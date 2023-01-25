Read full article on original website
Jeanette Taylor
3d ago
I'm glad to hear she did sue the gas station...good for her. Nobody should be treated in such a manner...that was absolutely racist and ridiculous in this day in age!
Reply(2)
30
Human from ?
3d ago
This is horrible, yet not one sided. I had to go to 3 stores in Detroit once because no one would sell me beer because I was white.
Reply(5)
31
Peter Mohr
2d ago
I hope she buys a brand new Mercedes, maybe a new house, spend some time in Hawaii. All while that little racist creep is counting his last pennys, and searching trash bins for emptys. Sweet Karma !
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!Travel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Complex
Portland Woman Awarded $1 Million After Gas Station Refused to Serve Her Because She’s Black
A woman from Portland, Oregon has been awarded $1 million by a jury after she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who refused to serve her because she’s Black, KGW reports. Almost three years after the incident happened, Rose Wakefield was awarded the money in the racial...
Black Woman Awarded $1M After Oregon Store Clerk Allegedly Tells Her, ‘I Don’t Serve Blacks’
A Multnomah County jury awarded Rose Wakefield $1 million after she claimed a store clerk told her "I don't serve Blacks." The post Black Woman Awarded $1M After Oregon Store Clerk Allegedly Tells Her, ‘I Don’t Serve Blacks’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Panucho party! Where to find the Yucatán’s signature dish in Portland
Is it a little odd that panuchos have emerged as the dish most associated with Yucatán in Portland? They’re not exactly easy to prepare, with their hand-pressed tortillas puffed up on a comal, carefully opened, stuffed with a black bean puree then gently fried. And that’s all before you get to a colorful toppings list that can include meat, lettuce, cabbage, avocado, cabbage, pickled red onion and more.
Fraud victims of disbarred Oregon attorney Lori Deveny left destitute, homeless, broken
Barbara Shorten of Oregon City remembers her lawyer brought a beautiful bouquet of flowers to her hospital room when she was paralyzed from the waist down after her car was rear-ended and thrown off the road into a pond in August 2015. Shorten considered the flowers a kind gesture by...
thatoregonlife.com
An Old-Time General Store Has One Of Oregon’s Best Bakeries
Over the past 30 years, Apple Valley Country Store has served the Hood River community. They offer a wide variety of goods that prove how diverse and creative this region of Oregon is. Small batch jams, syrups, pie fillings, pepper jellies, and more are available – all made from locally sourced ingredients. This was once the sight of a lumber mill around the turn of the 1900s, and is now the sight of a few homes and the Apple Valley Country Store.
19-year-old identified as latest Portland homicide victim
Portland police on Friday identified Arthur Earl Jones, 19, of Portland as the man found dead in a car in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood. Jones died of a gunshot wound, police said. Officers found him in a car in the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Two-story Pearl District penthouse for sale at $3.2 million holds an open house
People who live in penthouses realize they have a vaulted view, through floor-to-ceiling glass walls and from terraces that wrap around corners. The premium to own the trophy address on top of a tower: Typically, the highest purchase price and steepest homeowners association fee. Northwest Portland’s design-centric Pearl District is...
KATU.com
Portland Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland. Just after 11:15 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 6800 block of SE 92nd Avenue. Officials say an adult male was shot and has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
Starday Tavern RV returned after being stolen Thursday
A local business owner is breathing a sigh of relief tonight after he says his stolen RV was recovered.
‘Truly a failure of humanity’: Portland police chief, sheriff, elected officials condemn killing of Tyre Nichols
Portland leaders and others in the metro area and Oregon joined a nationwide chorus Friday to condemn the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols as Memphis police released a video of his savage attack by officers.
Portland braces for protests, leaders urge peace after Memphis releases Tyre Nichols police beating video
Portland leaders joined a nationwide chorus Friday to denounce the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police and brace for protests as officials in the Tennessee city released body camera footage of the killing. Mayor Ted Wheeler urged Portlanders outraged by the “shocking and appalling” footage to remain peaceful,...
Man arrested for murder in Vancouver motel room
Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after responding to a call at the Sunnyside Motel in the Salmon Creek area Friday night where one man died. A 911 caller reported a disturbance in a motel room room at 12200 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver shortly after 9 p.m. Deputies found two men who appeared to have been fighting in the room. One of them was unconscious with substantial visible injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
KGW
Man found shot and killed in vehicle in north Portland
Portland police found a man dead inside a vehicle near the intersection of North Curtis Avenue and North Bryant Street on Jan. 26. No suspects have been arrested.
kptv.com
Name released of man found dead inside car after N. Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau released the name of a deadly shooting victim on Friday after he was found in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Arthur Earl Jones. Just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a shots...
Defense accuses prosecution of intentionally triggering mistrial for Portland man charged in 2 homicides, 1 attempted murder
Defense lawyers this week accused Multnomah County prosecutors of deliberately botching a murder trial for a Portland man charged with fatally shooting two men and trying to kill a third in 2020. After a week of pre-trial wrangling and juror selection, the jury listened to just 20 minutes of the...
kptv.com
Beaverton police officer who saved man from burning car up for Rise Award
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton police officer who risked his safety to rescue a man trapped in a burning car is now up for an award. Back on Aug. 30, 2022, a car crashed near the intersection of Southwest Hocken Avenue and Southwest Jenkins Road, landing on its side and catching fire. Officer Nicholas Jacobs rushed to the car, broke the sunroof and was able to pull the man out of the car to safety, all while dealing with the heat from the fire and small explosions.
Vancouver Police Department prohibits ‘thin blue line’ flag at agency
“We’re not interested in discussing the LAPD issue,” Portland Police Bureau said.
iheart.com
Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland
Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
KXL
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
Willie Richardson, a champion for racial equality, dies at 74
Willie Richardson, a longtime champion for minority education and respected voice for racial equality in Oregon, has died. She was 74. Family members told the Statesman Journal that Richardson, of Salem, died Wednesday. Close friends and family members said Richardson had been dealing with ongoing health issues. “Willie was a...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 93