Lance Kerwin, after landing his breakthrough roles as James Hunter in the television series "James at 15" in 1977 and as Mark Petrie in the 1979 miniseries "Salem's Lot," continued to appear in feature films, TV series, and made-for-TV movies well into the '80s and early 90s. His dozens of credits included "A Killer in the Family," "Enemy Mine," "Murder, She Wrote," and "FBI: The Untold Stories." One of his final roles came in the form of the 1995 feature film "Outbreak," which reunited him with "Enemy Mine" director Wolfgang Petersen. Most recently, in 2022, he appeared in "The Wind & The Reckoning," a film about Hawaii's 1893 Koolau Rebellion that starred Jason Scott Lee. Kerwin had also been popular at horror conventions in his later years, signing autographs for fans of his "Salem's Lot" role.
Anthony Hopkins to Star in Television Adaptation of ‘Those About To Die’
Two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins has joined the cast of Peacock’s upcoming period series, Those About To Die. Directed by Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, Midway), the show will be based on Daniel P. Mannix’s popular 1958 non-fiction book of the same name. According to Deadline, Those About...
All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List
Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
Actor Lance Kerwin has died. The performer, who is known for his work in shows like James at 15 and Salem’s Lot, was just 62 years old. News of Kerwin’s death was reportedly revealed by his daughter Savanah, according to Variety. Kerwin died Tuesday, January 24, in San Clemente, California, and an autopsy is being conducted to determine a cause of death.
‘American Psycho’ author Bret Easton Ellis’ new book is even more disturbing
Bret Easton Ellis writes bloody books. His notorious novel “American Psycho” features Patrick Bateman, one of literature’s most memorable serial killers, and was famously cancelled by Simon & Schuster just months before it was due to be sent to the printers, citing “aesthetic differences over what critics had termed its violent and women-hating content.” It was certainly not the author’s only brush with the macabre. About the only thing that excites his disaffected characters in “Less Than Zero” is a snuff film; “Glamorama” includes a gang of models turned terrorists. And “The Informers” includes murder and suicide, castration and corpse mutilation, and the drinking of blood during...
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
Tom McCarthy Teams Up With Ed Brubaker for 'Pulp' Movie Adaptation
Tom McCarthy and Ed Brubaker are teaming up to work on a feature adaptation of Brubaker's graphic novel Pulp, according to Above the Line. McCarthy may also direct the movie, depending on how the script comes together. While there are no details about the exact plot points in the movie,...
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ successfully resurrects the Shrek universe
A close second to my favorite Dreamworks film, “Shrek 2,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is not only entertaining but also packed with mature themes and beautiful animation that allows audience members to fall back in love with the unique Shrek universe. The sequel is...
‘Roman Holiday’: A film for the ages
Before Audrey Hepburn sipped coffee in front of Tiffany’s and Gregory Peck became a staple in grade school English classes through portraying Atticus Finch, the two Golden Age stars toured the streets of Rome in William Wyler’s classic romantic comedy “Roman Holiday.” Now, 70 years after its initial 1953 release, “Roman Holiday” has returned to the screen for a two-day theatrical run on Jan. 22 and 25.
's Secret Gay Backstory
As the first few haunting notes of the title song sound and the unmistakable voice of Barbra Streisand intones “mem’ries,” most of us can’t help but settle in for yet another viewing of The Way We Were, even though we know how the turbulent romance of Katie Morosky and Hubbell Gardiner turns out.
WATCH: Mo’Nique And Lee Daniels Reunite For BET+ Psychological Thriller ‘The Reading’
After Mo'Nique's choice words for Lee Daniels and others connected to her 2009 'Precious' promo tour, the duo reunite for a thriller on BET+.
DAISY JONES & THE SIX Trailer Released
Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid was released in 2019 and quickly gained an audience: it’s sold more than a million copies, was a Reese’s Book Club Pick, and was named one of the best books of 2019 by NPR, The Washington Post, and us here at Book Riot, to name a few.
The Fabelmans review: Steven Spielberg tells a fascinating fictionalised story of his childhood and parents’ split
A FILM about falling in love with movies as a child is likely to be a hit with someone who also fell in love with movies as a child. But this labour of love from multi-award-winning director Steven Spielberg is more than just a misty-eyed look back at the big screen of old.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Starring in Sony Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends With Us’
The film is in development at Sony Pictures, with Baldoni set to direct and executive produce under his Wayfarer Studios banner, which is co-financing. Lively is also executive producing alongside Hoover, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Christy Hall (“I Am Not Okay With This”) penned the current screenplay and is also set to produce.
Meagan & The Girls Are Back!
Harlem season 2 on Amazon prime is back 2/3/2023. This edgy sitcom is snout friendship, love, and well…life. Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson walk is through their journey. Navigating through love and careers and finding there place in the world as thirty somethings. Grab your...
