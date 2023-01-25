ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Man found dead at Humboldt Park warehouse

CHICAGO - There was an active police scene at a Humboldt Park warehouse Friday after human remains were found. Initial reports indicated that a severed head arrived at a warehouse located in the 4300 block of West Ohio Street around 11 a.m. Police then confirmed that a man was found...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

8 years for Chicago man who carjacked SUV with two kids, including a one-year-old, inside

Chicago — A Chicago man who carjacked an SUV with two children, including a one-year-old, inside has been given an eight-year sentence. Omar Soto, 40, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking with a passenger under the age of 16 before Judge Sophia Atcherson. Prosecutors dropped eight other felonies in the plea deal, including robbery and kidnapping.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man robbed by gunmen twice in a matter of months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man said Chicago is not safe after he was robbed while walking to work at an elementary school, and it's the second time it's happened to him in less than six months.Justin Purnell was walking at 87th and Creiger, heading to Caldwell Elementary School early Thursday morning. An SUV came speeding down the street, then stopped, and four men jumped out of it.Two of the men pointed guns at him and demanded his wallet, phone, Apple watch and book bag."I was thinking maybe they were just going to shoot me because that just happens. Like, I've heard many incidents of people get shot even after they've given everything up," Purnell said.Purnell wasn't hurt. He said he was also robbed in October while walking to work.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Former CPD officer stole drugs that killed Treasure Hendrix: suit

CHICAGO — In August 2021, Treasure Hendrix took her final breath inside an RV parked in a lot along an industrial stretch of South Western Avenue.  That RV was owned by Chicago Police officer Charlie Bell, who was also inside the vehicle when Hendrix died. When he awoke on Aug. 19, 2021, he found her unresponsive, called […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting at woman in Roseland

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a 28-year-old woman on the South Side last year. Martell Franklin, 32, was charged with attempted murder and armed habitual criminal. According to police, Franklin was positively identified as the gunman who opened fire on September 4, 2022,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chatham woman yet to be paid back nearly 3 years after a contractor ripped her off

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chatham woman thought she got justice. A City of Chicago program helped her dominate in court against a contractor that ripped her off.But CBS 2 has learned her win didn't stop others from losing. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took us inside the homeowner's disappointment."The water would come in and I'd see the lines behind the walls," said Chasiti Bragg.She discovered that leak came from her roof, which was damaged in a 2019 hailstorm."When I finally got the insurance check, I vetted three companies," Bragg said. "Or so I thought."She went with a recommendation by a friend:...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 found fatally shot inside South Side home

CHICAGO - Two people were found dead in a South Deering home Friday afternoon. At about 2:06 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9500 block of South Bennett. SWAT arrived and made entry into a residence on that block. Once inside, a 47-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Derailment, power outage leave passengers stuck on Red Line train in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- About two dozen riders on the CTA Red Line had to be moved to shuttle buses Thursday evening after a train derailed at the Howard terminal in Rogers Park.The derailment caused a power outage, and 25 passengers ended up getting stuck on a Red Line train near the Morse stop, also in Rogers Park.Firefighters helped them all get off safely. No injuries were reported. The Chicago Transit Authority said crews were working to restore service as of late Thursday. In addition to the Red Line being disrupted, the Purple Line to Evanston and the Yellow Line to Skokie were shut down altogether Thursday night.As of before 10 p.m., Red Line trains were not running north of the Thorndale stop. Shuttle buses were put into service between Howard and Thorndale in both directions.CHECK: CTA updates
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Like Scene Out Of Action Movie When Car Thief Escapes IL Police

Criminals are getting much braver when it comes to pulling off jobs and trying to escape from the cops. Illinois Crime Was Like Scene Straight Out Of Action Movie. When I share this story with you, I'm guessing you're probably going to think it's a lie and that I stole the whole idea from the scene out of an action movie. The incident happened in the early afternoon around the River North neighborhood of Chicago. Which is a nice area by the way.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy