Cincinnati, OH

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

By Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
 5 days ago

Dec 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes an adjustment as the Bengals go for it on 4th and 1 in the second quarter of a Week 13 NFL game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit:Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp

Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wyoming News

Reports: 49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL, out 6 months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete UCL tear in his throwing elbow during Sunday's NFC Championship Game and will require surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. Purdy is expected to miss at least six months, but the 49ers hope he can be ready in time for training camp next summer if he undergoes a repair as opposed to a full reconstruction of the ligament, per the reports. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

Year of the quarterback carousel: A look back at the NFL's record number of starting quarterbacks in 2022

Quarterback drama reached a fever pitch this NFL season. First, there was Tom Brady skipping out on Tampa Bay's training camp. (Was he taping "The Masked Singer"? No. He was allegedly in the Bahamas in a last-ditch effort to save his now-dead marriage.) Then there was Russell Wilson's woeful play in the Mile High City (after he promised, "Broncos country, let's ride"). Next up was Tua Tagovailoa's scary concussion that came on the heels of an apparent head injury the game prior (and his season...
Wyoming News

Reports: Cardinals request interviews with Bengals' coordinators

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is making good on a promise to cast a wide net in Arizona's search for a new head coach. Ossenfort requested interviews with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also in the mix with the Indianapolis Colts and interviewed twice with the team. The visit would mark the second head-coaching interview for Anarumo, who joined the Bengals along...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays

The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the move in a statement Sunday night. "I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys," McCarthy said. "The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak [Prescott] were at the center of Kellen's impact,...
DALLAS, TX
Wyoming News

12 teams started three or more QBs in 2022

With 69 different starting quarterbacks across the NFL, a large swath of the league's teams had a high number of starters. In total, 12 teams started three or more different players under center in 2022. Two—the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Jets—started four different ones. Out of the 12, four teams changed their starting quarterback five times. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams waffled between John Wolford and Bryce Perkins after shutting down Matthew Stafford for the season and before Cleveland and...
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

Where could pro sports expand next? 12 cities that are ripe for new teams

As long as major sports leagues have been around, so have talks of expansion. Over the years, MLB grew from 16 to 30 teams; the NFL went from 14 to 32; the NBA expanded from 11 to 30; the NHL jumped from six to 32; and most recently, MLS blossomed from 10 to 29 clubs. Throughout history, teams have also relocated cities, resulting in major markets like Los Angeles and New York possessing more than one major league team in the same sport, while other...
Wyoming News

Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz added to Pro Bowl

Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz was added to the Pro Bowl roster Monday as an alternate for Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who is Super Bowl-bound. It gives the Cowboys eight players in the Las Vegas showcase. It's the first Pro Bowl nod for Biadasz, the first Dallas center to make it since Travis Frederick earned his fifth selection in 2019. Running back Tony Pollard will miss the festivities after suffering a broken ankle, however. Biadasz, 25, started 16 games before a high-ankle sprain forced him to miss the regular-season finale. He returned to start both playoff games. The Pro Bowl Games, including a flag football contest, will take place from Thursday through Sunday in Las Vegas. --Field Level Media
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wyoming News

Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo writes notes during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Rams At Cincinnati Bengals Joint Practice Aug 24 0073
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

San Diego

- Population: 3.29 million - Current teams: Padres (MLB) - Leagues with expansion potential: MLS San Diego loves its Padres, but the city has yet to have luck in the pro sports arena. It all began in 1984 when the city's NBA team, the Clippers, moved to Los Angeles. Thirty-seven years later, its NFL team...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Wyoming News

St. Louis

- Population: 2.81 million - Current teams: Cardinals (MLB), St. Louis FC (MLS), Blues (NHL) - Leagues with expansion potential: NBA, NFL There may not be any public efforts to bring the NBA to St. Louis, but the Gateway to the West makes sense for an expansion team. There's already an arena in the city—the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wyoming News

Las Vegas

- Population: 2.29 million - Current teams: Raiders (NFL), Golden Knights (NHL) - Leagues with expansion potential: MLB, MLS, NBA In the past five years, Las Vegas went from having no pro teams to acquiring the Golden Knights as part of an NHL expansion in 2017 and the Raiders moving from Oakland, California, in 2020....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wyoming News

Seattle

- Population: 4.01 million - Current teams: Mariners (MLB), Sounders (MLS), Seahawks (NFL), Kraken (NHL) - Leagues with expansion potential: NBA The Seattle community is still bitter about the SuperSonics relocating to Oklahoma City, where they became the Thunder in 2008. The city could not find public funding for a new arena, and it's the...
SEATTLE, WA
Wyoming News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) and guard Connor McGovern (66) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

Phoenix

- Population: 4.95 million - Current teams: Diamondbacks (MLB), Suns (NBA), Cardinals (NFL), Coyotes (NHL) - Leagues with expansion potential: MLS With a population nearing 5 million, Phoenix is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. It's also the largest media market without an MLS team. The Valley of the Sun is home to a second-division...
PHOENIX, AZ
Wyoming News

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

