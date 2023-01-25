Read full article on original website
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
The REAL Danger Revealed by Pfizer Director's Vaccine Confession | Guest: Bill O'Reilly | 1/27/23
After the South Carolina Freedom Caucus' loyalty pledge that all members must sign was exposed, the caucus denied that such a clause exists — but Glenn has the receipts. Secret recordings of a Pfizer director attacking an employee have come from Project Veritas, and they don't look good. Glenn ties together the Left's attack on gas stoves and Pfizer's recent, bombshell admission, showcasing the terrifying common thread. Glenn exposes the unyielding power the technological elites hold on society. Does Rhianna's song, "Umbrella," play in hell? Glenn shares a clip from his latest podcast that sheds an insightful light on the Declaration of Independence's phrase "pursuit of happiness." Bill O'Reilly joins to discuss the week's biggest stories, including Biden's sending tanks to Ukraine and the president's delusions.
Vanna White Left Stunned After Another Inappropriate Comment From Pat Sajak
Vanna White has been working at Wheel of Fortune for 40 years, and all of that time has been spent with Pat Sajak as host. During their tenure, they've had highs and lows, with more lows happening recently. In the past few months, Pat has walked off stage because of things she's said, asked her somewhat inappropriate questions, uttered what some considered offensive comments to her, and caused some awkward moments. This week, he said another questionable thing to her, one that left the audience pretty surprised.
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Prevention
‘Today’ Fans Are Reaching out to Al Roker and Deborah Roberts After Their Instagram Update
After spending the last few months recovering from health issues related to blood clots in his leg, Today show star Al Roker is officially back in action. And he's appreciating every minute of it alongside his wife of 27 years, Deborah Roberts. In a new photo uploaded to Instagram, Deborah...
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Deactivated Her Instagram Account
Britney Spears has been Instagram-less for several days now, and she finally revealed why. In a series of tweets, the " " singer shared a video of herself at the gym "alive and well" and "living my best life." She also explained a few things about her social media behavior, which ultimately led concerned fans to call the police to her house for a wellness check.
Jim Jones Confirms Drake As The Fifth Member Of Dipset
Jim Jones has officially dubbed Drake as the fifth member of Dipset. In an Instagram post he uploaded on Thursday night, January 26, the Harlem native welcomed Drizzy as an honorary member of The Diplomats. In his post, he includes a video of the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper backstage flashing off the Dipset logo on his jacket before mouthing the opening lines to Cam'ron and Juelz Santana's "Oh Boy." Jones recorded the video while he was on stage with Cam, Juelz, and Freekey Zekey during night two of Drake's rare show in Harlem.
