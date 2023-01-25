Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Watch: Skrillex and Bladee release video for ‘Real Spring’
Skrillex, the renowned electronic music producer, has announced a new collaboration with rapper Bladee. The new track, ‘Real Spring’, is the latest in a series of collaborations, following his work with artists such as Fred Again.. and Flowdan on ‘Rumble’, PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd on ‘Way Back’, and Bobby Raps on ‘Leave Me Like This’.
thebrag.com
Kristen Stewart is directing several boygenius music videos
Expectations for The Record, the new boygenius project, have just soared with the news that Kristen Stewart is set to direct several music videos for the supergroup. Composed of indie rock songwriters Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, boygenius announced their return as a trio earlier this month. Three lead singles have already dropped from the album: ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’, and ‘True Blue’.
thebrag.com
Triple j Hottest 100: an all-Aussie top 4 is predicted this year
Follow the triple j Hottest 100 Countdown here. Triple j’s Hottest 100 annual countdown of the Australian public’s favourite songs of the year has officially wrapped. It was Aussie producer Flume who nabbed the number one spot with ‘Say Nothing’, proving that the internet’s so-called “most accurate” predictor of the Hottest 100 was (almost) spot on.
thebrag.com
Isaiah Firebrace on why he chooses to celebrate Australia Day this year
X-Factor winner, and indigenous person, Isaiah Firebrace has said that he plans on celebrating Australia Day today in an effort to rub “it in their faces that we’re still here”. Australia Day is often referred to as Invasion Day and marks the anniversary of the British colonization...
thebrag.com
Margot Robbie on the “ridiculous” amount of coke in ‘Babylon’
Margot Robbie on how she gave notes to Damien Chazelle regarding the “ridiculous” amount of coke in Babylon. Margot Robbie, who stars in the new film Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, has revealed that the film used a variety of substances to replicate the large amounts of cocaine seen on screen. The period comedy-drama film, which charts the rise and fall of multiple characters during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies” in the late 1920s, has attracted attention for its extended scenes of drug-fueled parties and graphic excess.
thebrag.com
Brooke Blurton had a $2,500 camera stolen in Uluru
Former The Bachelorette lead Brooke Blurton has revealed that her hotel room was broken into when she was staying in Uluru, and thieves took off with her $2,500 drone. The reality star headed to Uluru last month with her friend and Nova podcast co-host Matty Mills. While they were there, Matty explained on the Not So PG podcast that he and Brooke headed back to their own rooms at the end of the night when she called him and said her door was smashed.
thebrag.com
Fall Out Boy drop new single ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’
Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy have released another glimpse into their highly-anticipated new album So Much (For) Stardust with the release of their new song ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’. Fans can now listen to the song everywhere and watch the music video here.
thebrag.com
‘Treated like animals’: real-life Squid Game contestants may sue Netflix
Angry contestants who took part in Netflix’s real-life iteration of Squid Game have threatened to sue the streaming service over their ‘animal’ like treatment. A number of players told The Sun that they were ‘tortured’ and made to compete in freezing temperatures of -3 degrees celsius.
thebrag.com
Check out the guitar a YouTuber made from 1000 aluminium cans
A guitar made out of 1,000 aluminium cans certainly isn’t YouTuber Burls Art’s first DIY creative musical instrument but it’s arguably his most impressive to date. The YouTuber, named Burls, has made a guitar out of newspaper, one out of lego and another our of coloured pencils. Over the past few years he’s made a name for himself for building working guitars out of unlikely objects and has racked up over 600,000 followers on the video platform.
thebrag.com
Kehlani stops Sydney concert after audience members have heatstroke
Kehlani’s Sydney concert came to an abrupt halt after multiple attendees suffered from sudden heatstrokes. Kehlani stopped her Sydney concert midway after multiple attendees required medical assistance due to sudden heatstrokes. On Wednesday, the singer was performing at Sydney’s Hordern Pavillion – the latest stop on their ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ Australia tour – when the excessive heat caused the show to be interrupted no less than four times. By the end, they stopped the show altogether upon discovering another fan in distress.
Comments / 0