In a season filled with ineptitude the likes of which none of us have ever seen, Louisville penned another woeful chapter Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals trailed by as many as 30 and never really threatened host Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish moved to 2-9 in ACC play with a 76-62 triumph. Mike Brey’s team entered the game on a four game losing streak, had lost seven of its last eight, and its only prior conference victory was over Georgia Tech by 1 in overtime.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO