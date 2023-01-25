ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats demand President Biden stop Title 42 expansion

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House and Senate Democrats are urging President Biden to stop the recently expanded Title 42. “Title 42 is not a solution, it is part of the problem,” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said. Menendez says the policy turned the border into a revolving door. “It has...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bill would ban TikTok in US, citing Chinese data mining

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Citing national security concerns, a new bill before Congress would ban popular video app TikTok across the U.S. “There’s a threat to the security and privacy of every American who uses it and that includes, especially, our kids,” bill sponsor Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said.
WASHINGTON STATE
3 men linked to Iran arrested over plot to kill U.S journalist; lawmakers call to support people of Iran

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that three members of an Eastern European crime organization are now facing murder-for-hire charges tied to Iran. “The government of Iran has previously targeted dissonance around the world, including the victim who opposed the regime’s violation of human rights,” Garland...
WASHINGTON STATE
Is US economy in recession? How would we know?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn’t in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s fastest pace of interest rate hikes in four decades. Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the...
