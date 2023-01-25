ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Jeanette Taylor
3d ago

I'm glad to hear she did sue the gas station...good for her. Nobody should be treated in such a manner...that was absolutely racist and ridiculous in this day in age!

Human from ?
3d ago

This is horrible, yet not one sided. I had to go to 3 stores in Detroit once because no one would sell me beer because I was white.

Peter Mohr
2d ago

I hope she buys a brand new Mercedes, maybe a new house, spend some time in Hawaii. All while that little racist creep is counting his last pennys, and searching trash bins for emptys. Sweet Karma !

The Oregonian

Panucho party! Where to find the Yucatán’s signature dish in Portland

Is it a little odd that panuchos have emerged as the dish most associated with Yucatán in Portland? They’re not exactly easy to prepare, with their hand-pressed tortillas puffed up on a comal, carefully opened, stuffed with a black bean puree then gently fried. And that’s all before you get to a colorful toppings list that can include meat, lettuce, cabbage, avocado, cabbage, pickled red onion and more.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

An Old-Time General Store Has One Of Oregon’s Best Bakeries

Over the past 30 years, Apple Valley Country Store has served the Hood River community. They offer a wide variety of goods that prove how diverse and creative this region of Oregon is. Small batch jams, syrups, pie fillings, pepper jellies, and more are available – all made from locally sourced ingredients. This was once the sight of a lumber mill around the turn of the 1900s, and is now the sight of a few homes and the Apple Valley Country Store.
HOOD RIVER, OR
The Oregonian

Man arrested for murder in Vancouver motel room

Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after responding to a call at the Sunnyside Motel in the Salmon Creek area Friday night where one man died. A 911 caller reported a disturbance in a motel room room at 12200 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver shortly after 9 p.m. Deputies found two men who appeared to have been fighting in the room. One of them was unconscious with substantial visible injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Name released of man found dead inside car after N. Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau released the name of a deadly shooting victim on Friday after he was found in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Arthur Earl Jones. Just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a shots...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Beaverton police officer who saved man from burning car up for Rise Award

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton police officer who risked his safety to rescue a man trapped in a burning car is now up for an award. Back on Aug. 30, 2022, a car crashed near the intersection of Southwest Hocken Avenue and Southwest Jenkins Road, landing on its side and catching fire. Officer Nicholas Jacobs rushed to the car, broke the sunroof and was able to pull the man out of the car to safety, all while dealing with the heat from the fire and small explosions.
BEAVERTON, OR
iheart.com

Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland

Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Willie Richardson, a champion for racial equality, dies at 74

Willie Richardson, a longtime champion for minority education and respected voice for racial equality in Oregon, has died. She was 74. Family members told the Statesman Journal that Richardson, of Salem, died Wednesday. Close friends and family members said Richardson had been dealing with ongoing health issues. “Willie was a...
SALEM, OR
