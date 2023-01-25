Read full article on original website
The popping corks of New Year’s Eve may be a faint memory, but that’s no reason to abandon sparkling wines for another 11 months. The fact that the Willamette Valley is becoming one of the great sparkling wine regions in the world is a cause for celebration any day of the year.
The National Women’s Soccer League is close to expanding by three teams, which will be in Boston, Utah and the San Francisco area, according to a Friday report in the Wall Street Journal. The women’s pro league previously indicated it would add at least two teams by 2024. The...
Valentine’s Day is coming up on Tuesday, February 14, and what better way to celebrate with your loved one than to treat the both of you to a romantic Pacific Northwest getaway? From the mountains to the lakes to the ocean, there are plenty of cute, cozy, and romantic places for you to stay between Oregon and Washington. Create some amazing love-filled memories at a snowy A-Frame cabin, an oceanfront cottage, in downtown Bend, or even at a gorgeous riverfront estate.
The Portland Timbers and Thorns front office has a new leader: former general counsel Heather Davis. Davis makes history as the club’s first female CEO and the fifth woman leading a MLS front office, and she comes into the job with plenty of challenges after 16 consecutive months of scandal for PTFC. She will preside over the business and operations of the Timbers and — until Merritt Paulson sells — the Thorns.
An unpaid bill of less than $150 stunted the start of Cynthia Aguilar-Arizmendi’s career. Aguilar-Arizmendi, 24, graduated from the University of Oregon with a communications degree in spring 2020, just as the world was shutting down due to the pandemic. She lost the jobs she held on campus and in the community as businesses shuddered. And as she started to apply for fellowships and jobs post-college, Aguilar-Arizmendi ran into a new problem: employers wanted her official transcript from the university.
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
As the trial in a notorious murder dating back to the 1990s began this week, a spectator with no ties to the case sat alone in the back row of the public gallery. The woman brought the sci-fi novel “Dune,” turning to it as prosecutors carefully laid out their case against Billy Lee Oatney Jr., a 60-year-old facing a new trial in the 1996 killing of Susi Larsen whose body was later discovered in Champoeg State Heritage Area.
It’s the 323rd anniversary of the last Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. We spend a fair amount of time thinking about the ‘Big One’ (and the ‘Really Big One’) in the Pacific Northwest. Our area is full of beautiful but haunting reminders of past quakes, like...
Communities across Oregon can’t access reliable clean water and the state doesn’t have a coordinated plan to address the problem, according to an advisory report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The report released Thursday outlines broad challenges with water management. It says Oregon lacks a statewide water...
Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in...
Barbara Shorten of Oregon City remembers her lawyer brought a beautiful bouquet of flowers to her hospital room when she was paralyzed from the waist down after her car was rear-ended and thrown off the road into a pond in August 2015. Shorten considered the flowers a kind gesture by...
