright light posts
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Residents of a Junction City neighborhood are asking city leaders to make changes to the lamp posts of a newly constructed park, as they claim they are too bright. The lights are located just feet away from several homes in a subdivision known as “The Reserve.”...
eugeneweekly.com
‘Wait Your Turn, It’s Worth It’
“We’re not a traditional restaurant,” says Billy Reid, chef and owner of Dueling Spoons. Reid says people are surprised when they find out that he’s the only person cooking the food. “I’m one chef with five burners cooking for everybody,” he says. Reid compares the experience of...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Homeless shelter opens in Sweet Home
An idea that has been years in the making for many community stakeholders finally came to fruition last Saturday, Jan. 14, when the Family Assistance and Resource Center’s (FAC) Managed Outreach and Community Resource Facility, primarily designed to serve Sweet Home’s homeless population, opened on a parcel of land east of Bi-Mart.
