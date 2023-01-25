Former The Bachelorette lead Brooke Blurton has revealed that her hotel room was broken into when she was staying in Uluru, and thieves took off with her $2,500 drone. The reality star headed to Uluru last month with her friend and Nova podcast co-host Matty Mills. While they were there, Matty explained on the Not So PG podcast that he and Brooke headed back to their own rooms at the end of the night when she called him and said her door was smashed.

2 DAYS AGO