Crews battling large Phoenix, IL house fire in south suburbs
Six different fire departments are responding to the incident.
'Oh my God!': Overnight fire at longtime Southwest Side catering business leaves employees in shock
According to the CFD, firefighters were called out at 12:20 a.m. Friday morning to a fire at Georgis Catering on 63rd and Central, just west of Midway Airport. The entire operation was destroyed, according to long-time employee Becky Walowski.
Woman killed when two vehicles collide, crash into her in South Austin
Both vehicles fled the scene and no one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
Man found dead at Humboldt Park warehouse
CHICAGO - There was an active police scene at a Humboldt Park warehouse Friday after human remains were found. Initial reports indicated that a severed head arrived at a warehouse located in the 4300 block of West Ohio Street around 11 a.m. Police then confirmed that a man was found...
2 Wounded in Exchange of Gunfire Following Attempted Carjacking Outside Ford City Mall
Two people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire outside Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday afternoon following an attempted carjacking. According to police, A 46-year-old man was walking toward his parked car outside the mall just before 12:40 p.m. when he noticed another man trying to enter his car.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
cwbchicago.com
8 years for Chicago man who carjacked SUV with two kids, including a one-year-old, inside
Chicago — A Chicago man who carjacked an SUV with two children, including a one-year-old, inside has been given an eight-year sentence. Omar Soto, 40, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking with a passenger under the age of 16 before Judge Sophia Atcherson. Prosecutors dropped eight other felonies in the plea deal, including robbery and kidnapping.
Chicago high-rise fire: 1 dead in extra-alarm fire that tore through multiple floors, CFD says
One person has died after an extra-alarm fire broke out in a Kenwood high-rise Wednesday morning.
Chicago shooting: 3-year-old boy, man grazed in Back of the Yards, police say
A toddler and man were shot on Chicago's South Side, police said.
2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police
CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
Chicago man robbed by gunmen twice in a matter of months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man said Chicago is not safe after he was robbed while walking to work at an elementary school, and it's the second time it's happened to him in less than six months.Justin Purnell was walking at 87th and Creiger, heading to Caldwell Elementary School early Thursday morning. An SUV came speeding down the street, then stopped, and four men jumped out of it.Two of the men pointed guns at him and demanded his wallet, phone, Apple watch and book bag."I was thinking maybe they were just going to shoot me because that just happens. Like, I've heard many incidents of people get shot even after they've given everything up," Purnell said.Purnell wasn't hurt. He said he was also robbed in October while walking to work.
Former CPD officer stole drugs that killed Treasure Hendrix: suit
CHICAGO — In August 2021, Treasure Hendrix took her final breath inside an RV parked in a lot along an industrial stretch of South Western Avenue. That RV was owned by Chicago Police officer Charlie Bell, who was also inside the vehicle when Hendrix died. When he awoke on Aug. 19, 2021, he found her unresponsive, called […]
cwbchicago.com
Red Line robbery victim took a picture of attacker’s face, leading to his arrest: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a robbery victim managed to take a picture of his attacker’s face after getting mugged on the Grand Red Line station platform on New Year’s Day. Chicago police used the victim’s picture and CTA video to track the man down. CPD transit...
$1,000 reward offered to find thief who stole van, body
A reward is now being offered for information that leads to the Rockford man wanted for stealing a funeral home van with a body in the back and leaving both in separate places in Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting at woman in Roseland
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a 28-year-old woman on the South Side last year. Martell Franklin, 32, was charged with attempted murder and armed habitual criminal. According to police, Franklin was positively identified as the gunman who opened fire on September 4, 2022,...
Chatham woman yet to be paid back nearly 3 years after a contractor ripped her off
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chatham woman thought she got justice. A City of Chicago program helped her dominate in court against a contractor that ripped her off.But CBS 2 has learned her win didn't stop others from losing. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took us inside the homeowner's disappointment."The water would come in and I'd see the lines behind the walls," said Chasiti Bragg.She discovered that leak came from her roof, which was damaged in a 2019 hailstorm."When I finally got the insurance check, I vetted three companies," Bragg said. "Or so I thought."She went with a recommendation by a friend:...
fox32chicago.com
2 found fatally shot inside South Side home
CHICAGO - Two people were found dead in a South Deering home Friday afternoon. At about 2:06 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9500 block of South Bennett. SWAT arrived and made entry into a residence on that block. Once inside, a 47-year-old...
Derailment, power outage leave passengers stuck on Red Line train in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- About two dozen riders on the CTA Red Line had to be moved to shuttle buses Thursday evening after a train derailed at the Howard terminal in Rogers Park.The derailment caused a power outage, and 25 passengers ended up getting stuck on a Red Line train near the Morse stop, also in Rogers Park.Firefighters helped them all get off safely. No injuries were reported. The Chicago Transit Authority said crews were working to restore service as of late Thursday. In addition to the Red Line being disrupted, the Purple Line to Evanston and the Yellow Line to Skokie were shut down altogether Thursday night.As of before 10 p.m., Red Line trains were not running north of the Thorndale stop. Shuttle buses were put into service between Howard and Thorndale in both directions.CHECK: CTA updates
Like Scene Out Of Action Movie When Car Thief Escapes IL Police
Criminals are getting much braver when it comes to pulling off jobs and trying to escape from the cops. Illinois Crime Was Like Scene Straight Out Of Action Movie. When I share this story with you, I'm guessing you're probably going to think it's a lie and that I stole the whole idea from the scene out of an action movie. The incident happened in the early afternoon around the River North neighborhood of Chicago. Which is a nice area by the way.
