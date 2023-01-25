Read full article on original website
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Democrats demand President Biden stop Title 42 expansion
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House and Senate Democrats are urging President Biden to stop the recently expanded Title 42. “Title 42 is not a solution, it is part of the problem,” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said. Menendez says the policy turned the border into a revolving door. “It has...
Bill would ban TikTok in US, citing Chinese data mining
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Citing national security concerns, a new bill before Congress would ban popular video app TikTok across the U.S. “There’s a threat to the security and privacy of every American who uses it and that includes, especially, our kids,” bill sponsor Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said.
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape makes chilling call to TV station: 'I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them'
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape said he was 'sorry I didn't get more of them' in a chilling phone call to a local California TV news station Friday after video of the attack was released.
Trump Delivers Bitter Speech Filled With Falsehoods in New Hampshire
Trump’s sustained truth-stretched swing is hardly a surprise
White House Press Secretary: 'We're Seeing Almost 11 Jobs Created Under Biden Presidency,' Economy is Booming
During a press briefing on January 27, 2023, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had this to say about the state of the United State's economy under President Joe Biden's administration: "This was a report better than expected. We are seeing a growing economy. We are seeing records of almost 11 jobs created under this president."
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
3 men linked to Iran arrested over plot to kill U.S journalist; lawmakers call to support people of Iran
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that three members of an Eastern European crime organization are now facing murder-for-hire charges tied to Iran. “The government of Iran has previously targeted dissonance around the world, including the victim who opposed the regime’s violation of human rights,” Garland...
National Archives asks former US presidents, VPs to recheck for classified docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has asked former U.S. presidents and vice presidents to recheck their personal records for any classified documents following the news that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had such documents in their possession, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday.
Congressman calls for nationwide social media ban for kids, teens
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – A Republican congressman says social media is so harmful for kids and teens that they should be banned from using it, just like kids aren’t allowed to drink or smoke. Congressman Chris Stewart says he hasn’t officially introduced his bill to ban social media for...
Is US economy in recession? How would we know?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn’t in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s fastest pace of interest rate hikes in four decades. Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the...
