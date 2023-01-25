ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Louisville-Notre Dame preview

Louisville Cardinals (2-18, 0-9) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-12, 1-9) Location: Purcell Pavilion: South Bend, Ind. Announcers: Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Cory Alexander (analyst), and Angel Gray (sideline) Favorite: Notre Dame by 10. Series: Louisville leads, 26-17 Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 63-57 on Feb. 9, 2022 in South Bend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville drops 10th straight, 76-62 at Notre Dame

In a season filled with ineptitude the likes of which none of us have ever seen, Louisville penned another woeful chapter Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals trailed by as many as 30 and never really threatened host Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish moved to 2-9 in ACC play with a 76-62 triumph. Mike Brey’s team entered the game on a four game losing streak, had lost seven of its last eight, and its only prior conference victory was over Georgia Tech by 1 in overtime.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: Notre Dame

Your scribe had a really clever lede with an intention to use. Footnote: It was actually suggested by my former editor at the Cardinal, Smart Guy, with whom I watched the tilt, but it will have to wait for another day. Seems here the only thing that really matters at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

South Dakota 2023 Prospect Mallory Miller Visits Louisville

Mallory Miller was recently on an official visit to the University of Louisville to see Head Coach Jeff Walz’s program first-hand. A native of South Dakota, Mallory Miller is a 6-foot-4 forward/center prospect who recently announced via her Twitter account that she was on an official visit to the University of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville football offers 2025 QB Carter Smith

The University of Louisville has offered a scholarship to Fort Myers, Fla., Bishop Verot High School sophomore quarterback Carter Smith. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Smith announced his offer on Twitter and tagged new U of L coach Jeff Brohm in the announcement. The offer is No. 8 for Smith and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Cards Lose to Wake for the First Time 57-68

Unfortunately the one consistent theme in all of Louisville basketball this season is that there is no lead that can’t be lost. Once again tonight the Cards were up 40-28 in the second half and things seemed to be humming along to a victory when instead everything quickly imploded. Louisville found themselves down 45-51 going into the last quarter and Wake Forest outplayed them from that point forward.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville offers Indiana '24 OL Ajani Adedamola

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and his staff had been recruiting Speedway, Ind., High School offensive lineman Ajani Adedamola prior to leaving Purdue. And now, the Brohm staff at Louisville has extended an offer to the 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect in the Class of 2024. Adedamola said he now...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Linebacker KJ Cloyd announces he will return to Louisville

University of Louisville linebacker KJ Cloyd has announced he will return for his senior season. Cloyd, who played in 36 games over the past three seasons with the Cardinals, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1 but then played in the Fenway Bowl for the Cardinals in mid-December. He has been around the program since but just this afternoon confirmed his return to U of L.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville adds king-sized junior college guard Koron Davis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The last time the University of Louisville men's basketball team landed a player from Gary, Indiana, it was Jerome Harmon, who averaged 14.7 points in 1990, his second and final season with the Cards. According to Joe Tipton of ON3.com, another Gary native will join...
LOUISVILLE, KY
city-countyobserver.com

No. 7/9 Hoosiers Down No. 17/6 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Indiana swimming and diving ended its 2022-23 dual meet slate with a pair of wins on the road at No. 17/6 Louisville on Friday (Jan. 27) inside Ralph Wright Natatorium. IU set three pool records in the win. The Hoosier women picked up their first win...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville youth detention center to reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing to reopen the youth detention center in Louisville. The Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center on La Grange Road has been closed since November for repairs to the fire alarm system and other safety improvements. Next week, the state will reopen one of the living...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
LOUISVILLE, KY

